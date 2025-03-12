Chucky’s Legacy Blackout Nears as Schumer’s Shutdown Creeps Closer to Reality

Unless Congress passes new appropriations bills or another CR by midnight on March 14, 2025, a partial government shutdown will begin. Current reports indicate ongoing tension, with Republicans pushing a six-month stopgap bill that Democrats oppose, and no clear resolution in sight as of this evening. House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed intent to maintain funding, but bipartisan agreement remains elusive, and Democratic leaders have signaled resistance to supporting the GOP’s plan without concessions. The ball is in Chuck Schumer's court.

Chuck was against government shutdowns until today.



Weird, right? pic.twitter.com/p6JiXiKGqu — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 12, 2025

If Schumer was a person of integrity, he would think back to the time when he made this statement about the dangers of shutting down the government now that he is the one holding the cards. Unfortunately, he's a Democrat so he's also a massive hypocrite.

Shut it down. Save us some money! https://t.co/bAhlXxgTfw — Paul Hébert (@PaulHerberte) March 12, 2025

If Chuck wants to shut it down and not play ball, give him what he wants.

cc @SenSchumer We are heading for a schumer shutdown https://t.co/FJWWJA8fsn — ObsessedinGA (@RazedRight) March 12, 2025

Be sure and call it the 'Schumer Shutdown' on social media.

I’ve read there are several who do not want a shutdown to be the Dems’ fault, which it would be in this case.



Not holding my breath, but we will see. https://t.co/ImhEbsezrM — AuburnMomof5 🦅🐆🌳 (@AuburnMomof5) March 12, 2025

I like the theater. — Matt W (@bigredmatt1011) March 13, 2025

Schumer is an excellent bad guy.

Quite literally dozens of examples. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) March 12, 2025

Just call for a vote to eliminate the racist filibuster, I'm sure he'll vote for that. Then we can pass whatever we want. — Fonzo (Alfonzo) B 🐊🐬 (@Godofthunder70) March 12, 2025

Surely he won't change his mind on that too, now?

That's different because now it's his idea. They think they're going to get some amendments loaded into the funding. Good luck! — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) March 12, 2025

This next one will be a #schumershutdown, right? — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) March 12, 2025

It better be.

Trump should say he really wants a shut down, then they will vote to keep it open. — let's connect some dots (@connectdotslove) March 12, 2025

Try some reverse psychology with them.

This plays to DOGE’s advantage. — Jonathan Cab (@shadowcrewtroll) March 12, 2025

Not only that, they're using the filibuster to do it, which I've been reliably informed is a relic of Jim Crow. — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) March 12, 2025

This is why you never make comments on this type of stuff. It always comes back to bite you in the ass. — Dublin Marley (@DublinMarley) March 13, 2025

One thing about the tables, they always turn.

A government shutdown but it’s good now. pic.twitter.com/v3qOwVUx6d — ⚔️🔥Dalton🔥⚔️‼️ (@james_dalt0n) March 12, 2025

Its (D)ifferent — double standard (@dubstandards) March 12, 2025

Of course it is!

Chuck knows the media will have his back and blame Trump — A.G. (@eryeipl) March 12, 2025

That is what he is counting on.