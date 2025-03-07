As Scott Presler Sets His Sights on Flipping the New Jersey Governorship, Democrats...
Mayor Bowser's Sanctuary Stance Vanishes Faster Than a Politician's Promises
They ALMOST Get It: CNN Gives Scott Jennings Big Pay Raise (Will They...
Chuck Schumer’s Meltdown: Democrats Cling to the Department of Education Like It’s Their...
Dumbest Person on Twitter Strikes Again: Wajahat Ali Faceplants With Attempted Dunk on...
European Lefty Journalist Thinks Marco Rubio's Ash Wednesday Expression of Faith Is 'Dysto...
BOOM: Ted Cruz Drops MAJOR Truth Bomb About the Left's Campus Protest (D)ouble...
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the...
Kamala Harris, Failure’s Favorite Ghoul, Looms Over California’s Governorship With a Decis...
Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into...
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduc...
Alexander Vindman's Dumber Brother Calls Trump's First 45 Days In Office the WORST...
Congress Unraveled: Politico Dives Into the Capitol Cesspool, Finds Caffeine, Senility, an...
Trump Strips Russia Hoax Law Firm of Security Clearance and Power-Hungry Creeps Cry...

We're TOTALLY Fine With Jasmine Crockett Being the Face of the Dems If She Keeps Saying Stuff Like THIS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We here at Twitchy have told you quite a bit about Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. Intentionally or not, she's become the face of the Democratic Party, and we're okay with that.

Advertisement

In the last week, she's said Kamala Harris was the 'female Moses' sent to lead is to the Promised Land (what?!), tried to play the 'President Donald Trump is a felon' card, and went on a weird rant about not blaming trans people for lost jobs. Or something.

And she's back once again, parroting a line that was pretty common during the Biden-Harris administration: that white supremacy is the biggest threat to our nation.

WATCH:

Maybe Crockett should figure out solutions for the actual issues facing communities rather than rambling on about 'white supremacy.'

It'll save you lots of time.

Very wrong. But she's not interested in facts. She's got a narrative to defend.

Others noticed this, too:

They do not.

And the Democrats have no interest in addressing why and fixing this problem. It's much easier to scream about 'white supremacy.'

Recommended

Mayor Bowser's Sanctuary Stance Vanishes Faster Than a Politician's Promises
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes she is.

Yeesh. Our condolences.

There are a lot of things they need to stop doing if they want to be in power again.

It doesn't seem like they plan to do that any time soon, however.

Correct, and yet there she goes.

Or Tim Walz's pick.

EL. OH. EL.

As we told you yesterday, she's the fakest faker to ever fake.

Tags: CRIME STATISTICS WHITE SUPREMACY JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mayor Bowser's Sanctuary Stance Vanishes Faster Than a Politician's Promises
justmindy
As Scott Presler Sets His Sights on Flipping the New Jersey Governorship, Democrats Are Getting WORRIED
Amy Curtis
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
They ALMOST Get It: CNN Gives Scott Jennings Big Pay Raise (Will They Figure Out WHY We Like Him?)
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer’s Meltdown: Democrats Cling to the Department of Education Like It’s Their Woke Life Raft
justmindy
Dumbest Person on Twitter Strikes Again: Wajahat Ali Faceplants With Attempted Dunk on SpaceX
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mayor Bowser's Sanctuary Stance Vanishes Faster Than a Politician's Promises justmindy
Advertisement