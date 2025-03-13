Trump Tower Siege: Hamas’ Simp Squad Stages a Pathetic Protest in New York City

Apparently, it's only acceptable for Leftists to take over buildings, harass patrons and make a genuine spectacle of themselves. When conservatives do it, it's an insurrection or an attempt to overthrow democracy.

Protesters have OCCUPIED Trump TOWER in NYC chanting "Free Mahmoud, Free them All!"



I know the owner of that building and he will definitely be pressing charges.



FAFO.



pic.twitter.com/nGlUSeaJ9D — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 13, 2025

Honestly, this should make regular Americans want to send Mahmoud home even more.

🚨 #BREAKING: NYPD is now ARRESTING protestors who took over Trump Tower



FAFO!



DEPORT ANY ILLEGALS WITHIN THE GROUP! pic.twitter.com/r7DYp5HG7t — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2025

Hopefully Director Homan can make that happen.

Look at all the shirts. Somebody is funding all of this. Find the money and stop the chaos 🤨 pic.twitter.com/xl5CnIgSSc — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) March 13, 2025

Of course they are. They seek chaos and harm to the American way of life.

I’m sick of pretending that “protests” are allowed in private buildings.



Especially when it’s done by paid agitators.



Arrest them and file trespassing charges. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 13, 2025

They have absolutely zero right to infiltrate private property. And I guarantee you security already gave them a trespass warning.



Which means arrests should be happening NOW. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 13, 2025

The issue is the New York courts will give them a slap on the wrist.

Every Palestinian protester that breached NYC Trump Tower and is causing havoc inside the building needs to be arrested.

They are protesting the arrest of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil.

This is private property that is a residence of the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/gXkBywlBUl — mitrajoon (@mitrajoon246071) March 13, 2025

They are a menace to society.

Breaking: The pro-Hamas mob has invaded Trump Tower in Manhattan.



This, too, is not speech. Deport any foreigners in the crowdpic.twitter.com/8aEPeiIyf3 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) March 13, 2025

Right away!

People are hollaring "right to protest". They aren't peacefully protesting. What they are doing is the opposite of the law. They can't take over private areas. They can't stop traffic. They can't impede students going to class. They can't be violent. They are doing all those… — GigiS_in_Tx (@GigiisTx1968) March 13, 2025

the idiotic protesters on the left were inevitable. They are as predictable as cockroaches in a hoarder house. The only question was the issue they would scream about. I'm happy with the left screeching for a green card holder taking actions in support of Hamas. Great idea,… — Donald Trump's Haircut (@TrumpHaircut) March 13, 2025

They can defend a Hamas supporter with their whole chest if they choose. Sane Americans should reject them.

We either have law and order or we don’t. Stop tolerating this illegal intimidation of lawful businesses.@AGPamBondi — James Dugan (@Christo7884249) March 13, 2025

There’s a man in a New Jersey courtroom this morning who’s going to be sentenced to jail for trespassing at an abortion clinic



How is this any different? — Mitt🧤Romney is a Hologram (@GlennWhite1) March 13, 2025

The only difference is these are (D) Democrats and they get to live under a different set of rules in today's America. Enough is enough.