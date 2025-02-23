Unhinged Joy Reid's Show CANCELED in Major Network Shakeup As MSNBC Tries to Stop Ratings Free Fall

WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Fal...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:52 AM on February 23, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

It's been a banner week for MSNBC. Yesterday, they settled a hefty defamation lawsuit brought by a Georgia doctor after the network and host Rachel Maddow accused him of performing mass hysterectomies on illegal immigrant women.

Today, Joy Reid's show got the axe:

More from The New York Post:

MSNBC liberal mainstay Joy Reid’s show has been canceled as part of a major overhaul by the network’s new president Rebecca Kutler, according to a report.

The 7 p.m. program hosted by Trump critic Reid, 56, will be replaced by a new panel show featuring co-hosts Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders Townsend, the New York Times reported, citing insiders.

The final episode of Reid’s show, 'The ReidOut,' will air sometime this week, ending a mainstay of MSNBC’s lineup for the past five years, according to the Times.

Wait. They're letting Reid air more episodes this week?

She's not exactly known for her calm, reasoned, level-headed approach to, well, anything.

Does MSNBC really think she's going to maintain any semblance of professionalism now that they've shown her the door?

Race-grifting lunatic is what she does best.

We see what you did there.

Given MSNBC's incredible post-election ratings collapse, it's not surprising.

This writer is shocked that Reid was let go, though.

It's 7:42 am central time. Expect the accusations of 'racism!' to begin before noon.

Yeah, Sanders isn't an improvement.

Oh well.

It's going to be a good day.

Those are insanely bad numbers, even for MSNBC.

Heh.

She'll come back with her own podcast. Bank on that.

It is true. The best news we've heard today.

Her viewer. Heh.

