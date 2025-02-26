Trans Woman Who Vandalized Tesla Dealership Arrested With Incendiary Devices

Libs of TikTok is usually pretty solid, but we think they must have gotten this one wrong. The headlines at NBC News, MSN, USA Today, AOL, and Yahoo all report that a woman was arrested with an incendiary device after the fourth incident of vandalism at a Tesla dealership in Colorado.

NBC News reports:

A woman suspected to be involved in an attempted arson and repeated vandalization of a Northern Colorado Tesla dealership was arrested on Monday — the fourth such incident reported at the location in recent weeks. Lucy Grace Nelson, 40, was taken into custody after Nelson was allegedly found returning to the Tesla dealership on Monday in possession of "additional incendiary devices and materials attributed to vandalism," according to a news release from Loveland Police Department on Wednesday. Previous vandalism incidents at the dealership were reported on Jan. 29, Feb. 2, and Feb. 7. The type of devices and materials that Nelson was in possession of is unknown.

Besides being a really stupid way to protest Elon Musk's position in the government, Libs of TikTok claims that Lucy Grace Nelson is actually a man.

NBC and CNN are spreading misinformation. The person who was arrested for vandalizing and bringing explosives to a Tesla dealership, is a MAN pretending to be a woman. pic.twitter.com/46A9LC5Ch0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 26, 2025

We were all ready to say that trans violence is violence, but the media assures us Nelson is a woman.

And she’s pregnant too pic.twitter.com/29MTSXWicq — Kris C (@1Krisserc) February 26, 2025

When is "she" due? — Douglas Jotblad (@DougJotblad) February 26, 2025

They're trying not to reset the counter every day! pic.twitter.com/ZryIcDmx4p — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) February 26, 2025

It’s time to stop playing word games and start calling people who and what they are. This is distraction from their predatory behavior. — Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) February 26, 2025

On Monday just before midnight, the Loveland Police Department arrested 40-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, whose alias includes Justin Thomas Nelson. — Jennifer Thetford-Kay (@JenKteach) February 26, 2025

Ah, her alias is a man.

Man pretending to be a woman.



Everyone say it now! — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 26, 2025

No, none of the outlets that have covered this story has said anything other than "a woman."

Trans issues aside, have we mentioned how dumb it is to target a Tesla dealership to get back at Musk for exposing government fraud and waste?

