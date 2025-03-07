Ranking Rizzler: Demented Dem Rosa DeLauro Cuts Cringe Video Featuring ‘No Doubt’ Song...
Jasmine Crockett: Let’s Blame President Trump Because ‘It’s Not the Trans People’s Fault!’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:54 AM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas is everywhere - well, everywhere there’s a camera. She wants to bring important information to the masses. On Thursday she wanted to make sure that whatever is happening in our lives, ‘It’s not the trans people's fault!’

Oh, or the black folk. (WATCH)

We think she’s trying to blame President Donald Trump for everything she feels is bad and wrong.

We most certainly agree with this next commenter.

We have noticed many people can not tie their shoelaces after listening to her.

Posters say she’s trying to draw attention away from all the damage former President Joe Biden caused.

She grew up rich and went to private schools. Many say she’s adopted a persona for pandering purposes. Hey, that reminds us of someone!

We don’t think the Democrat Party necessarily wants her out front but there’s no leadership to reel her in. We do know one thing for certain, her sudden rise is ‘not the trans people’s fault.’

Tags: BLACK PEOPLE DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS RACISM TEXAS

