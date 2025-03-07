Jasmine Crockett: Let’s Blame President Trump Because ‘It’s Not the Trans People’s Fault!’

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas is everywhere - well, everywhere there’s a camera. She wants to bring important information to the masses. On Thursday she wanted to make sure that whatever is happening in our lives, ‘It’s not the trans people's fault!’

Oh, or the black folk. (WATCH)

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT: It's not the trans people who made you lose your job, who started a tariff war with Mexico or Canada or China, who are taking away the Department of Education. It's also not the immigrants. And it's definitely not the Black folk.pic.twitter.com/YW65Uq94n4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2025

What the heck is she talking about? — Mary Enderle (@mippolito2021) March 6, 2025

Does anyone know what she's on about? — Mike1010011 (@mike1010011) March 6, 2025

We think she’s trying to blame President Donald Trump for everything she feels is bad and wrong.

We most certainly agree with this next commenter.

Every time I listen to her, I feel dumber than when I started.



What an idiot. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 6, 2025

Maybe that's the intent. If you talk dumb to people they become dumber too if you don't shut them down. Congress must be full of these talking heads with no common sense. — Bob Dillon (@Bobd9nh) March 6, 2025

We have noticed many people can not tie their shoelaces after listening to her.

Posters say she’s trying to draw attention away from all the damage former President Joe Biden caused.

Classic Democrat deflection. They create the mess, then try to shift blame away from their failed policies and corrupt leadership. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) March 6, 2025

Straight from the party of division. — BudrowWilson (@BudrowWilson1) March 6, 2025

The party of check a box and pick an identity nonsense. — ZENNY (@zenny_bets) March 6, 2025

Looks like many of them took a class for the hand waving. It is not natural here… — Diamond Legs (@DeeHewlett) March 6, 2025

Fake fake fake. Fake eye lashes. Fake accent. Fake nails. Fake words. She's just a Crock. — JJ Randy🎶🎸🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@JosephRandazzo) March 6, 2025

She grew up rich and went to private schools. Many say she’s adopted a persona for pandering purposes. Hey, that reminds us of someone!

Has she been hanging out with Kamala? — Proud American (@itswhatumakeit) March 6, 2025

Why does she sound so familiar in her logic…..🤔🤔🤔🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7qGFKnd2vA — Eddie Smith 🇺🇸 (@SpartanLife36) March 6, 2025

Democratic leadership and spokesperson — Paul Sullivan (@sullivanpaul22) March 6, 2025

Please, please, please keep platforming and putting her front and Center. Please. — Patrick Morris (@StoicDad44) March 6, 2025

We don’t think the Democrat Party necessarily wants her out front but there’s no leadership to reel her in. We do know one thing for certain, her sudden rise is ‘not the trans people’s fault.’