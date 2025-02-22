Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and...
Defamation Lawsuit Beatings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! NBC Settles Georgia Doc's $30M Suit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 22, 2025

Here's an update to a story this writer told you about back in July. The story involved Georgia doctor Mahendra Amin and accusations he performed 'mass hysterectomies' on female illegal immigrant detainees. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow aired the story.

Here's what this writer said at the time:

Back in 2021, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC/NBC Universal were sued by Dr. Mahendra Amin, who performed two hysterectomies (in 2017 and 2019) on female detainees at an immigration center. A whistleblower nurse claimed Dr. Amin was performing 'mass hysterectomies' and it was a claim Maddow and others at MSNBC were happy to run with.

They labeled Dr. Amin a 'uterus collector', despite concerns from NBC Universal deputy director of standards Chris Scholl expressing concerns about the story, citing Dr. Amin's 'clean record' and the fact the whistleblower nurse had 'a beef' with the doctor.

What a despicable smear.

Now NBC News, the parent company of MSNBC, has settled the lawsuit:

More from NPR:

NBC Universal has agreed to settle a federal defamation lawsuit filed by a Georgia gynecologist over coverage of allegations that he performed mass hysterectomies on female detainees at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. The stories aired in September 2020 on MSNBC shows hosted by stars Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow.

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled in June that 'the undisputed evidence establishes that multiple NBC statements are false.'

She found 'there were no mass hysterectomies or high numbers of hysterectomies at the facility,' contrary to the allegations from a whistleblower; that Dr. Mahendra Amin, the plaintiff in the case, had performed only two hysterectomies on female detainees; and that he was not a 'uterus collector,' in the whistleblower's memorable phrase.

Good. We'd have loved to have it go to trial because that went so well for CNN recently.

That was the amount requested in the defamation suit. Did Dr. Amin get $30 million? We may never know.

It would make things much better. Nothing of value would be lost.

All MSNBC, CNN, and ABC have to do is not be propagandist hacks who defame people to advance a political agenda.

They can't do that.

The only way to save journalism is to let legacy media run themselves into bankruptcy and rebuild from the wreckage.

This is our (not) shocked face.

Top-notch.

They are not honest brokers.

And we love to see it.

