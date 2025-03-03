Smiling Eyes: New Ocular Surgical Procedure Repairs Bad Vision Using Teeth - Yes,...
Victor Davis Hanson: Zelenskyy Must Learn Those Who Made Him a ‘Rockstar’ Are...
Possibility of Peace? Secretary of State Marco Rubio Chides Those Putting the Cart...
VIP
European Elites Support Ukrainian Men Being Abducted to Die on the Frontlines in...
Kamala Cash: Harris Begs for Money In New Democrat ‘Stay Active’ Fundraising Advert
Connecticut and Run: War-Loving Dem Senator Chris Murphy Is Skipping Trump Congressional A...
Bakery Fakery: Desperate Don Lemon's Latest Lame Cringe Video Takes the Cake and...
VIP
15-Year-Old Girl Is Latest Victim of New York's Revolving-Door Prison System
BACKPEDAL! Lefties Now Say They Never Demanded We Accept Trans Women As Real...
SO BRAVE! Actress No One Remembers Goes All in on Virtue Signaling, Donates...
What Planet Is He Living On?! Hakeem Jeffries Tells CNN Trump Isn't Securing...
'OWNED!' Pete Hegseth Makes Hillary Clinton Regret Forgetting to Lock Her Replies
FCC's Brendan Carr Says What We've ALL Known for YEARS: Government Was Weaponized...
J.D. Vance Spanks Parking Snitch Matt Yglesias for Claiming We Can Support Ukraine...

Walz, Wince, Repeat: ‘Tampon Tim’ Hints at a Presidential Run in 2028 and X Erupts in Laughter

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:56 AM on March 03, 2025
Twitter

It seems absurd that the Democrats would run Tim Walz again in a presidential race. But, this is the Democrat Party after all. Their bench is thin so he may be all they have to run.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

For the record, everyone is not saying the same thing about Democrat Tim Walz possibly running for president in 2028. There is a diverse amount of responses to an idea that is so incredibly ignorant. Anyway, here’s what Walz has to say about maybe throwing his camo hat into the ring. (READ)

'Look I never had an ambition to be President or Vice President. I was honored to be asked,' he said.

'If I feel like I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are like, "Dude we tried you and look how that worked out," I'm good with that.'

When the politician was then asked point-blank whether he would ever run for president, he replied: 'Well I had a friend tell me, "Never turn down a job you haven't been offered."

'If I think I could offer something... I would certainly consider that. I'm also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there's a lot of people that can do this.'

He then explained that if the circumstances are right in 2028 and he has the right 'skill set' for the moment, 'I'll do it.’

This man’s inability to self-reflect is impressive. Let’s remember the ‘Tim Walz’ who ran for Vice President in 2024 with Kamala Harris.

Recommended

Victor Davis Hanson: Zelenskyy Must Learn Those Who Made Him a ‘Rockstar’ Are Not in Power Anymore
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Commenters remember a man with some unusual friendships.

Walz was animated on the campaign trail. We were reliably told by legacy media this hand motion means Walz is a Nazi. (WATCH)

Those random high-kicks were something to see!

Keep in mind if the Dems run Walz it would most likely be a rematch with JD Vance. Posters remember how well that went for him.

Advertisement

Our commenters have some diverse closing thoughts.

The Dems running Tim Walz for President would be an absolute disaster. Mostly, it would just be weird. Please do it.

Tags: CAMPAIGN DEMOCRAT KAMALA HARRIS NOMINATION PRESIDENT VICE PRESIDENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Victor Davis Hanson: Zelenskyy Must Learn Those Who Made Him a ‘Rockstar’ Are Not in Power Anymore
Warren Squire
BACKPEDAL! Lefties Now Say They Never Demanded We Accept Trans Women As Real Women
Amy Curtis
Smiling Eyes: New Ocular Surgical Procedure Repairs Bad Vision Using Teeth - Yes, TEETH!
Warren Squire
SO BRAVE! Actress No One Remembers Goes All in on Virtue Signaling, Donates Defaced Tesla to NPR
Amy Curtis
Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
Possibility of Peace? Secretary of State Marco Rubio Chides Those Putting the Cart Before the Horse
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Victor Davis Hanson: Zelenskyy Must Learn Those Who Made Him a ‘Rockstar’ Are Not in Power Anymore Warren Squire
Advertisement