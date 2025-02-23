Skin and Grins: Smiling Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali Push Race-Betrayal Rhetoric as Dem Party Dies

Democrats can’t seem to stop being racist. Sometimes it’s hard to say goodbye to your political party’s roots, we suppose. Reliably racist Wajahit Ali was on Joy Reid’s sputtering MSNBC vehicle spouting nonsense about race betrayal. It’s a lazy, tired, and dying way of flaunting one’s racism.

Start here. (READ)

Liberal MSNBC guest goes on racially charged rant, compares black conservatives to fried chicken. Guest Wajahat Ali told black and brown conservatives that they’ll “never wipe out that brown or black skin.” A bald Joy Reid was see nodding in agreement as Ali said that black conservatives were “chickens for Colonel Sanders.” “The Black community has their chickens. Byron Donalds is a grown-a$$ Black man who referred to Donald Trump as his daddy.” “And what I want to tell the Byron Donalds and every community that’s got a Byron Donalds… they’ll never love you.”

Now, hear the ignorance for yourself. (WATCH)

Sad part is they wouldn't dare to say this to @ByronDonalds because he would wipe the floor with them in that debate — 🛑RedditsCensorship🛑 (@Bars4Daze) February 22, 2025

Byron Donalds would laugh in their faces.

Rational people despise racism, especially when it’s dressed up in snarky virtue like Joy Reid and her guests are doing. It’s all they have so let them have it.

Why these people are so stuck on racism I will never understand. — Brandon Comeau (@ComeauB38) February 22, 2025

I used to think they would eventually stop because people are sick of it. Then I thought they would stop because it's losing them votes.



Now I think they should just continue because people are sick of it and it's losing them votes. — Richard Hendricks (@RH6978) February 22, 2025

In my opinion, there is no help for these people. You can change a naive or ignorant person's perspective with facts and research. These people are ideologically driven. They don't care about truth or rationale. I find that very concerning. — Brandon Comeau (@ComeauB38) February 22, 2025

It’s no surprise that the ones most obsessed with race are indeed racists themselves.

It's projection. They are racist and just can't believe that you aren't. THEY truly HATE white people. — Jaycie (@Jayciefh) February 22, 2025

Yup. Anti racism under the guise of progressiveness is just plain old racism under the guise of progressiveness. — Brandon Comeau (@ComeauB38) February 22, 2025

So let me get this straight, calling black conservatives 'chickens for Colonel Sanders' is fine, but questioning the left’s race-based narratives is 'racist'? The mask slips every time. They don’t want unity, they want control. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) February 22, 2025

Listen, when it comes to politics, my people are so hypocritical! The real truth is that when my people say “I don’t care how you vote” they’re lying. What they really mean to say is “vote like me or you’re not anything like me”. That said, nobody is my daddy BUT my daddy! — BigToro (@Yaboit80sbaby) February 22, 2025

Piers Morgan recently exposed Ali on his show. The best way to deal with racists is to call them what they are and then heap on ridicule while laughing at them. Seems to do the trick every time.

Piers Morgan exposes @WajahatAli , who has called Elon Musk “a South African immigrant” as a slur, by pointing out a book on his shelf titled “Go Back to Where You Came From.” 👏



Nicely done! @piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/SiU9tv4GYr — The Gas Stove 🔥 (@TheGasStovee) February 19, 2025

Funny how Wajahat Ali and Joy Reid can dunk on black conservatives for ‘selling out,’ yet they’re the ones peddling tired stereotypes like it’s a badge of honor the hypocrisy is so thick you could cut it with a spork. — Lou (@XtremeLou) February 22, 2025

The Democrats' hyper-focus on race means never having to discuss policy. Even if policy does raise its head, race is sitting on its shoulder. Placed there by Democrats, of course.

If they can't run on racism and hatred, they have nothing left to run on. They NEED to keep it a live.



Democrats are unfathomably racist. pic.twitter.com/a3FtjQl7zL — Fight With Memes (@fightwithmemes) February 22, 2025

@MSNBC needs to apologize for allowing open racists on the airwaves, spewing vile racist comments about black people. — Dr. Midnight Lonevoice (@CirqueDuFolie) February 22, 2025

There will be no apology coming so don’t hold your breath. Speaking of breath, Democrats are too busy performing CPR on racism’s corpse to say they’re sorry about anything. They're doing everything to breathe life back into it. Thankfully, it's dead like their party soon will be if they don't join the rest of us in 2025.