OOPS, They Did It Again! Dem Politicians Caught Tweeting From the Same Script on Spending Bill

You have to hand it to the new DNC vice chair, David Hogg. Sure, he's an ignorant dweeb who was only admitted to Harvard because he stepped over the bodies of dead classmates to push his personal brand of victimhood. Sure, he knows less about the Constitution or U.S. law than your average garden slug. And sure, his solution to Democrats not being able to connect with young men is to use the 'F' word a lot as his hairline recedes faster than the evening tide.

But when it comes to messaging, Hogg has the Democrat Party running like a well-oiled machine.

A Xerox machine, that is.

(Thank you. We'll be here all week. Remember to tip your waitresses.)

Less than two weeks after Democrat Senators were caught 'blue-handed' all reading from the same script about Trump's State of the Union address like a collection of Stepford wives -- and then even after they were caught, even MORE of them did the same thing -- the hive mind that is the Democrat Party went and did it again yesterday.

This time, their copypasta was on the topic of the continuing resolution and pending government shutdown (which Chuck Schumer seems to want to happen). It was in the form of tweets, not lame TikTok-style videos, but the cringe was just as strong as the last time.

Eric Daugherty captured all of the tweets last night in a video that scrolled through a series of tweets from elected Democrats. See if you catch the subtle similarities from one tweet to the next. Watch:

🚨 IT HAPPENED AGAIN! The people behind Democrats in Congress sent the script to *every* member and they are now posting THE EXACT SAME THING IN UNISON!



You'll remember that a bunch of Democratic senators posted videos before Trump's Congressional address with the same script.… pic.twitter.com/PDFTJKBTVC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 13, 2025

Yikes. ALL the yikes.

Hey, folks. We're not sure, but we think the Dems are poised and ready to vote 'today, tomorrow, and Friday' for a 'four-week bipartisan extension.'

There's message discipline, and then there's just plain CREEPY.

Not enough USAID money to hire script writers? — Doggie_Poo (@DoggiePoo3) March 13, 2025

HA.

It looks like DOGE cuts have made Democrats scale back to just one writer, who is probably penning their tweets out of a troll farm in China.

You know, Generic Democrat always polls better than any specific Democrat. I wonder if cloning technology is enough to make identical copies of House members. https://t.co/XfpmEPHCeO — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) March 13, 2025

We've heard that the woke mind virus rots people's brains, but this is getting ridiculous.

Not an original thought in the whole bunch 🙄 — Sarge (@SgtFoxy5) March 13, 2025

Hey, they don't get paid enough to have original thoughts. Maybe they can lobby for another raise, like they put in the last stop-gap spending bill, while Americans were suffering from four years of Bidenomics.

I guess they think if MSM can do it, why shouldn't they. — DonnaRClark1 (@clark1_r54938) March 13, 2025

LOL. Yes, the dead legacy media pulls this trick often, as Twitchy has documented in countless supercuts from Tom Elliott.

Say, how's that working out for them?

Is this supposed to show some sort of solidarity? Because it's really just creepy... https://t.co/R5gE20dxc6 — ⛪🇺🇸 No Longer Silent 🇺🇸🎶 (@timsgirl86) March 13, 2025

It's not just creepy. It is the end of Invasion of the Body Snatchers-level creepy. The one with Donald Sutherland.

This is the action of a cult. https://t.co/gGQ6Ruh24J — Elaine Gallacher (@gallacher359) March 13, 2025

If a Democrat offers you a cup of Kool-Aid, run away. Very, very fast.

There's not an original thought in any of their brains. Who's the puppet master? https://t.co/5l31w2nIY3 — eoszorya13 (@eoszorya13) March 13, 2025

Ahh, that is the question. It wouldn't surprise anyone if the name of that person starts with an 'S' and ends with 'oros.'

What he said.

Author: Obama and Co. — Bobwan (@BobHumphreys) March 13, 2025

That's another strong possibility.

They are the laziest group of criminals I ever seen. — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) March 13, 2025

Right? If they're going to try to keep robbing the American people blind, the least they could do is put some effort into it.

'Resistance is futile.' At least, that's what they demand over their ever-shrinking voter base.

Their constituents are all low information voters. They eat this up like an all you can eat buffet. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) March 13, 2025

If Harry Sisson and Chris Mowrey haven't already recorded a TikTok repeating these exact same words ... just give it five minutes. They will.

dumb dishonest evil puppets https://t.co/ub3U4kZmVj — BakerSon 13inaDozen (@BakerSonPeekay) March 13, 2025

You can say that again. Five more times.

Just try not to be like the Democrats and say it the exact same way each time.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is the genius of David Hogg. — 🇺🇸Joe’s Watch🇺🇸 (He/Haw) (@PaTroll21) March 13, 2025

It can hardly be a coincidence that some of the most cringeworthy moments from Democrats ever (and that is saying something) have happened since Hogg was selected as the party's new vice chair. The tweets even read like something Hogg would say himself.

As awful a President as Barack Obama was, you do have to give his Democrat Party credit for being excellent social media manipulators. But just a decade later, it seems that the entire party has forgotten everything it once knew about how to communicate effectively online.

But that is what happens, we suppose, when you all share a single brain.

A single, abnormally smooth brain.