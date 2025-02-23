Stephen Miller: Americans Should Be Outraged at DOGE-Exposed Waste and Fraud That Dems...
Skin and Grins: Smiling Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali Push Race-Betrayal Rhetoric as Dem Party Dies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:00 AM on February 23, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrats can’t seem to stop being racist. Sometimes it’s hard to say goodbye to your political party’s roots, we suppose. Reliably racist Wajahit Ali was on Joy Reid’s sputtering MSNBC vehicle spouting nonsense about race betrayal. It’s a lazy, tired, and dying way of flaunting one’s racism.

Start here. (READ)

Liberal MSNBC guest goes on racially charged rant, compares black conservatives to fried chicken.

Guest Wajahat Ali told black and brown conservatives that they’ll “never wipe out that brown or black skin.”

A bald Joy Reid was see nodding in agreement as Ali said that black conservatives were “chickens for Colonel Sanders.”

“The Black community has their chickens. Byron Donalds is a grown-a$$ Black man who referred to Donald Trump as his daddy.”

“And what I want to tell the Byron Donalds and every community that’s got a Byron Donalds… they’ll never love you.”

Now, hear the ignorance for yourself. (WATCH)

Byron Donalds would laugh in their faces.

Rational people despise racism, especially when it’s dressed up in snarky virtue like Joy Reid and her guests are doing. It’s all they have so let them have it.

Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency
Warren Squire
It’s no surprise that the ones most obsessed with race are indeed racists themselves.

Piers Morgan recently exposed Ali on his show. The best way to deal with racists is to call them what they are and then heap on ridicule while laughing at them. Seems to do the trick every time. 

The Democrats' hyper-focus on race means never having to discuss policy. Even if policy does raise its head, race is sitting on its shoulder. Placed there by Democrats, of course.

There will be no apology coming so don’t hold your breath. Speaking of breath, Democrats are too busy performing CPR on racism’s corpse to say they’re sorry about anything. They're doing everything to breathe life back into it. Thankfully, it's dead like their party soon will be if they don't join the rest of us in 2025.

