John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated Hipsters

justmindy
justmindy | 1:00 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Ryan Collerd, File

It seems John Fetterman is disgusted with his Democratic friends in the House. 

Advertisement

When the Democrats have lost John Fetterman, maybe it is time for some self-reflection. 

He's one of the only sane Democrats left and that should be embarrassing.

It's few and far between.

As predicted, the Lefties are mad. Heh.

They're even angry they defended him after his stroke, now. These people really are ghouls.

Oh, and of course, his own party is ready to primary him. They are spiraling.

They're so enraged they are even attacking his looks. When they go low, they go in the gutter. What a nasty crew!

Say it louder!

At least the Corporate Media admits Fetterman is the only one committed to making things work. The rest are ready to shut down the government just because they don't like Donald Trump.

