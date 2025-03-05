Rep. Jasmine Crockett Asks Mayors If They Have Illegals With 34 Felony Convictions Roaming Free

As Twitchy reported earlier, the House GOP Oversight Committee held a hearing Wednesday with the Democrat mayors of four sanctuary cities. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna showed them that she didn't come to play and referred all four — New York City's Eric Adams, Denver's Mike Johnston, Boston's Michelle Wu, and Chicago's Brandon Johnson — for criminal prosecution for being in "direct violation of 8 U.S. Code § 1324."

Advertisement

Other members of Congress came to showboat; namely, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, the new face of the Democrat Party. Crockett asked the mayors if they knew of any (illegal) immigrants roaming around their cities with 34 felony convictions, seeing as Republicans are so concerned about crime.

As President Donald Trump said when bringing up lawfare during his address to Congress, "How's that work out for you?"

Rep Jasmine Crockett equates Trump to criminal illegal aliens who rape and murder people because Trump has felony convictions due to politically motivated prosecution by left-wing activist judges.



She really thought she did something there 🤡



This shows her utter disregard for… pic.twitter.com/oehJmJUPIZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

"This shows her utter disregard for Americans who were real victims of illegal alien crime," the post continues. Democrats couldn't even be bothered to applaud the survivors of illegal immigrant murder victims.

She should carefully reflect on the fact that people preferred the convicted felon to her own party. — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) March 5, 2025

Not to mention the preemptive pardons President Joe Biden was handing out like candy on his way out the door.

Please make Jasmine Crockett the new face of the Democrat party. Prove that you learned nothing in November and plan on digging in your heels and continuing to lose. — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) March 5, 2025

Unbelievable!



Jasmine Crockett tramples the pain of victims to score cheap political points against Trump.



This is the lowest I’ve seen in a long time. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) March 5, 2025

It's the lowest we've seen since last night.

All she wants is attention. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) March 5, 2025

We should give it to her. Crockett 2028!

Let Jasmine be the party's face. — BLOCKXS.COM (@blockxs) March 5, 2025

Nah let her cook. She's a gift to the GOP. — Ⓙⓔⓡⓔⓜⓨ (@AR27iselite) March 5, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is truly one of the dumbest humans I've ever seen speak in public ever.



It's a sight to behold. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 5, 2025

I keep asking myself how she became a congress person. — The Saltine American (@MariaEileene) March 5, 2025

Seriously Dallas, this is the best you had to offer?

I don't think I could like her less. — Idahome.grl (@MocktonSimkay) March 5, 2025

She will say literally anything while the camera is rolling.... — Greg (@Grgodzak) March 5, 2025

Advertisement

Smart girl glasses. She’s a force. — D. J. Segal (@Capn_Spalding) March 5, 2025

You wouldn't know she was well and expensively educated and is a qualified lawyer. — queen_jools (@QnJools) March 5, 2025

She also technically holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol — she'll be the first one to tell you mediocre white boys that you're not up to her level.

She is by far the stupidest person in congress and that’s saying a lot, because there are so many stupid people in congress. — Lee breeden (@Leebefree74) March 5, 2025

This editor doesn't believe she's dumb; rather, she's just smart enough to be dangerous.

***