Trump’s Truth Social Posting Spree Leaves a Leftist Loon Melting Down Like a Snowflake in a Microwave

If Donald Trump wasn't communicating with the public, the loony Leftists would say he is hiding and doing secret fascist things. When Trump does let the public know what he is up to, they complain he has too much time on his hands. The man can't win.

Advertisement

"I sh*t you not. Tronald Dump has posted on TRUTH Social 132 times today [...] What is he doing? 132 posts today. Like, 50 within a 2-hour time block. Is he working? Is he running the country? What is going on?pic.twitter.com/RDQ2g2qoS4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 13, 2025

Also, it's so silly how they think it's clever to call him 'Tronald Dump'. They literally have zero sense of humor.

Were these people not alive during his 1st term? 😅

Compared to Trump's 2017 Twitter game, this is NOTHING. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 13, 2025

Exactly! This is what he does. They should get used to it. He also barely sleeps so he can type for hours.

How would she know unless she’s following him — EMarieMOsher (@marierehsom) March 13, 2025

Exactly! if this is so stressful to her, maybe she should stop following him. It's like banging your head against the wall and then getting mad when it hurts.

F yes indeed, this is precisely what I voted for 🙌 — Kurt of Texas (@kurtoftexas) March 13, 2025

The transparency coupled with making Leftists mad is a great combination, actually.

THEY CANT HANDLE HIM — Bear Armstead (@BearArmstead) March 13, 2025

The Trump Derangement Syndrome has broken their tiny little brains.

He is trying to get his message out to the people. U need to take heed. — AnnieW (@AnnieW67223909) March 13, 2025

Also, that's a good thing!

So if it bothers u block him. Simple. — AnnieW (@AnnieW67223909) March 13, 2025

If she did that, what would she complain about? Leftists need outrage like normal people need food and water.

WHERE was she when Biden was on the beach ALL those times!!!? https://t.co/faOuPXExM6 — Jo Miller (@JoMille68532227) March 13, 2025

Biden was literally at the beach asleep. He wasn't even communicating with his staff, much less the American people.

Let's be real. Do we think ALL of them are actually ones he himself posted? https://t.co/CiTeObO8Dw — JD Vance Stan 🦅🇺🇸 (@JDVanceStan) March 13, 2025

Probably not. He has a staff for a reason.

Poor thing is a little slow! That’s all she has? https://t.co/cj5flJDxFK — Grandmaj (Judy) (@grandmaj2) March 13, 2025

All she has in this world are the outrage clicks.

It can't happen soon enough.

Why is it always the eyes??? pic.twitter.com/hgGIwDjSYG — The Surly Republican (@SurlyRepublican) March 13, 2025

Advertisement

It never fails. The eyes are always the tell.

I don't get it, what is the point of typing his last name wrong? I mean fine, you don't like the guy whatever.... but the misspelling IMO makes one look even more stupid. — Kristina B. 🇺🇸 #TrumpGirl #AmericaFirst (@MAGAGurl86) March 13, 2025

Let's be honest. She is scraping the bottom of the barrel. When God was giving out brains, she was absent for the day.

That's just his time in the bathroom..duh.



In between posts, he's reducing inflation, bringing down the prices of eggs, gas, energy, smacking Canada around, putting the EU in their place, and getting Russia and Ukraine to quit killing each other.



You know, basic winning. — Justa Guy (@GuyJusta48211) March 13, 2025

Isn't all the winning grand?