Defamation Lawsuit Beatings Will Continue Until Journalism Improves! NBC Settles Georgia Doc's $30M Suit

Here's an update to a story this writer told you about back in July. The story involved Georgia doctor Mahendra Amin and accusations he performed 'mass hysterectomies' on female illegal immigrant detainees. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow aired the story.

Here's what this writer said at the time:

Back in 2021, Rachel Maddow and MSNBC/NBC Universal were sued by Dr. Mahendra Amin, who performed two hysterectomies (in 2017 and 2019) on female detainees at an immigration center. A whistleblower nurse claimed Dr. Amin was performing 'mass hysterectomies' and it was a claim Maddow and others at MSNBC were happy to run with. They labeled Dr. Amin a 'uterus collector', despite concerns from NBC Universal deputy director of standards Chris Scholl expressing concerns about the story, citing Dr. Amin's 'clean record' and the fact the whistleblower nurse had 'a beef' with the doctor.

Now NBC News, the parent company of MSNBC, has settled the lawsuit:

NBC News settles $30 million defamation suit. Top MSNBC stars Maddow, Hayes, Wallace had falsely accused doctor of performing "mass hysterectomies" on women in ICE detention. From NPR: https://t.co/FS5tT4rSrL pic.twitter.com/lpsYlymOgu — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 22, 2025

More from NPR:

NBC Universal has agreed to settle a federal defamation lawsuit filed by a Georgia gynecologist over coverage of allegations that he performed mass hysterectomies on female detainees at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. The stories aired in September 2020 on MSNBC shows hosted by stars Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood ruled in June that 'the undisputed evidence establishes that multiple NBC statements are false.' She found 'there were no mass hysterectomies or high numbers of hysterectomies at the facility,' contrary to the allegations from a whistleblower; that Dr. Mahendra Amin, the plaintiff in the case, had performed only two hysterectomies on female detainees; and that he was not a 'uterus collector,' in the whistleblower's memorable phrase.

The settlement is basically Rachel Maddow’s yearly salary at MSNBC. She was reportedly paid 30mil and kicked down to 25m in her latest contract — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) February 22, 2025

That was the amount requested in the defamation suit. Did Dr. Amin get $30 million? We may never know.

NBC News settling for 30 million is a huge win for free speech and truth.



The false accusations by MSNBC stars Maddow, Hayes, and Wallace were reckless.



Glad to see accountability for spreading misinformation, a big victory for the doctor falsely accused. — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 22, 2025

All MSNBC, CNN, and ABC have to do is not be propagandist hacks who defame people to advance a political agenda.

They can't do that.

This makes me optimistic that we can save the occupation of journalism.

It turns out you can't be a good journalist and simultaneously be a mean girl. https://t.co/PYx1xM5cfF — Gud Trouble (@GudTroubl2) February 22, 2025

The only way to save journalism is to let legacy media run themselves into bankruptcy and rebuild from the wreckage.

A warning to us in the news media about assuming people are telling the truth simply because they’re “whistleblowers” promoted by activists



In this case, a judge determined, a nurse told “verifiably false” lies about a doctor



Check out the top search returns for that nurse https://t.co/j4TO6lr2t1 pic.twitter.com/LoJHpZ52UJ — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 22, 2025

For people who say these people are honest brokers in the news industry. https://t.co/hN9wr1xDum — weedhopper (@GittaSapiano) February 22, 2025

a lot of these legacy media companies are paying huge defamation settlements for just straightup lying nowadays https://t.co/PYbj9iYpQU — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 22, 2025

