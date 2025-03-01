Elon Musk Puts George Soros and the Legacy Media on BLAST in New Conversation with Joe Rogan

Long before he got up on stage with Donald Trump during the 2024 election campaign, one of the first signs that Elon Musk might be starting to get redpilled was when he went on the uber-popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018.

Advertisement

Back then, the left in America still adored the richest man on the planet. After all, his car company, Tesla, was making EVs, right? And he hadn't yet bought Twitter and become a 'Nazi oligarch' for the serious crime of ... enabling both sides of the political aisle to speak freely on his platform.

These days, of course, Musk is such an enemy to leftists that the very richest among them like to buy his Teslas and then give them away as a virtue signal. (Don't ask us to make anything Sheryl Crow does make sense.) Or trans cultists, armed with explosives, vandalize his Tesla dealerships. Musk even made the left hate space exploration, as they mock SpaceX even as it accomplishes things that would have sounded like science fiction from Isaac Asimov just a few years ago.

They hate him as much as they hate President Trump, and THAT is saying something.

Yesterday, Musk returned to Rogan's podcast for another three-hour conversation, and as usual on that show, they talked about a range of topics from Mars to monkeys. But there is no question that Musk has swallowed the red pill these days, so he reserved some of his most biting comments for leftist establishment heroes like George Soros and the legacy media.

Here he is explaining how Soros -- who Musk once accurately described as a 'hater of humanity' -- has gamed the system to push leftist ideology into government institutions across the world.

NEW: @ElonMusk really has George Soros figured out.



"George Soros is a systems hacker. He is a genius arbitrager. He figured out that you could leverage a small amount of money to create a non-profit then lobby politicians to send a ton of money to that non profit so you can… pic.twitter.com/yWTfYb6SCk — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 28, 2025

'I think a lot of people in the government know that they are NOT doing good work, but it's a giant graft machine.'

Yes, that accurately describes how Soros and now his son Alex have become the darlings of the left, even as Democrat politicians publicly and hypocritically denounce 'billionaires.'

Musk also has no love for the legacy media, and he has their number, too. On election night last November, he declared the legacy media dead, and he explained to Rogan yesterday exactly WHY they are dead.

ELON MUSK: "Almost all the media is left shifted. If you talk to somebody who gets all their information from legacy media, they are living in a different world than if they are listening to your podcast or getting news from 𝕏. They are living in an alternate reality." pic.twitter.com/dO4t67A0zM — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 28, 2025

Rogan's response that he has to ask people he talks to, 'Where did you hear that?', is spot on. It is SO easy to tell which people only watch MSNBC or only read The Washington Post. That is not a good reflection on the state of those outlets or so many others like them.

Advertisement

And who is surprised that the AP (Associated Propaganda, as Musk calls them) made up a story about DOGE firing air traffic controllers when DOGE is doing the exact opposite?

They live in an alternate reality, indeed. And that is why no one trusts or believes them anymore.

Musk followed up on his comments last night with a meme blasting the media and their dishonesty.

LOL. He truly is an outstanding troll on the social media platform he owns, isn't he?

Musk and Rogan also had a good laugh at the left's new favorite tactic today: calling him a Nazi.

Yeah, we're pretty sure its the antisemitism, starting world wars, and committing genocide that defined the Nazis, not a hand gesture or trying to streamline and reduce the size of government by exposing waste, fraud, and corruption.

Speaking of being redpilled, Musk also explained some of the issues that drove him to become such an ardent Trump supporter. Not surprisingly, one of those issues is the Democrats' weaponization of illegal immigration.

Elon Musk on how the left wants to use illegal immigration: “That was the game plan… that is still the game plan… and they almost succeeded.”pic.twitter.com/Qmt3SW5Kj7 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 28, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, it was always the game plan. We know that because people like David Axelrod call it a 'right-wing conspiracy theory.'

Musk is no fan of the trans cult, either. As he emotionally described to Jordan Peterson last year, that cult stole his son from him.

He explained to Rogan how 'gender ideology' and government waste go hand in hand.

🚨🇺🇸ELON: USAID PAID $250 MILLION FOR TRANSGENDER ANIMAL STUDIES – A HORROR SHOW



“Literally mutilating animals.



Mutilating animals in demented studies - like the worst thing you could possibly imagine from a horror show.”



Source: The Joe Rogan Experience, February 28, 2025 https://t.co/Af9h2msDn6 pic.twitter.com/ffBANgKJWQ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 28, 2025

We're glad that the evil Tony Fauci made it into that segment as well. We still have not forgiven him for his horrific beagle puppy experiments.

And we never will. The man is a monster.

There is a lot more to the full three-hour interview where Musk and Rogan cover other topics, including AI, which Musk believes can be a game-changer in medical research and disease cures -- as long as we keep it in check and don't turn it into the enforcement arm of a nanny state.

But because Musk is Musk and Rogan is Rogan, they also had some fun with Grok AI in 'unhinged' mode, asking about Fort Knox.

Advertisement

[Warning for NSFW language below. Hilarious NSFW language.]

Elon Musk and Joe Rogan using Grok Unhinged Mode 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5X7lsK5Fay — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 28, 2025

HAHAHAHA.

'Are you a f***ing conspiracy theorist?'

Musk ended the conversation by talking lightheartedly about a serious issue: the violent left and the many threats on his life.

Yes, Elon Musk. The world is MUCH more entertaining with you being alive.

As Joe Rogan said, 'Keep the security strong.'

The world -- and the United States of America -- need you around.