'Brilliant!' Rep. Jasmine Crockett Explains What Trump and DOGE Can't Do If There's a Gov't Shutdown

Doug P. | 12:47 PM on March 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has been gaining a higher profile lately and the Republicans certainly won't mind if the Texas Democrat ends up becoming the face of her party.

Crocket is back at it this week and she's trying to spin on behalf of the Democrats who don't seem to have a problem if a spending bill doesn't pass the Senate. The Republicans are calling what potentially could happen a "Schumer shutdown," and Crockett doesn't seem to disagree, all while spotting an upside that involves President Trump and DOGE:

Well, that's certainly one way to look at it.

She really is! 

Also it's nice of Crockett to say out loud what the Democrats' true priorities are:

Crockett also seems to think that a shutdown means the entirety of the federal government including the executive branch comes grinding to a full halt. Who wants to tell her?

On the plus side, the Democrats are proving daily that they learned absolutely nothing from the November election.

