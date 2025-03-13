Trump’s Truth Social Posting Spree Leaves a Leftist Loon Melting Down Like a Snowflake in a Microwave

Elizabeth Warren's 2013 Government Shutdown Meltdown Proves She's a Massive Hypocrite
justmindy
justmindy | 12:30 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

If Donald Trump wasn't communicating with the public, the loony Leftists would say he is hiding and doing secret fascist things. When Trump does let the public know what he is up to, they complain he has too much time on his hands. The man can't win. 

Also, it's so silly how they think it's clever to call him 'Tronald Dump'. They literally have zero sense of humor.

Exactly! This is what he does. They should get used to it. He also barely sleeps so he can type for hours. 

Exactly! if this is so stressful to her, maybe she should stop following him. It's like banging your head against the wall and then getting mad when it hurts. 

The transparency coupled with making Leftists mad is a great combination, actually.

The Trump Derangement Syndrome has broken their tiny little brains.

Also, that's a good thing!

If she did that, what would she complain about? Leftists need outrage like normal people need food and water.

Biden was literally at the beach asleep. He wasn't even communicating with his staff, much less the American people. 

Probably not. He has a staff for a reason.

All she has in this world are the outrage clicks. 

It can't happen soon enough.

It never fails. The eyes are always the tell.

Let's be honest. She is scraping the bottom of the barrel. When God was giving out brains, she was absent for the day.

Isn't all the winning grand?

Tags: ECONOMY LEFTIST TRUMP TRUTH TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

