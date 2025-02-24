DELICIOUS TEARS: Joy Reid's Reaction to Her Cancellation Will Have You Crying ... With Laughter

There's a phrase we sometimes use here at Twitchy when the left comes so unglued that we can't help basking in their bitter tears. That word is ...

SCHADENFREUDELICIOUS!

If there is anyone who could throw a public meltdown that embodied that word so perfectly that we could just watch it over and over again, that person is fired MSNBC anchor Joy Reid.

We could write for DAYS recounting all of Reid's disgraceful words and behavior, but in the interest of brevity, we'll simply say that there has been no one on cable television who was more of a dishonest, racist gaslighter than her. But what makes her firing even more wonderful is how SMUG she always was about all of it. She always believed she was better than everyone else, especially white people.

Now, she can fetch us our coffee.

In the ultimate crescendo following her getting thrown out the door at MSNBC, Reid participated in a Zoom meeting where she shed tears -- actual tears -- while doubling down on all of the reasons she was sacked. Our sister site, Townhall.com captured the video in all of its schadenfreudelicious glory. Watch:

🚨 Joy Reid breaks down sobbing while addressing being fired from MSNBC:



"My show had value...whether it was the Black Lives Matter issues...We need to understand 1619 as the real founding of this country...Gaza...the American people have a right to object to little babies being… pic.twitter.com/Ux5Nu1lZf5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 24, 2025

LOL. Her show had value? For whom?

The assistant coming out to hand her a tissue though was just ... chef's kiss. MUAH.

Of course, pretty much everyone disagreed that Reid created ANY value, other than as an object lesson for Americans on how NOT to behave and what NOT to believe.

And lest anyone think us heartless for laughing at her tears, remember that Reid made her career on mocking 'white people's tears.' She loved it.

Joy Reid, life comes at you fast… pic.twitter.com/GXwxm3dJAS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 24, 2025

Well, well, well. How the turntables have ... turned.

Joy Reid has viciously mocked the tears of every white person she’s helped cancel over the years for some imaginary racial slight. She’s had zero empathy for anyone. Now she wants us to feel sorry for her.

WE DON’T. https://t.co/Wk1zv7wZd3 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 24, 2025

Megyn Kelly absolutely RIPPED Reid after she was fired yesterday, but we're glad she came back to pile on again.

No one deserves it more than Reid.

She also made a living denouncing the police, particularly during the violent BLM riots, but also laughing at many who were fired because of illegal COVID mandates.

She mocked police officers and firefighters who lost their jobs during COVID



She deserves every second of this https://t.co/aOgP8VWGPN — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 24, 2025

Yep. Every second and then some. We do not feel sorry for her even a little bit.

This was our reaction as well. And it's still our reaction now.

Boofukkinghoo

All she ever did was sow division and discord.

She land on her feet.

AWFLs love black women who hate Jews and white people. — NotYourJewishMom🩷 (@CaffMomREDACTED) February 24, 2025

Sadly, this is true. But she won't get the $3 million per year salary that MSNBC was inexplicably paying her.

And who knows? Maybe she won't latch on anywhere and just linger in oblivion.

Look at Don Lemon, after all.

Joy Reid was the biggest racist bigot on TV. She deserved to be fired years ago. — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) February 24, 2025

Or, you know, she should never have been given the platform she had in the first place.

No show on cable news was more toxic and divisive. The show had no value whatsoever. https://t.co/oliMsoGK6e — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 24, 2025

Yesterday, fellow race hustler Elie Mystal credited Reid for giving him a television career.

That fact alone proves that not only did her show have no value, it was actually a huge detriment to American society.

narrator's voice: it did not have value



*pause*



narrator's voice: in fact it had negative value https://t.co/vTg8LT2UeG — Mike Solana (@micsolana) February 24, 2025

Exactly.

And, of course, Mystal (and deranged lunatic Keith Olbermann) said that Reid was fired because of 'racism.'

LOL.

Joy is going to pretend that the problem is she spoke up for dead babies in Gaza (no, not those dead babies, don't be silly) and not because no one watched her. Good riddance. https://t.co/EEYgUqzuEA — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 24, 2025

Yes, we can't help but notice that Reid had nothing to say about the slaughtered Bibas children, as well as other Jewish women and children that Hamas brutally killed.

But she was more than happy to falsely accuse Israel of committing 'genocide.' Often.

A ranting conspiracist to the very end. https://t.co/G38oksTWID — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2025

We have to admit that we laughed out loud when Reid was crying about the fictional 1619 Project as the true history of America.

But it wouldn't be a crying online video without the world's foremost social media video critic, Justine Bateman:

#SocialMediaVideoCritiques

- This piece is about a woman yearning for her father's approval.

- The main character ("Yearning Woman") tries to justify her worth with a detailed list of her recent accomplishments.

- The actress does a good job of impressing on the viewer that… https://t.co/c3BzvzBHsD — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) February 24, 2025

HAHAHAHAHA.

That's a very long critique, so we won't transcribe it all here, but it's worth reading in full if you have a few minutes. Here is just a brief excerpt from Bateman's outstanding review:

- A 'Helper' character enters with a paper towel sheet, the rest of the roll tucked under his arm. The director makes a strong choice with this. Instead of the standard Kleenex tissue, the material given to YW to stem the tears is 'super-absorbent' and 'tough,' implying the heaviness and volume of the tears themselves.

Simply brilliant, LOL.

Joy Reid spent her time lying and misinforming her audience while promoting non-stop hate.



Even NHJ had to retract the "1619 is the true founding" nonsense.



MSNBC and their audience are better off without Joy Reid having that platform. https://t.co/v00YDGT03u — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 24, 2025

This is all true except that MSNBC doesn't have an audience left.

Firing Reid won't bring anyone back, but we suppose it's a start.

Go pick some fruit with your friend…the soon to be unemployed anchor… pic.twitter.com/15mIu56zJ7 — 🇺🇸Fred🇺🇸🇮🇱🇩🇪 (@FDyroff) February 24, 2025

Picking fruit is all people like Reid thought illegal immigrants were good for, and maybe cleaning toilets. And, of course, their illegal votes. Now that Trump is deporting them all, she may have plenty of employment prospects.

Rachel Maddow (or is that Chris Hayes?) might be next on the chopping block for the failing network. At the very least, she'll likely have to take another huge pay cut very soon.

You should be proud. It's rare that a blithering idiot and pathological liar gets as far as you have. Please continue to cry for years. https://t.co/ehIfgizxkP — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 24, 2025

It should be rare. Looking at a lot of cable news rosters, though, it is unfortunately not rare.

It feels good, doesn't it?

My instinct is to feel sympathy. Getting fired or laid off sucks for anyone. But this couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person. Go rot, Joy Reid. May you forever languish in the obscurity you deserve. https://t.co/qNC3uKjfH9 — Blaknsam (@Blaknsam) February 24, 2025

We get that instinct. And for any normal person who lost a job due to reasons other than their own misconduct, we would feel bad for them. Even if we disagreed with them on issues.

But Reid is not a normal person. She is as far from a normal person as it is possible to get.

She spent years at MSNBC sowing racial division, class warfare, and unbridled hate.

As far as we're concerned, there is no one else on television -- not even the brain trust at The View -- who deserved to get the axe more than Joy Reid.

Now, if you will excuse us, we're going to go watch the video again and bathe in the schadenfreudelicious tears.