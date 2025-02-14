Glenn Youngkin Puts The Washington Post on BLAST for False Article About Virginia Lab Schools

During the 2024 election campaign, one of the most anticipated decisions that conservatives awaited from Donald Trump over the summer was who he would select as his running mate. The shortlist included some great candidates, including current Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the eventual pick for Vice President J.D. Vance -- who has turned out better than anyone ever could have expected. Vance is a master at owning the media and he has had some outstandingly based moments, perhaps none so iconic as when he set the theme for the entire administration's attitude toward its screeching adversaries in the Democrat Party and the press:

Advertisement

'I really don't care, Margaret.'

The third finalist was Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Voters in Virginia (including this writer) were pulling hard for Youngkin because they know firsthand what a great leader he has been for the Commonwealth since his victory over Terry McAuliffe in 2021. Perhaps one drawback for Youngkin, though, was that he is a very congenial and generally soft-spoken governor, rarely going scorched earth on the left. Instead, he just quietly delivers win after win for Virginians despite a divided state legislature.

We're not sure if Youngkin's quiet demeanor was a factor in Trump choosing Vance over him (or maybe Trump thought he needed Youngkin to stay in his current position to hold back the swamp that is Northern Virginia), but it seems like Trump and Vance's more aggressive approach has rubbed off on the governor.

Yesterday, The Washington Post attempted to drive a wedge between the President and the governor by falsely reporting about Trump's executive order regarding DEI and how it 'targets' Youngkin's programs.

The article is full of malicious 'reporting,' and Youngkin wasted no time before putting the newspaper on BLAST, reminding them that 'journalism' like this is why nobody trusts them and that they are, as Elon Musk said on November 6, dead.

Once again, The Washington Post doesn’t allow the facts to get in the way of their misguided opinion. Headlines like this are why Americans don’t trust them and their readership is plummeting faster than their credibility. pic.twitter.com/Nclh2VrmxJ — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) February 13, 2025

BOOM.

Everything Youngkin said about The Post is true, despite Jeff Bezos claiming recently that he wanted to eliminate this type of yellow journalism from his paper. Notice the contradiction even between the headline and the subheadline. Youngkin's team denied the claims that the elimination of DEI would affect the lab program at VCU, but The Post still went with the narrative that Trump was 'targeting' one of Youngkin's signature education programs.

In the body of the article, The Post buries the statement from Youngkin's spokesman, Christian Martinez, nine paragraphs deep in the story.

Youngkin spokesman Christian Martinez said Wednesday via email that the cut to the VCU program 'does not affect the operation of the VCU x CodeRVA lab school, which is fully funded, continues to provide a high-quality innovative computer science education to nearly 400 students, and is creating more opportunities for Virginia’s children. Governor Youngkin supports President Trump’s efforts to eliminate wasteful spending across the federal government.'

As Youngkin said in his tweet, never let the facts get in the way of a false narrative, Washington Post.

We wouldn't even want to poison a good compost pile by putting copies of The Washington Post in it.

Advertisement

If I were to buy the WaPost paper it would be used to line a bird cage. — DarkMatter🇺🇸 (@DarkMatterVA) February 13, 2025

That wouldn't be very nice to your birds.

Rumor has it that if you use the paper to wrap fish, even your food will turn out tasting oily and spoiled.

The Governor is right! This garbage "journalism" is precisely why the Washington Post's readership is tanking.



They are a sorry excuse for a newspaper! https://t.co/OHZ7iyXkad — YoungkinWins (@YoungkinWins) February 13, 2025

Start calling out WHO wrote that garbage as well. They will have to defend it or stop. — Wisdom is not bound by the messenger she uses! (@El0nics) February 13, 2025

That's a good idea. We can do that. This completely misleading article was written by Post staffers Gregory S. Schneider, Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, and Karina Elwood.

Wait ... it took THREE 'journalists' to concoct this false narrative?

No wonder the newspaper is floundering. If you told an A.I. LLM like Grok to write a totally deceptive and malicious article regarding the executive order and the VCU computer skills program, it could have spat this same nonsense out in about a minute.

Only at the Washington Pest does "continue" equal "cuts," @GovernorVA @GlennYoungkin, even if they appear just 16 words from each other... https://t.co/28TT4NvaRN — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) February 13, 2025

Where are the editors at The Washington Post?

Advertisement

Oh, that's right. They're probably joining the Democrats in a Chuck Schumer-led chant outside the Department of Education.

The WASHINGTON POST is nothing but a democrat propaganda paper, complete waste of time and energy if you read any of it, Even the comics suck, hope it goes out of business sooner than later. https://t.co/nJM7UsCUkn — Mark H (@MarkHut92343683) February 13, 2025

Yep. What he said.

Agreed, nobody with a brain is reading what any of these BS journalists that work for these companies write. Mainstream Media in America is Dead. They killed themselves with Lies — Tyler Turner (@Tyler_Turner12) February 13, 2025

The funniest part is that at least someone at The Post -- and other media outlets like it -- must know that they have committed credibility suicide. But they keep going. They simply cannot help themselves.

As for Youngkin, he may not be in the Trump administration, but he still has a bright future ahead of him.

Thank you Mr. Youngkin. You have always been an exceptional no-nonsense leader & have done the Commonwealth very well these past several years. We've been fortunate to have you at the helm & look forward to your doing the same for the country on a grander scale in the future. — PGalanides (@yetanother1969) February 13, 2025

Youngkin is term-limited, so he can't run for re-election this year. His Lieutenant Governor, Winsome Sears, is looking to succeed him against the CIA candidate, Abigail Spanberger.

Advertisement

But Virginia Senator Mark Warner should be very worried if Youngkin decides to run against him in 2026 for that Senate seat.

We're sure The Washington Post will vehemently oppose Youngkin if he seeks that office.

It's too bad for them that they have no influence anymore. And articles like this one are exactly the reason why.