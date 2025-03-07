We're TOTALLY Fine With Jasmine Crockett Being the Face of the Dems If She Keeps Saying Stuff Like THIS

We here at Twitchy have told you quite a bit about Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. Intentionally or not, she's become the face of the Democratic Party, and we're okay with that.
In the last week, she's said Kamala Harris was the 'female Moses' sent to lead is to the Promised Land (what?!), tried to play the 'President Donald Trump is a felon' card, and went on a weird rant about not blaming trans people for lost jobs. Or something.
And she's back once again, parroting a line that was pretty common during the Biden-Harris administration: that white supremacy is the biggest threat to our nation.
WATCH:
Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D) falsely claims "80% of the most extreme crime in this country are from white supremacists"— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 7, 2025
3% of the U.S. are young black males
43% of all homicides are from them pic.twitter.com/Lm5ROOCCct
Maybe Crockett should figure out solutions for the actual issues facing communities rather than rambling on about 'white supremacy.'
I think I'll just make her my pinned— Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) March 7, 2025
It'll save you lots of time.
Her fax be wrong— Donut Operator 🍩 (@DonutOperator) March 7, 2025
Very wrong. But she's not interested in facts. She's got a narrative to defend.
Others noticed this, too:
Liberals don’t like facts— American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) March 7, 2025
They do not.
Over 90% of the black people killed in the United States are killed by other black people.— 💧Blue Otter💧 (@BsubroncosD) March 7, 2025
And the Democrats have no interest in addressing why and fixing this problem. It's much easier to scream about 'white supremacy.'
She's a liar. pic.twitter.com/mwZ30daNxZ— Patti Gillihan 🇺🇸 (@PattiGillihan) March 7, 2025
Yes she is.
My Congresswoman, everyone! https://t.co/gXtiJ3QAD0— HaterCelt (@CShawBurn) March 7, 2025
Yeesh. Our condolences.
Democrats need to stop vilifying white people if they ever want to be in power again. https://t.co/YoWWGRjmOw— Arlene Conaway (@ArleneCona74591) March 7, 2025
There are a lot of things they need to stop doing if they want to be in power again.
It doesn't seem like they plan to do that any time soon, however.
She is entitled to her own opinions, but she isn't entitled to her own facts. https://t.co/NIwMZIBMCQ— AntiClimactic J ™️ 🍔 (@AntiClimacticJ) March 7, 2025
Correct, and yet there she goes.
This chick is certifiably crazy. And racist. So I assume she’ll be Gavin’s VP pick. https://t.co/Y4kIuvYR7i— a99kitten🐺 (@a99kitten) March 7, 2025
EL. OH. EL.
She needs to go! Just a lying self interested, self enriching politician grifter https://t.co/rk07lrlXTh— Dennis (@DennisB34045107) March 7, 2025
As we told you yesterday, she's the fakest faker to ever fake.
