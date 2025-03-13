John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated Hipsters

It seems John Fetterman is disgusted with his Democratic friends in the House.

Shut the government down, plunge the country into chaos, risk a recession



or



Exchange cloture for a 30 day CR that 100% fails.



The House GOP CR will then pass the Senate because it only needs 51 votes.



Total theater is neither honest with constituents nor a winning argument. pic.twitter.com/U2gtVkp6yS — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) March 13, 2025

When the Democrats have lost John Fetterman, maybe it is time for some self-reflection.

Such mixed feelings on this guy being right. https://t.co/U6UDrf4TM4 — double standard (@dubstandards) March 13, 2025

He's one of the only sane Democrats left and that should be embarrassing.

An honest voice from the Dems. How novel and refreshing https://t.co/yHPcoYrjyP — MAGA G (@MAGAGlovesX) March 13, 2025

It's few and far between.

Since it’s all the same and just a show to you, I’m sure you would have no problem cutting Pittsburgh or Philadelphia or Scranton’s budget by $1 billion instead of DC.



What would you slash first? Police officers, teachers, mental health professionals? https://t.co/drpGPXjy2y — Guy Cecil (@guycecil) March 13, 2025

With friends like these….



Bet lots are wishing @ConorLambPA won. https://t.co/0x0uhiUFO1 — Wait What (@wait212what) March 13, 2025

As predicted, the Lefties are mad. Heh.

Shut It down the rest of the way , it is not functioning now! You have been a disgrace ,I and many others stuck up for you after your stroke and somehow you have caved to them please do not vote with them for the good of our country! https://t.co/uvDszbQtvY — trina snow (@trinajanesnow) March 13, 2025

They're even angry they defended him after his stroke, now. These people really are ghouls.

A prime example of why next election cycle, incumbents must be voted out. Both Houses of Congress operate for their benefit, not for the American people. https://t.co/H8mUSh3MQZ — Beach49r (@beach49r) March 13, 2025

Oh, and of course, his own party is ready to primary him. They are spiraling.

Could’ve simply had Conor Lamb who never would’ve preened like this . He was also easy on the eyes but you all had to go with this ugly person instead https://t.co/CWBX6zGKBY — Mired in Mayhem (@DCgayLeo) March 13, 2025

Manchin and Sinema left the Senate because they knew this big back bitch would do enough Republican ass kissing for both of them. Please, let someone primary this man when his term is running out. https://t.co/7ftGR5x7rb — Nato Jacobs (@dcmadness202) March 13, 2025

They're so enraged they are even attacking his looks. When they go low, they go in the gutter. What a nasty crew!

For the liberals in the back. https://t.co/GB6BREKSHn — Shellyish Says (@shellyishsays) March 13, 2025

Say it louder!

Fetterman is right that Democrats are telegraphing some kind of face-saving cave, but since he's the only one 100% committed to voting to avoid a shutdown right now it's kind of odd to antagonize them over it and make the cave harder https://t.co/9dUDyN4ZrV — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 13, 2025

At least the Corporate Media admits Fetterman is the only one committed to making things work. The rest are ready to shut down the government just because they don't like Donald Trump.