Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria

Doug P.  |  3:06 PM on August 30, 2023
Screenshot of meme

The lefty media just salivates when there are hurricanes and tornadoes (and many other things) because they have opportunities to combine "always be closing" with "never let a crisis go to waste" when it comes to helping sell climate change alarmism, and Hurricane Idalia provided today's opening. 

CNN's resident climate change scaremonger helped to do just that: 

That's just irresponsible and ridiculous (not surprising considering it's CNN).

Meteorologist Ryan Maue dumped a bunch of cold water on CNN's global warming hysteria, not that it'll stop them from pushing it:

When it comes to peddling the Left's propaganda, CNN might come in a close second to MSNBC.

The rest of the media can take a seat as well:

SHH! Don't interrupt the media while they're pushing a narrative.

Remember years ago when no major hurricane made U.S. landfall for nine years and some still tried to blame that on climate change? There's nothing climate change can't do.

*** 

