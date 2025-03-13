Elizabeth Warren's 2013 Government Shutdown Meltdown Proves She's a Massive Hypocrite
NY Times' Michelle Goldberg Says Trump's Ruined These Things That Made America Great

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on March 13, 2025
There's a story published the New York Times this week titled 'Is the Destruction the Point?': Three Opinion Writers on Trump's First 50 Days

First of all, to some degree, yes, the destruction is the point, and we don't mean that in a negative way. 

The Times' story is a transcript from an interview, and op-ed writer Michelle Goldberg had a notable quote that stood out nicely:

Imagine being THIS afflicted with TDS:

And I just want to say something really quick before we get to Frank: I have a 12-year-old son who, as he learns more about various kinds of dark chapters in American history, can get really down on this country. So I often find myself in the strange position of trying to talk up American greatness because I don’t want him to feel despair about the country that he’s growing up in. It’s occurred to me that every single thing that I have pointed out to him as a sign of American greatness or goodness, whether that be foreign aid, whether that be our support for Ukraine, our success in welcoming immigrants and refugees, or scientific pre-eminence, everything that I thought was best about America Trump has either destroyed or tried to destroy in less than two months.

If "foreign aid" is at or near the top of your list of things that make America great, you might be a liberal writer for the New York Times. 

Right?

This reminds us of libs who tell their kids they're probably going to die from global warming but then wish younger people didn't suffer from "climate anxiety." 

