Ultimate Uber: President Trump Asks Elon Musk to Rescue Astronauts Stranded on Space Station

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on January 29, 2025
AP Photo/John Raoux

President Donald Trump has asked Elon Musk for a favor that’s out of this world, He wants Musk to bring home the two astronauts stranded on an orbiting space station. Musk, using X, has accepted the challenge.

Here’s Trump’s request.

We live in exciting times when the President of the United States can ask his billionaire buddy to fly a private rocket into space and give two people a ride. Commenters agree.

Many posters say former President Joe Biden forgot about the two space travelers. Others say it was his pride.

We are about to see history in the making.

We wish these two the safest journey, so they can return to Earth and once again be with friends and family.

