Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes it Clear Tweeps Aren't On Her Level and Trump Still Shouldn't Have Security

One thing about Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas, she is going to tell you how important she is. She will never miss a chance to tell Americans she is so much better than them. Today, was no exception.

Oh the evil & illogical who don’t even serve on my level believe they have sway or authority over me (insert white privilege).



While I’ve been out of the country on official business, these losers have been looking for Twitter clout.



But I’ll be gracious because I’m sure half… https://t.co/cDtEQ5hzte — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) July 17, 2024

Jasmine needs a Snickers or an attitude adjustment. Maybe, she needs a nap even. Imagine thinking a member of Congress deserves Secret Service protection but Trump doesn't deserve it. Apparently, she doesn't realize no one cares who she is.

I’ve got a hearing that will be nothing but propaganda, I’m sure. I think it’s happening next week. I’m still not back in the country with access to all information, but I’ll be sure to deal with the hypocrisy & bs as it comes out. We need to know what happened because it may… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) July 17, 2024

Never fear, y'all. Jasmine is coming back to the country and she is going to get to the bottom of this attempted assassination of Trump. I'm sure she'll get it all figured out. How would America go on without Jasmine?

Please consider asking for the public release of his medical records. There has been no real evidence that he was shot. Yes, shot at, but nothing to confirm he was hit by a bullet. — mayaNH (@1mayanh) July 17, 2024

The Democrats are really deep into the conspiracies these days.

“Serve on my level” you’re a public servant, you serve We the Poeple. — Steve Jaye (@Steve_Jaye) July 17, 2024

Take a civics lesson you serve the constituents in your district and “We the People@ pay your salary. — cja (@Cynthia45269) July 18, 2024

TLDR, but you should resign. — Wade Miller (@WadeMiller_USMC) July 17, 2024

Maybe Jasmine and Biden can resign together.

A lot of word soup here. Probably good to get some carbs if you're this drunk. You barely serve, and you're a wasted hatemonger.



Remember who else believed in Law & Order (SVU)? E Jean Carroll.



Stop celebrating the assassination attempt and try to be an actual human being? — Robert Novak (@gallifreyan) July 18, 2024

So I am trying to understand. Does everyone that opposes you have white privilege? — Stably Bancil (@Stably_Bancil) July 18, 2024

So not only are you egotistical, you’re also a racist? Okay, got it. — David Lowe for Texas (@DavidLowe4Texas) July 17, 2024

I’m not white and I’m not privileged. But you young lady are arrogant, unteachable, incapable of understanding your responsibilities and yes, you should resign. — Merlin (@wolfclass) July 18, 2024

Well said.

Anyway, Jasmine Crockett is sh*thoused on a paid vacation she’s describing as “official business out of the country” https://t.co/pDRLqicyI1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 18, 2024

Like the rest of the world needed Jasmine to come save them.

While Democrats say

“Trump must be stopped at all cost!” and

“it’s time to put a bullseye on Trump”



Jasmine the Hater-Crocket is calling for Trump’s Secret Service Security to be removed.



But if you point out how illogical that is she calls you evil and white privileged.



Wow… https://t.co/f3uPF6zMQ3 — Steve Toth (@Toth_4_Texas) July 18, 2024

Make it make sense.

🚨 Four days after President Trump was shot, @JasmineForUS DOUBLES DOWN on her attempt to strip him of Secret Service Protection (in incoherent diatribe that must be read to be believed.)



Well, I am doubling down on my call for this embarrassment to Texas to RESIGN.#txlege https://t.co/jH4KWWtEsj — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) July 17, 2024

She's a terrible person and an embarrassment to Texas.