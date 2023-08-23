CNN's Bill Weir says President Biden said the right things as 'empathizer-in-chief'

While packing up from his stay on a Delaware beach, President Joe Biden said he had "no comment" on the devastation on the island of Maui. His social media team tried to fix that with a thread of tweets showing how much Biden cared. He cared enough to fly to Maui between vacations to do his job as "empathizer-in-chief," telling the people of Maui that he'd almost lost his Corvette in a small kitchen fire that was put out in 20 minutes. We're certain they were happy Biden's car escaped damage.

CNN chief climate change reporter Bill Weir was put on the beat, and noted that Biden said "the right things." And no, he did not fall asleep, according to fact-checkers who zoomed in really closely on the C-SPAN footage and maintain that Biden never closed his eyes.

CNN’s @BillWeirCNN praises Biden’s Hawaii visit: “He said the right things … He serve[d] as empathizer-in-chief” pic.twitter.com/UOLoQAVBSO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 22, 2023

CNN wrote 19 articles crucifying Ted Cruz for going to Cancun during a winter storm power outage in Texas.



CNN when Biden spends half a day (between 2 weeklong vacations) in Maui falling asleep, cracking jokes, and telling lies, two weeks after the catastrophe, with hundreds of… https://t.co/84NbD7XXIs pic.twitter.com/Dedu83PdGT — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) August 23, 2023

CNN when Biden spends half a day (between 2 weeklong vacations) in Maui falling asleep, cracking jokes, and telling lies, two weeks after the catastrophe, with hundreds of kids still missing and presumed dead: “The empathizer-in-chief said the right things.”

North Koreans blush at such shameless worship of dear leader. — JWF (@JammieWF) August 22, 2023

My gosh @CNN is so bad. Joe compared his SMALL kitchen fire to this DEVASTATING fire & then JOKED that at least his ‘67 corvette was ok. Then the residents BOO’d him as he drove through the streets. Keep coming in last place CNN — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 22, 2023

Biden seemed so empathetic as he slept during a memorial ceremony for the victims — Justin van Sant (@justinvansant) August 22, 2023

Two weeks AFTER the devastation — The Conservative Artist (@dia_izquierdo) August 23, 2023

"He relayed his story about a devastating kitchen fire, and how comparable that is to losing everything you own." — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) August 22, 2023

You know when they are lying this hard they are also rapidly praying you didn't actually see any footage from the visit. — Brad Swan (@BradSwan18) August 23, 2023

The "empathizer-in-chief" has been exposed so many times now. There's no tragedy that won't inspire Biden to tell you about his similar tragedy, even if it's made up.

***