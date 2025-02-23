Unhinged Joy Reid's Show CANCELED in Major Network Shakeup As MSNBC Tries to Stop Ratings Free Fall

It's been a banner week for MSNBC. Yesterday, they settled a hefty defamation lawsuit brought by a Georgia doctor after the network and host Rachel Maddow accused him of performing mass hysterectomies on illegal immigrant women.

Today, Joy Reid's show got the axe:

MSNBC cancels Joy Reid’s lefty show as network makes major shakeup over falling ratings https://t.co/Hr2qJFviCK pic.twitter.com/pXKE3PvrDv — New York Post (@nypost) February 23, 2025

More from The New York Post:

MSNBC liberal mainstay Joy Reid’s show has been canceled as part of a major overhaul by the network’s new president Rebecca Kutler, according to a report. The 7 p.m. program hosted by Trump critic Reid, 56, will be replaced by a new panel show featuring co-hosts Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele, and Symone Sanders Townsend, the New York Times reported, citing insiders. The final episode of Reid’s show, 'The ReidOut,' will air sometime this week, ending a mainstay of MSNBC’s lineup for the past five years, according to the Times.

Wait. They're letting Reid air more episodes this week?

She's not exactly known for her calm, reasoned, level-headed approach to, well, anything.

Does MSNBC really think she's going to maintain any semblance of professionalism now that they've shown her the door?

Haha get rekt you race grifting lunatic — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 23, 2025

Race-grifting lunatic is what she does best.

This was a joy to read. pic.twitter.com/XxB3hBJaWP — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) February 23, 2025

We see what you did there.

I'm honestly surprised it took this long. — Usually Right (@normouspenis) February 23, 2025

Given MSNBC's incredible post-election ratings collapse, it's not surprising.

This writer is shocked that Reid was let go, though.

Let the racist accusations begin. — Tracksuit Guinea (@TanoG4) February 23, 2025

It's 7:42 am central time. Expect the accusations of 'racism!' to begin before noon.

Oy. Imagine the logic of hiring Rebecca Kutler as MSNBC's new president who replaced racist slimeball Joy Reid with obnoxious racist Symone Sanders.



2024 suddenly seems like a long time ago, and these ridiculous traitors have learned nothing. — Warmonger ® (@OneManRepublic) February 23, 2025

Yeah, Sanders isn't an improvement.

Oh well.

The most racist person in America just got fired. Gonna be a great day https://t.co/ZGOJQOYokZ — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 23, 2025

It's going to be a good day.

Joy Reid’s MSNBC show gets canceled in major shakeup. Reid lost 60% of her audience since Trump won. https://t.co/eQH4b8n2pf — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) February 23, 2025

Those are insanely bad numbers, even for MSNBC.

Heh.

Joy Reid is DONE.



MSNBC just axed her show after years of race-baiting, pushing insane left-wing conspiracy theories, and dividing Americans. Turns out, constantly calling everyone racist isn’t a winning strategy. pic.twitter.com/SmKOYUaN2X — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 23, 2025

She'll come back with her own podcast. Bank on that.

Is this TRUE?!

Joy Reid was perhaps the most divisive and ethically dishonest person in media…

And THAT’S saying something. https://t.co/A5bHJZJcWb — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) February 23, 2025

It is true. The best news we've heard today.

Reports are that MSNBC’s evening show “The ReidOut” is being canceled. An unfortunate development for Joy Reid’s viewer, considering the host’s insightful analysis on political topics. pic.twitter.com/Ol8K8z0b1H — Ajit Pai (@AjitPai) February 23, 2025

Her viewer. Heh.