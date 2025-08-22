From Twitter to the Supreme Court: How an Anonymous Account's Exposé on Taxpayer-Funded Grants Made Waves

Sometimes it feels like thoughts, opinions and ideas expressed on Twitter, particularly by anonymous accounts, are just spitting into the window and have no influence on the national conversation.

Don’t ever tell me Twitter anons don’t impact society.



I tweeted out these insane grants over at @RandoLand_us and now they’re referenced in a Supreme Court ruling https://t.co/MhYskkLlDS pic.twitter.com/UvbRIAUYf9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) August 21, 2025

Today, a 'Twitchy' favorite, Oilfield Rando, proved that just isn't true. Oilfield often tweets out the weird grants the American taxpayer is funding at outrageous levels. One of those findings made it all the way to a Supreme Court ruling. That's meaningful.

If you’re not following these two accounts, you should be! 👇 https://t.co/PEWBH18wGb — TheRifleman (@TheRifleman11) August 21, 2025

Keep pushing anons. Our voice matters. https://t.co/7Py5L5pZKa — Average Honkey (@AvgHonkey) August 21, 2025

Every voice makes a difference.

You’re doing the lords work — Ben Smith (@BenSmithDC) August 21, 2025

Yes, indeed! He's also doing amazing work on behalf of the American taxpayer.

You're having an impact and making some cash on the side. Win-Win. — GTRxMan 🇺🇸 (@gtrxman) August 21, 2025

Thank goodness for Twitter bi-weekly payouts.

You really should be proud of the hard work you've done with that. Most people don't get to see their impact. — Perlenn (@PerlenGreybeard) August 22, 2025

As he should be.

You do good work and I'm glad it gets appreciated in important places. — Syb (@sybaris_rex) August 21, 2025

Trans PhD student: "I want to study the anti-racist healing in nature to protect telomeres of transitional age BIPOC for health equity."



NIH fund manager whispering to other NIH manager: "uh, I dont even know wtf that means... just give him $300,000, and get him the fck out of… — PatriotTeaParty (@Patri0tTeaParty) August 21, 2025

That's about how it goes and the average citizen is on the hook for it.

Posters In Control! — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 21, 2025

The hat stays on.

Well done, and a useful reminder as well. We shall press on. — The Secretary For War (@Dept_Of_War) August 21, 2025

Making them regret the whole Learn to Code thing! Love it. — Patti Jones (@realpattijones) August 21, 2025

That came back to bite them.

Money laundering for liberal NGOs — RiverOaksGuy (@Bowtiedplayer) August 21, 2025

Rando foiled the plan.

