NY Times' Michelle Goldberg Says Trump's Ruined These Things That Made America Great

There's a story published the New York Times this week titled 'Is the Destruction the Point?': Three Opinion Writers on Trump's First 50 Days

First of all, to some degree, yes, the destruction is the point, and we don't mean that in a negative way.

Advertisement

The Times' story is a transcript from an interview, and op-ed writer Michelle Goldberg had a notable quote that stood out nicely:

There's a lot to unpack in this statement from liberal New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg: pic.twitter.com/ogWnntGA9t — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 13, 2025

Imagine being THIS afflicted with TDS:

And I just want to say something really quick before we get to Frank: I have a 12-year-old son who, as he learns more about various kinds of dark chapters in American history, can get really down on this country. So I often find myself in the strange position of trying to talk up American greatness because I don’t want him to feel despair about the country that he’s growing up in. It’s occurred to me that every single thing that I have pointed out to him as a sign of American greatness or goodness, whether that be foreign aid, whether that be our support for Ukraine, our success in welcoming immigrants and refugees, or scientific pre-eminence, everything that I thought was best about America Trump has either destroyed or tried to destroy in less than two months.

If "foreign aid" is at or near the top of your list of things that make America great, you might be a liberal writer for the New York Times.

Sounds like she’s the child. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) March 13, 2025

Right?

It’s lib narcissism all the way down.



Libs believe that America is only redeemable if we fulfill their ideological and technocratic projects and obey their diktats.



No one is buying this anymore though, so they’re making themselves insane. https://t.co/aTqCalQ572 — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) March 13, 2025

That’s how you raise the next generation of Ivy League violent anarchists. https://t.co/CMivE8wkfB — Margalit Gur-Arie 🇺🇸🕊 (@margalitgurarie) March 13, 2025

Libs suck. This person thinks America’s greatness comes from everything not American, total clown take. What makes this country great is our ancestors who busted their asses to build it from the ground up. — Harald Hardrada (@Haraldardrada) March 13, 2025

These people are so mentally deranged, so broken and lost... and obviously they are poisoning their own kids against the country, who could have guessed? 🙄 — OldWorld Marc (@world_citizen_1) March 13, 2025

This reminds us of libs who tell their kids they're probably going to die from global warming but then wish younger people didn't suffer from "climate anxiety."