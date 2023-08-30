Meteorologist Ryan Maue schools CNN during their 'climate crisis' hurricane hysteria

The lefty media just salivates when there are hurricanes and tornadoes (and many other things) because they have opportunities to combine "always be closing" with "never let a crisis go to waste" when it comes to helping sell climate change alarmism, and Hurricane Idalia provided today's opening.

CNN's resident climate change scaremonger helped to do just that:

.⁦@BillWeirCNN⁩: “The cost of [using fossil fuels] is becoming bigger with every storm. Science has been warning about this for a very long time, in many ways it has been predicted. It is the speed that we’re seeing these changes that has taken most folks by surprise.” pic.twitter.com/m6uvy7rUum — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 30, 2023

That's just irresponsible and ridiculous (not surprising considering it's CNN).

Bill Weir is a dealer of climate panic porn. This isn't journalism. https://t.co/C5bmgqkZQE — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 30, 2023

Meteorologist Ryan Maue dumped a bunch of cold water on CNN's global warming hysteria, not that it'll stop them from pushing it:

CNN went full "climate crisis" with their top climate expert Dr. Bill Weir so early in the morning with Idalia.



Except, the landfall of Idalia is only strongest along coastal area since 1896 Cedar Keys hurricane (125 mph) 125-years ago, well prior to modern fossil fuel usage. https://t.co/MFKD0e5qbF — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 30, 2023

1896 Cedar Keys hurricane also made landfall in Florida's Big Bend with 125 mph winds



Climate context: this is a 0 mph landfall maximum wind increase from 1896-2023 or 0 mph/century for the worst 2 storms. pic.twitter.com/y82ZEBxHqa — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 30, 2023

When it comes to peddling the Left's propaganda, CNN might come in a close second to MSNBC.

The rest of the media can take a seat as well:

Idalia was an "unprecedented event" that last happened in 1896.



Media fail. pic.twitter.com/LcVoiKeFSV — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 30, 2023

SHH! Don't interrupt the media while they're pushing a narrative.

This is CNN clown is insufferable.



Remember, in 2009 ahead of the Obama inauguration, he said "[w]e know that wind can make a cold day feel colder, but can national pride make a freezing day feel warmer?...[N]ever have so many people shivered so long with such joy. From above,… https://t.co/IxwLojB0sN — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2023

Don’t let the climate nuts pull the wool over your eyes. Strong hurricanes have happened long before the Industrial Revolution. https://t.co/ps7ygZKhiG — SemperFiVirginia (@fi_virginia) August 30, 2023

Remember years ago when no major hurricane made U.S. landfall for nine years and some still tried to blame that on climate change? There's nothing climate change can't do.

***

