Faceplant Alert: Lee Zeldin OBLITERATES CNN's Bill Weir Criticizing EPA Rollbacks for 'Typos'

'America Delivered Beyond My Wildest Dreams'
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:30 AM on March 13, 2025
Meme

Being the 'Chief Climate Change Correspondent' for CNN has to be a pretty sweet gig. Just ask the current holder of that job title, Bill Weir. 

You don't actually have to know anything about the climate, the weather, or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. All you have to do is spread fear porn on the airwaves shouting about anything that happens related to weather as a sign of impending DOOOOOOM from the so-called 'climate crisis.' 

Last night, Weir appeared on The Source With Kaitlin Collins to criticize and 'fact-check' President Trump's EPA director Lee Zeldin, who has been wiping out huge amounts of Obama and Biden-era waste and corruption from the agency in the form of regulatory rollbacks. 

Apparently, Zeldin has been working so quickly and so effectively that Weir thought he MUST be making mistakes. 

So, like any good 'journalist,' he made some mistakes up. Watch: 

Oh, there is so much more that Weir does not know in addition to the difference between a zero and the letter 'O.'

Fortunately, Zeldin was quick to respond by BURYING Weir for his ignorance on the subject of EPA regulations. 

AOC's Attempt to Put All the Shutdown Blame on Republicans Hits a Snag
Doug P.
Whoopsies. 

Hey, we're just spitballing here, but if you are going to claim to be a climate 'expert' (or even just a qualified reporter), maybe you should know the first thing about the EPA regulations you are citing. 

It's a crazy idea, we know. 

Guest's tweet concluded by saying that Weir needed to correct his error on the air, but we're not holding our breath for that to happen. Weir has never apologized for all of the other countless times he has been laughably wrong about 'climate change.' And CNN still hasn't apologized for all of the misinformation they spread about the climate, COVID, and 'Russia collusion,' just to name a few examples.

Yes, it's true. The legacy media is dead. They just won't stop twitching. 

We know their motto: 'Always wrong, never in doubt.' 

(Technically, that is Rachel Maddow's motto, but there's really no difference among them anymore.)

Yep. That motto works, too. 

Second-hand embarrassment is all there is because Weir, like most of the legacy media, has no shame. 

Honestly, we don't know how someone can be so publicly awful at what they do and still be able to sleep at night. We suppose his $750,000 annual salary helps him buy a lot of Ambien. 

We might need a new term for when the media faceplants AND steps on a giant rake in the same breath. 

'Rakeplant'? 

Ehh ... we'll workshop that one.

Remember that we're talking about CNN here, so yes. It is WAY too much to ask that of them. 

We're not sure how Scott Jennings can tolerate being around any of these people. 

Hey, Siri: Tell us why no one in America trusts the 'experts' anymore. 

Collins (who, we must repeat, is totally NOT Scott Presler) is dumber than a box of rocks herself, so we wouldn't expect her to know how wrong Weir was. 

But at least ONE of her producers sure should have. 

HAHAHAHA. 

That poor, poor polar bear. We'd like to buy him a Coke to ease his suffering. 

If this was only one mistake, and if CNN was a sane network, we could see just an on-air correction and a reprimand for Weir. 

But he says things this ignorant and ill-informed ALL the time. He even apologized for Joe Biden, who slept his way through a Hawaii visit and offered almost NO assistance after wildfires destroyed the homes of so many Maui residents in 2023

There's also the fact that Weir is basically just a glorified former sportscaster who has zero experience or background to be considered an 'expert' on pretty much any topic. 

That he is still being paid and put on the air by CNN is just one more reason that no one takes them seriously anymore.

Tags: CNN ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY EPA JOURNALISM LEE ZELDIN

