Trans Woman Who Vandalized Tesla Dealership Arrested With Incendiary Devices

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on February 26, 2025
Twitchy

Libs of TikTok is usually pretty solid, but we think they must have gotten this one wrong. The headlines at NBC News, MSN, USA Today, AOL, and Yahoo all report that a woman was arrested with an incendiary device after the fourth incident of vandalism at a Tesla dealership in Colorado. 

NBC News reports:

A woman suspected to be involved in an attempted arson and repeated vandalization of a Northern Colorado Tesla dealership was arrested on Monday — the fourth such incident reported at the location in recent weeks.

Lucy Grace Nelson, 40, was taken into custody after Nelson was allegedly found returning to the Tesla dealership on Monday in possession of "additional incendiary devices and materials attributed to vandalism," according to a news release from Loveland Police Department on Wednesday.

Previous vandalism incidents at the dealership were reported on Jan. 29, Feb. 2, and Feb. 7. The type of devices and materials that Nelson was in possession of is unknown.

Besides being a really stupid way to protest Elon Musk's position in the government, Libs of TikTok claims that Lucy Grace Nelson is actually a man.

We were all ready to say that trans violence is violence, but the media assures us Nelson is a woman.

Ah, her alias is a man.

No, none of the outlets that have covered this story has said anything other than "a woman."

Trans issues aside, have we mentioned how dumb it is to target a Tesla dealership to get back at Musk for exposing government fraud and waste?

***

Tags: ELON MUSK TESLA TRANSGENDER VANDALISM LIBS OF TIK TOK

