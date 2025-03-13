'Brilliant!' Rep. Jasmine Crockett Explains What Trump and DOGE Can't Do If There's a Gov't Shutdown

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has been gaining a higher profile lately and the Republicans certainly won't mind if the Texas Democrat ends up becoming the face of her party.

Crocket is back at it this week and she's trying to spin on behalf of the Democrats who don't seem to have a problem if a spending bill doesn't pass the Senate. The Republicans are calling what potentially could happen a "Schumer shutdown," and Crockett doesn't seem to disagree, all while spotting an upside that involves President Trump and DOGE:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D): We shutting down the government to block federal layoffs pic.twitter.com/ZXZHWOFCQy — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 13, 2025

Well, that's certainly one way to look at it.

She really is!

Also it's nice of Crockett to say out loud what the Democrats' true priorities are:

So Democrats are now shutting down the government to protect bureaucrats’ jobs, not the American people. But when Republicans wanted to stop wasteful spending, they called it “extremism.” — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 13, 2025

Crockett also seems to think that a shutdown means the entirety of the federal government including the executive branch comes grinding to a full halt. Who wants to tell her?

“Trump is shutting down the government, which is so bad that we should do it.”



But seriously she doesn’t even understand how a “shutdown” works.



Essential services would still continue, e.g. President Trump would continue to work with DOGE to shutdown and eliminate stuff. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) March 13, 2025

This is the Dems rising star. Oh my are they sinking to new lows https://t.co/uL5X0YCuRC — Joe Gosland (@joegosland) March 13, 2025

On the plus side, the Democrats are proving daily that they learned absolutely nothing from the November election.