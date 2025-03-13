LITERALLY SHAKING RIGHT NOW: Sam Stein Clutches His Pearls About 'Free Speech' at...
OOPS, They Did It Again! Dem Politicians Caught Tweeting From the Same Script on Spending Bill

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on March 13, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

You have to hand it to the new DNC vice chair, David Hogg. Sure, he's an ignorant dweeb who was only admitted to Harvard because he stepped over the bodies of dead classmates to push his personal brand of victimhood. Sure, he knows less about the Constitution or U.S. law than your average garden slug. And sure, his solution to Democrats not being able to connect with young men is to use the 'F' word a lot as his hairline recedes faster than the evening tide. 

But when it comes to messaging, Hogg has the Democrat Party running like a well-oiled machine. 

A Xerox machine, that is. 

(Thank you. We'll be here all week. Remember to tip your waitresses.)

Less than two weeks after Democrat Senators were caught 'blue-handed' all reading from the same script about Trump's State of the Union address like a collection of Stepford wives -- and then even after they were caught, even MORE of them did the same thing -- the hive mind that is the Democrat Party went and did it again yesterday. 

This time, their copypasta was on the topic of the continuing resolution and pending government shutdown (which Chuck Schumer seems to want to happen). It was in the form of tweets, not lame TikTok-style videos, but the cringe was just as strong as the last time. 

Eric Daugherty captured all of the tweets last night in a video that scrolled through a series of tweets from elected Democrats. See if you catch the subtle similarities from one tweet to the next. Watch: 

Yikes. ALL the yikes. 

Hey, folks. We're not sure, but we think the Dems are poised and ready to vote 'today, tomorrow, and Friday' for a 'four-week bipartisan extension.'

There's message discipline, and then there's just plain CREEPY. 

HA. 

It looks like DOGE cuts have made Democrats scale back to just one writer, who is probably penning their tweets out of a troll farm in China. 

We've heard that the woke mind virus rots people's brains, but this is getting ridiculous. 

Hey, they don't get paid enough to have original thoughts. Maybe they can lobby for another raise, like they put in the last stop-gap spending bill, while Americans were suffering from four years of Bidenomics.

LOL. Yes, the dead legacy media pulls this trick often, as Twitchy has documented in countless supercuts from Tom Elliott.  

Say, how's that working out for them?

It's not just creepy. It is the end of Invasion of the Body Snatchers-level creepy. The one with Donald Sutherland. 

Body Snatchers Point GIFfrom Body Snatchers GIFs


If a Democrat offers you a cup of Kool-Aid, run away. Very, very fast. 

Ahh, that is the question. It wouldn't surprise anyone if the name of that person starts with an 'S' and ends with 'oros.'

What he said. 

That's another strong possibility. 

Right? If they're going to try to keep robbing the American people blind, the least they could do is put some effort into it. 

'Resistance is futile.' At least, that's what they demand over their ever-shrinking voter base. 

If Harry Sisson and Chris Mowrey haven't already recorded a TikTok repeating these exact same words ... just give it five minutes. They will. 

You can say that again. Five more times. 

Just try not to be like the Democrats and say it the exact same way each time.

It can hardly be a coincidence that some of the most cringeworthy moments from Democrats ever (and that is saying something) have happened since Hogg was selected as the party's new vice chair. The tweets even read like something Hogg would say himself. 

As awful a President as Barack Obama was, you do have to give his Democrat Party credit for being excellent social media manipulators. But just a decade later, it seems that the entire party has forgotten everything it once knew about how to communicate effectively online.

But that is what happens, we suppose, when you all share a single brain. 

A single, abnormally smooth brain.

