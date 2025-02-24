DELICIOUS TEARS: Joy Reid's Reaction to Her Cancellation Will Have You Crying ... With Laughter

NBC News’ Ken Dilanian Says FBI Officials Are Appalled at Dan Bongino’s Appointment
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 PM on February 24, 2025
Twitchy

There's a phrase we sometimes use here at Twitchy when the left comes so unglued that we can't help basking in their bitter tears. That word is ...

SCHADENFREUDELICIOUS! 

If there is anyone who could throw a public meltdown that embodied that word so perfectly that we could just watch it over and over again, that person is fired MSNBC anchor Joy Reid

We could write for DAYS recounting all of Reid's disgraceful words and behavior, but in the interest of brevity, we'll simply say that there has been no one on cable television who was more of a dishonest, racist gaslighter than her. But what makes her firing even more wonderful is how SMUG she always was about all of it. She always believed she was better than everyone else, especially white people.

Now, she can fetch us our coffee.

In the ultimate crescendo following her getting thrown out the door at MSNBC, Reid participated in a Zoom meeting where she shed tears -- actual tears -- while doubling down on all of the reasons she was sacked. Our sister site, Townhall.com captured the video in all of its schadenfreudelicious glory. Watch: 

LOL. Her show had value? For whom? 

The assistant coming out to hand her a tissue though was just ... chef's kiss. MUAH. 

Of course, pretty much everyone disagreed that Reid created ANY value, other than as an object lesson for Americans on how NOT to behave and what NOT to believe. 

And lest anyone think us heartless for laughing at her tears, remember that Reid made her career on mocking 'white people's tears.' She loved it. 

Well, well, well. How the turntables have ... turned. 

Megyn Kelly absolutely RIPPED Reid after she was fired yesterday, but we're glad she came back to pile on again. 

No one deserves it more than Reid. 

She also made a living denouncing the police, particularly during the violent BLM riots, but also laughing at many who were fired because of illegal COVID mandates.

Yep. Every second and then some. We do not feel sorry for her even a little bit. 

This was our reaction as well. And it's still our reaction now.

Sadly, this is true. But she won't get the $3 million per year salary that MSNBC was inexplicably paying her. 

And who knows? Maybe she won't latch on anywhere and just linger in oblivion. 

Look at Don Lemon, after all. 

Or, you know, she should never have been given the platform she had in the first place. 

Yesterday, fellow race hustler Elie Mystal credited Reid for giving him a television career

That fact alone proves that not only did her show have no value, it was actually a huge detriment to American society. 

Exactly. 

And, of course, Mystal (and deranged lunatic Keith Olbermann) said that Reid was fired because of 'racism.' 

LOL. 

Yes, we can't help but notice that Reid had nothing to say about the slaughtered Bibas children, as well as other Jewish women and children that Hamas brutally killed.

But she was more than happy to falsely accuse Israel of committing 'genocide.' Often. 

We have to admit that we laughed out loud when Reid was crying about the fictional 1619 Project as the true history of America. 

But it wouldn't be a crying online video without the world's foremost social media video critic, Justine Bateman

HAHAHAHAHA. 

That's a very long critique, so we won't transcribe it all here, but it's worth reading in full if you have a few minutes. Here is just a brief excerpt from Bateman's outstanding review:

- A 'Helper' character enters with a paper towel sheet, the rest of the roll tucked under his arm. The director makes a strong choice with this. Instead of the standard Kleenex tissue, the material given to YW to stem the tears is 'super-absorbent' and 'tough,' implying the heaviness and volume of the tears themselves.

Simply brilliant, LOL. 

This is all true except that MSNBC doesn't have an audience left. 

Firing Reid won't bring anyone back, but we suppose it's a start. 

Picking fruit is all people like Reid thought illegal immigrants were good for, and maybe cleaning toilets. And, of course, their illegal votes. Now that Trump is deporting them all, she may have plenty of employment prospects. 

Rachel Maddow (or is that Chris Hayes?) might be next on the chopping block for the failing network. At the very least, she'll likely have to take another huge pay cut very soon.

It should be rare. Looking at a lot of cable news rosters, though, it is unfortunately not rare. 

It feels good, doesn't it? 

We get that instinct. And for any normal person who lost a job due to reasons other than their own misconduct, we would feel bad for them. Even if we disagreed with them on issues. 

But Reid is not a normal person. She is as far from a normal person as it is possible to get. 

She spent years at MSNBC sowing racial division, class warfare, and unbridled hate. 

As far as we're concerned, there is no one else on television -- not even the brain trust at The View -- who deserved to get the axe more than Joy Reid. 

Now, if you will excuse us, we're going to go watch the video again and bathe in the schadenfreudelicious tears.

Tags: CANCELED JOY REID MSNBC RACIST TEARS

