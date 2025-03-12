Chucky’s Legacy Blackout Nears as Schumer’s Shutdown Creeps Closer to Reality

VIP
Woman Asks If This Is What We Voted For, Gets Her Answer
justmindy
justmindy | 10:50 PM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Unless Congress passes new appropriations bills or another CR by midnight on March 14, 2025, a partial government shutdown will begin. Current reports indicate ongoing tension, with Republicans pushing a six-month stopgap bill that Democrats oppose, and no clear resolution in sight as of this evening. House Speaker Mike Johnson has expressed intent to maintain funding, but bipartisan agreement remains elusive, and Democratic leaders have signaled resistance to supporting the GOP’s plan without concessions. The ball is in Chuck Schumer's court.

If Schumer was a person of integrity, he would think back to the time when he made this statement about the dangers of shutting down the government now that he is the one holding the cards. Unfortunately, he's a Democrat so he's also a massive hypocrite.

If Chuck wants to shut it down and not play ball, give him what he wants. 

Be sure and call it the 'Schumer Shutdown' on social media.

Schumer is an excellent bad guy.

Surely he won't change his mind on that too, now?

It better be.

Try some reverse psychology with them.

One thing about the tables, they always turn.

Of course it is!

That is what he is counting on.

