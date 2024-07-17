Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes it Clear Tweeps Aren't On Her Level and Trump Still Shouldn't Have Security

Mayor of East Palestine Slams Biden at the RNC: Biden Administration Has Been...
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:30 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

One thing about Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas, she is going to tell you how important she is. She will never miss a chance to tell Americans she is so much better than them. Today, was no exception.

Jasmine needs a Snickers or an attitude adjustment. Maybe, she needs a nap even. Imagine thinking a member of Congress deserves Secret Service protection but Trump doesn't deserve it. Apparently, she doesn't realize no one cares who she is.

Never fear, y'all. Jasmine is coming back to the country and she is going to get to the bottom of this attempted assassination of Trump. I'm sure she'll get it all figured out. How would America go on without Jasmine?

The Democrats are really deep into the conspiracies these days.

Maybe Jasmine and Biden can resign together.

Well said.

Like the rest of the world needed Jasmine to come save them.

Make it make sense.

She's a terrible person and an embarrassment to Texas.

Tags: HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES POTUS TEXAS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

