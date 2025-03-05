Anna Paulina Luna Shows Dem Sanctuary City Mayors the Referrals She's Sending to AG Pam Bondi

WOMP WOMP: Not Only Did Voters LOVE Trump's Speech, They HATED Al Green's...
Doug P.  |  3:20 PM on March 05, 2025
Today four Democrat mayors of sanctuary cities are testifying before the House Oversight Committee and defending their actions. Ironically enough some of the Dems who used to accuse Trump of being "above the law" are trying to explain why they shouldn't be held accountable for defying federal laws:

The Democratic mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York City on Wednesday pushed back against House Republicans' claims that they are harboring dangerous immigrants and violating immigration laws as so-called "sanctuary cities."

During a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and New York City Mayor Eric Adams all defended their actions on immigration enforcement in their respective cities as Republicans on the committee accused them of increasing crime and impeding on law enforcement actions.

One of the more vocal lefties is Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (the same one who recently offered condolences to the family of a man Boston police shot because he was allegedly trying to stab people). Wu is tired of the Trump White House expecting "sanctuary city" Dems to not break federal laws: 

"I'm sick of having people tell me I need to enforce federal laws so I'm not going to do it" might have played just fine with the Biden White House and DHS, but that's not going to fly under Trump, Vance and Homan. 

During the hearing, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna let the four mayors know what's happening next:

Good. They can't be allowed to play that game anymore. 

Somebody at the hearing should ask them to explain why they think they are "above the law."

Too much to hope for! We do know that Bondi won't be sympathetic to the Boston mayor's defiance of federal laws:

Stay tuned!

