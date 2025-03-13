Trump Tower Siege: Hamas’ Simp Squad Stages a Pathetic Protest in New York City

John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated H...
justmindy
justmindy | 1:10 PM on March 13, 2025
Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP

Apparently, it's only acceptable for Leftists to take over buildings, harass patrons and make a genuine spectacle of themselves. When conservatives do it, it's an insurrection or an attempt to overthrow democracy. 

Honestly, this should make regular Americans want to send Mahmoud home even more.

Hopefully Director Homan can make that happen.

Of course they are. They seek chaos and harm to the American way of life.

The issue is the New York courts will give them a slap on the wrist.

They are a menace to society.

Right away!

They can defend a Hamas supporter with their whole chest if they choose. Sane Americans should reject them.

The only difference is these are (D) Democrats and they get to live under a different set of rules in today's America. Enough is enough.

Tags: NEW YORK PALESTINE PROTEST TRUMP TRUMP TOWER

