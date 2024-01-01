Absolutely Sick: Unearthed Study Out of China Reveals the Horrors Involved in 'Transgender Research'

This weekend, a terrible study out of China back in 2018 gained some visibility on X when it was tweeted out by REDUXX and a few other accounts. There is no way to gild the lily on this one: this 'study' is absolutely horrific.

The study related to research into developing 'neophalluses' for people wanting to change their sex and, we do have to warn you here, we are going to share some of the details. They could make you physically ill. We will refrain from sharing any photos; the descriptions alone are revolting enough. (We saw the photos; we don't want to inflict that on anyone.)

An academic paper published in Sexual Medicine is prompting outrage after surgeons mutilated the genitals of female dogs in an effort to give them a functional "penis."



The researchers claimed their findings may assist those with "gender dysphoria."https://t.co/HSRr1JFLto — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) December 31, 2023

Oh, but it gets worse. It gets A LOT worse.

The study was actually published in June 2018 in Sexual Medicine but seems to have flown under the radar in the five years since it came out. Until now.

It starts with the very premise of the research, which is fundamentally dishonest and flawed:

As the number of patients with penile loss or gender dysphoria continues to increase, the demand for anatomic, functional, and esthetic penile reconstruction is rising.

Beg your pardon? Was there an outbreak of 'penile loss' in the late 2010s that no one in the media covered? Or is that phrase just nonsense to justify this research to help people who mistakenly believe they can change their sex through surgery?

Never mind. We know the answer to that one.

And now, we will get into what these researchers actually did. Buckle up.

.@peta, here is proof that dogs are being horribly abused and then killed and dissected by doctors attempting to create a better “penis” for transmen. Scientists also sewed two rats together to see if a male rat could carry a fetus.

You protest against milking cows; how about… — Diana Alastair💚🤍💜 ⚢ 🏳️‍🌈 ✡️🇮🇱 (@sappholives83) December 30, 2023

The rest of the tweet reads:

@peta should be _all over_ this. I’ll bet you they ignore it completely.

Yes, we looked for a response to this study from PETA. We found none. (By the way, that study Alastair mentions about sewing two rats together after surgically implanting a uterus into the male one also happened. It took place in 2021.)

In case anyone was wondering, the study also begins with this disclaimer about the treatment of the dogs:

All animal care and experimental protocols were approved by the ethics committee of the Plastic Surgery Hospital at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

Sure, because we all know that China would never approve of animal abuse or torture. [insert eye roll here]

👀 China has an “ethics committee.”



“All animal care and experimental protocols were approved by the ethics committee of the Plastic Surgery Hospital at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.”



It’s time to end these practices. No one is born in the wrong body. https://t.co/ycGKUc2SLu — The Real Parents of Loudoun County (@RealLOCOParents) December 31, 2023

The study even admits that the reason they had to put collars on the dogs was to keep them from biting off the monstrosities that had been surgically grafted to their groins.

This is horrific. — Curious10665 (@curious10665) December 31, 2023

Sorry, we had to insert something funny here because we are getting pretty close to vomiting at the Mengele-esque lengths that 'science' will go to for the gender cult and its sick ideology.

And if you think they would do this only in China, we'll politely remind you that Dr. Tony Fauci green-lit the torture of beagle puppies with sand flies eating their heads while they were still alive. He even OK'd severing the puppies' vocal cords so they couldn't scream while they were being tortured.

One of the few Reduxx articles I can't read because the headline is sickening enough.



It's not enough that people mutilate their own bodies in the name of this cult, now animals have to suffer for it https://t.co/ury9NbTOBT — Kassia ♀️ 💜🤍💚🦖 (@FemaleInTheWild) December 31, 2023

My main conundrum is I want to be informed but the information makes me feel homicidal. https://t.co/EzfVSWzyCS — ket (@_a_kitty_ket) December 31, 2023

We like to stay informed -- and keep you informed -- as well, but this is nearly impossible to stomach.

Watch. The very people who champion kids to go through this will get pissed now that it’s done to animals. https://t.co/oDp5S5ospX — Project Red Man (@ProjectRedMan) December 31, 2023

Speaking of the cadavers whose phalluses were cut off in order to graft them on dogs, the user Diana Alastair -- who described the experiments (sorry ... torture) above -- had some questions about those people as well.

Here’s my other question. The “neophalluses” grafted onto these dogs were made from human cadavers. This is China. How much do you want to bet that those cadavers used to be political prisoners? — Diana Alastair💚🤍💜 ⚢ 🏳️‍🌈 ✡️🇮🇱 (@sappholives83) December 31, 2023

There is only one word for this 'research experiment,' and that word is not 'healthcare.'

The unregenerate evil https://t.co/8KUin3Soi1 — Diana Villiers (@DianaVilliers1) December 31, 2023

I’m absolutely disgusted by this on multiple levels. We’ve evolved into ‘Franken-science’ and an absolute disregard for life. https://t.co/o8I8o6dTd0 — Maggie Speaks (@MaggiesMusings) December 31, 2023

This is like a horror movie!! https://t.co/OcNv4JFDwj — Eliana (Julie) = Adult Human Female) 🇬🇧 🇮🇱 (@JulieBell362) December 30, 2023

To be perfectly honest, we have seen a lot of horror movies over the years. We have never seen anything this disgusting.

“11 mongrel female dogs were involved in the penile reconstruction surgery…”



This is sick. Where does ‘be kind’ fit into this? How can you claim any sort of moral high ground when this is being done in the pursuit of your ‘authentic self’ https://t.co/AHjtKZQFhE — Lily Maynard (@LilyLilyMaynard) December 31, 2023

They don't care.

Absolutely sickening. These scientists should receive the exact same treatment as the poor dogs. Ya know, for science. https://t.co/9dfuUGs5IN — Lenny (@benny_lenny123) December 31, 2023

It would be poetic justice, that's for sure.

We apologize again, we normally try to avoid using any curse words in the tweets that we include in articles (and trust us, there were MANY tweets we had to avoid here). But this reaction kind of sums up how any sane person should feel upon reading this inhumanity disguised as a study.

And are you ready for the grotesque punchline? The experiment didn't even really work. Yes, through electric shock, continuously administered over a period of 60 minutes, the scientists were able to stimulate an erection in the neophalluses, but barely enough for actual coitus and only for, on average, about 15-20 minutes of that 60 minutes of painful torture for the dogs.

And even if it had worked better ... the dogs were still female. Having a dead person's wang surgically sewn onto them didn't -- and doesn't -- change that fundamental, biological fact of nature.

We hate having to share this, but if it gets more people speaking out against this kind of atrocity, we'll take it.

Hello, PETA?

***

