Ultimate Uber: President Trump Asks Elon Musk to Rescue Astronauts Stranded on Space Station

President Donald Trump has asked Elon Musk for a favor that’s out of this world, He wants Musk to bring home the two astronauts stranded on an orbiting space station. Musk, using X, has accepted the challenge.

Here’s Trump’s request.

🚀NEW: President Trump just posted on Truth Social:



"I have just asked Elon Musk and @SpaceX to “go get” the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration. They have been waiting for many months on Space Station. Elon will soon be on… pic.twitter.com/owDFXMkYqd — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

We live in exciting times when the President of the United States can ask his billionaire buddy to fly a private rocket into space and give two people a ride. Commenters agree.

Life,better than fiction. What a time to be alive. — Horn Sr. (@sr_horn) January 29, 2025

It really is true. What we are witnessing is historic in so many ways. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

What a hoot!

DJT - "Elon, could you get those guys and bring them back, please? Biden just left them hanging."

EM - "Launch is scheduled. I'll be out Friday." — Dos Moscas (@DosMoscas) January 29, 2025

Many posters say former President Joe Biden forgot about the two space travelers. Others say it was his pride.

Did Biden leave these astronauts up there for months just because he didn't to ask Musk to do it for NASA? Was Biden so petty he would abandon those brave people? They went up for an eight day mission IIRC.



They went up June 5, that was 238 days ago instead of 8 days!!! — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) January 29, 2025

Biden continues to be a really bad joke — Sauteedgarlic (@Sauteedgarlic1) January 29, 2025

We are about to see history in the making.

Godspeed Space𝕏.



This will be a monumental milestone if accomplished safely.



It’s go time! 🚀 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 29, 2025

Praying this attempt is successful. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uNzffe6ygU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 29, 2025

We wish these two the safest journey, so they can return to Earth and once again be with friends and family.