Axios: Education 'intimidation' bills have spiked since 2021
Bill Kristol reveals 'the most repulsive feature' of today's 'conservatism'
CNN's Dana Bash had dinner with Team Trump and has this to say...
Biden unable to give Russia update because he's been busy 'working out for...
James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by...
NBC journo gives reason 'MAGA World' doesn't believe Biden got 81 million votes
Jerome Adams shared masking advice and Twitter is NOT having it
Lib in Milwaukee says for proof U.S. is NOT in decline go to...
BREAKING NEWS: Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly dead after plane shot down
Rachel Bitecofer claims creator of 'Libs of Tik Tok' will be next SOS...
I regret to inform you that Dr. Fauci now fancies himself to be...
'You've assaulted us!' Climate protesters anger attendees at Dem governor's Nantucket fund...
Fauci: 'We Are Not Done With Covid'
WH comms director says criticism of Biden is over petting a rescue dog...

CNN's Bill Weir says President Biden said the right things as 'empathizer-in-chief'

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on August 23, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

While packing up from his stay on a Delaware beach, President Joe Biden said he had "no comment" on the devastation on the island of Maui. His social media team tried to fix that with a thread of tweets showing how much Biden cared. He cared enough to fly to Maui between vacations to do his job as "empathizer-in-chief," telling the people of Maui that he'd almost lost his Corvette in a small kitchen fire that was put out in 20 minutes. We're certain they were happy Biden's car escaped damage.

CNN chief climate change reporter Bill Weir was put on the beat, and noted that Biden said "the right things." And no, he did not fall asleep, according to fact-checkers who zoomed in really closely on the C-SPAN footage and maintain that Biden never closed his eyes.

CNN when Biden spends half a day (between 2 weeklong vacations) in Maui falling asleep, cracking jokes, and telling lies, two weeks after the catastrophe, with hundreds of kids still missing and presumed dead: 

“The empathizer-in-chief said the right things.”

Recommended

James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden
Brett T.

The "empathizer-in-chief" has been exposed so many times now. There's no tragedy that won't inspire Biden to tell you about his similar tragedy, even if it's made up.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: CNN HAWAII JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden
Brett T.
Bill Kristol reveals 'the most repulsive feature' of today's 'conservatism'
Brett T.
CNN's Dana Bash had dinner with Team Trump and has this to say about the debate
Brett T.
Axios: Education 'intimidation' bills have spiked since 2021
Brett T.
Jerome Adams shared masking advice and Twitter is NOT having it
justmindy
Biden unable to give Russia update because he's been busy 'working out for the last hour and a half'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
James Rosen has some info on that 'Robert L. Peters' alias used by Joe Biden Brett T.