Trump's Triumph: Sealing a Historic Japan Trade Deal for American Prosperity

President Trump has done it again. Still not sick of all the winning!

Um you guys these are a BFD…(ESPECIALLY JAPAN) pic.twitter.com/fnP6ZFxcqW — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) July 23, 2025

Trump said he would make beautiful deals and he is keeping his word.

Once the US Steel merger was approved, I figured they deal with Japan would follow shortly. — #LetsGoBucs⚾️⚾️⚾️⚾️ (@coachanthony79) July 23, 2025

Everyone that cried and screamed at Trump’s tariffs should all be made to eat their words at the end of his term.



I was thinking about subscribing to Trish Regan’s new venture, and then she freaked out for two weeks here on X about the tariffs.

🙂‍↔️



Trump saved us. 🇺🇸🫡 — Brian McQuillan (@BrianxMcQuillan) July 23, 2025

Trump told them to be patient, and once again, he delivered on the plan.

Winning — HockeyMom (@hockey3987) July 23, 2025

President Trump announces MASSIVE trade deal with Japan 🇺🇸🇯🇵



"This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the Country of Japan." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Of4lKyWGpR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 23, 2025

Even the BBC agrees, President Trump's tough approach on trade is working! https://t.co/ohBV5Gm6uC pic.twitter.com/1Tgj2F9vvK — Rep. Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) July 23, 2025

If the BBC is praising Trump, it has to be a HUGE deal.

I believe — wholeheartedly — the future for family farms in America gets brighter every day that @realDonaldTrump is President. These trade deals and negotiations have the potential to set up American farmers and manufacturers for generations. This is a historic moment in our… https://t.co/ec2CL25QKv — Governor Jim Pillen (@TeamPillen) July 23, 2025

Finally, a win for the American farmer.

Let's make 'Made in Japan' standard electronic quality again because @japan > China by far. https://t.co/z1Cck3meum — Bob's Blitz 🇺🇸 (@BobsBlitz) July 23, 2025

Big wins come with strong friendships and sushi diplomacy! 🇺🇸🇯🇵 This trade deal might just be the wasabi kick our economy needed. Let’s keep building bridges, not just balance sheets! https://t.co/d0rkMZ4rHB — Graham Mosboy (@Grahammosboy) July 23, 2025

Building bridges between the East & West in order to empower strategic partnerships where everybody wins ! https://t.co/TnM6dTWi0D — AYRTON - X (@AYRTONPORTOLAN) July 23, 2025

It's nice to see America ALSO winning and not just our strategic trade partners.

WHEN THE BOSS SELLS RICE TO JAPAN. https://t.co/AaVurpvEbZ — Elizabeth Rachel (@RachelAnth78911) July 23, 2025

This is the performance of a true leader https://t.co/MTSwHHMzGh — Faith in the Usa (@therese_turmel) July 23, 2025

This is huge my friends

You dont know how happy this makes me and our hopper business

Trust daddy @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/bNrNBkdB6J — TheTruckinBassets (@Truckin_Bassets) July 23, 2025

He is finally getting the credit he deserves. It's about time.

🇺🇸🇯🇵



It’s fun watching President Trump work and make deals for our good and for the good of our children to come. It’s been a very long time since a POTUS has worked so diligently on our behalf. It’s freaking exciting!!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/T34s9wZKA1 — Janell Blizzard (@NellBlizzard) July 23, 2025

It makes you to proud to be an American.

