Walz, Wince, Repeat: ‘Tampon Tim’ Hints at a Presidential Run in 2028 and X Erupts in Laughter

It seems absurd that the Democrats would run Tim Walz again in a presidential race. But, this is the Democrat Party after all. Their bench is thin so he may be all they have to run.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Everyone is saying the same thing after Tim Walz says he's ready to run for president in 2028 https://t.co/PimSltUWsM — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 3, 2025

I definitely think the Dems should run Tim Walz! He’s so ready to run 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Deb Rubens 🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️ (@DebRubens) March 3, 2025

For the record, everyone is not saying the same thing about Democrat Tim Walz possibly running for president in 2028. There is a diverse amount of responses to an idea that is so incredibly ignorant. Anyway, here’s what Walz has to say about maybe throwing his camo hat into the ring. (READ)

'Look I never had an ambition to be President or Vice President. I was honored to be asked,' he said. 'If I feel like I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are like, "Dude we tried you and look how that worked out," I'm good with that.' When the politician was then asked point-blank whether he would ever run for president, he replied: 'Well I had a friend tell me, "Never turn down a job you haven't been offered." 'If I think I could offer something... I would certainly consider that. I'm also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there's a lot of people that can do this.' He then explained that if the circumstances are right in 2028 and he has the right 'skill set' for the moment, 'I'll do it.’

This man’s inability to self-reflect is impressive. Let’s remember the ‘Tim Walz’ who ran for Vice President in 2024 with Kamala Harris.

Commenters remember a man with some unusual friendships.

“I’m friends with school shooters.”

-Tim Walz — Wade Brazoswood 🇺🇸 (@wadebrazoswood) March 3, 2025

He will be funded by his friends who are school shooters. — Hoagie (@1776coldbeers) March 3, 2025

Walz was animated on the campaign trail. We were reliably told by legacy media this hand motion means Walz is a Nazi. (WATCH)

Raise your hand if you’ll vote for Tampon Tim! pic.twitter.com/8WH68ys7SK — Remnantee (@HuffmanRobb) March 3, 2025

I'm saying, "Is America really ready for a weird, Jazz Hands beta as President?" Is that what everyone else is saying or.... — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 3, 2025

We all miss the jazz hands wave! — Jess Munson (@jessmuns0n) March 3, 2025

Don’t forget that super masculine little kick. Dual threat. — Money (@TaterGM) March 3, 2025

I hope he runs for President!

We miss his high-leg kicks. — Dori B (@DNewportgirl) March 3, 2025

Those random high-kicks were something to see!

Keep in mind if the Dems run Walz it would most likely be a rematch with JD Vance. Posters remember how well that went for him.

JD Vance will slaughter Walz in the first & only debate. The stage will look like a horror movie set!!! — StangF150 (@stang_f150) March 3, 2025

Please do. Vance will destroy you once again — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis anti woke AF (@Zebra12991210) March 3, 2025

Advertisement

Preview of the 2028 elelction? pic.twitter.com/o1WybNVRDt — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) March 3, 2025

Our commenters have some diverse closing thoughts.

Do it lol. His wife is prime time entertainment — Josh (@tokyocowboyz) March 3, 2025

Hide the young boys. — garry taylor (@wongo4evr) March 3, 2025

Love that “Knucklehead” — Success Optional (@SuccessOptional) March 3, 2025

Saying what - he’s incredibly unqualified and weird? — Stand & Speak (@LadDilgard) March 3, 2025

Only thing Tim is running is to a men’s washroom with a handful of tampons. — Frank Castle 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 (@Frank_Castle6) March 3, 2025

Please do! Mondale part two — Overtaxed American 🇺🇸 (@ShaneSMP) March 3, 2025

He's only 60?! WTF — Cyrus the Truthspeaker (@CyrusDPhD) March 3, 2025

There is no way he is a serious candidate. I'm surprised we are even hearing his name now, a few months after the election.



Him running would just be 'weird' — ShruggingEchoes (@ShruggingEchoes) March 3, 2025

The Dems running Tim Walz for President would be an absolute disaster. Mostly, it would just be weird. Please do it.