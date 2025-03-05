Cruel Lefty Journalist Emma Vigeland LAUGHS at Video of Payton McNabb's Life-Changing Inju...
Rep. Lateefah Simon Yells ‘Racism!’ as Green’s Tantrum Gets Him Kicked to the...
Reuters WH Reporter Says Trump Used the First Racial Slur Ever in a...
Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is...
VIP
A Tale of Two Americas: Trump’s Triumph Exposes the Democrats’ Moral Collapse
WOMP WOMP: Not Only Did Voters LOVE Trump's Speech, They HATED Al Green's...
Columbia Falls to Chaos: Terror Fanatics Seize Library, Unleashing Rabid Anti-Semitism
The Legacy Media Purge Continues: Disney to Lay Off 200 ABC News Employees,...
Anna Paulina Luna Shows Dem Sanctuary City Mayors the Referrals She's Sending to...
Temu Castro Says Canadians Will Continue Boycotting U.S. Travel, Liquor and Boo Our...
Karoline Leavitt Rattles Off Laundry List of 'Completely Disgraceful' Behavior From Dems L...
'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End...
The Biggest Losers From Trump's Legendary Address
AYFKM? Rachel Maddow Calls Trump 'Disgusting' for Honoring a 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor

Rep. Jasmine Crockett Asks Mayors If They Have Illegals With 34 Felony Convictions Roaming Free

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

As Twitchy reported earlier, the House GOP Oversight Committee held a hearing Wednesday with the Democrat mayors of four sanctuary cities. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna showed them that she didn't come to play and referred all four — New York City's Eric Adams, Denver's Mike Johnston, Boston's Michelle Wu, and Chicago's Brandon Johnson — for criminal prosecution for being in "direct violation of 8 U.S. Code § 1324."

Advertisement

Other members of Congress came to showboat; namely, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the new face of the Democrat Party. Crockett asked the mayors if they knew of any (illegal) immigrants roaming around their cities with 34 felony convictions, seeing as Republicans are so concerned about crime.

As President Donald Trump said when bringing up lawfare during his address to Congress, "How's that work out for you?"

"This shows her utter disregard for Americans who were real victims of illegal alien crime," the post continues. Democrats couldn't even be bothered to applaud the survivors of illegal immigrant murder victims.

Not to mention the preemptive pardons President Joe Biden was handing out like candy on his way out the door.

Recommended

Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is Pure Leftist Fantasy
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's the lowest we've seen since last night.

We should give it to her. Crockett 2028!

Seriously Dallas, this is the best you had to offer?

Advertisement

She also technically holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol — she'll be the first one to tell you mediocre white boys that you're not up to her level.

This editor doesn't believe she's dumb; rather, she's just smart enough to be dangerous.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FELONY ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SANCTUARY CITIES JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is Pure Leftist Fantasy
Amy Curtis
Reuters WH Reporter Says Trump Used the First Racial Slur Ever in a Joint Address to Congress
Doug P.
'We're Not Gonna Put Up With It!' Watch Rep. Comer Put an End to Rep. Pressley's Performative Politics
Amy Curtis
Rep. Lateefah Simon Yells ‘Racism!’ as Green’s Tantrum Gets Him Kicked to the Curb
justmindy
Anna Paulina Luna Shows Dem Sanctuary City Mayors the Referrals She's Sending to AG Pam Bondi
Doug P.
Columbia Falls to Chaos: Terror Fanatics Seize Library, Unleashing Rabid Anti-Semitism
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keep Dreaming! Reddit Fanfic Map of America After Hypothetical World War III Is Pure Leftist Fantasy Amy Curtis
Advertisement