Uber-Ignorant: Jasmine Crockett Tells Gavin Newsom ICE Is Supposed to Be a Glorified...
VIP
Artificial Intelligence Sends Us a Message From the 1980s
Blowing into Town: Kamala Harris Takes Her '107 Days' Book on the Road...
DHS Adds Context to Newsweek Headline About Detained Dad
Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’
VIP
The Seven Dollar Cheese Grater Shock: Why Pedicures Aren’t a Treat Anymore and...
Texas Rep. Ann Johnson Goes on Rant Against Her Racist White Male Colleagues
Trump Addresses (and Provides Food for) Law Enforcement Securing Washington, DC While Dems...
Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest...
Caught by Surprise, Rep. Eric Swalwell Claims Trump Is Defending Slavery
‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes
VIP
This Is How Much Gavin Newsom Respects Democracy
She's NO FUN: Sen. Klobuchar Calls for More Legislation After Her Sydney Sweeney...
Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant...

From Twitter to the Supreme Court: How an Anonymous Account's Exposé on Taxpayer-Funded Grants Made Waves

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 AM on August 22, 2025
Imgflip

Sometimes it feels like thoughts, opinions and ideas expressed on Twitter, particularly by anonymous accounts, are just spitting into the window and have no influence on the national conversation. 

Advertisement

Today, a 'Twitchy' favorite, Oilfield Rando, proved that just isn't true. Oilfield often tweets out the weird grants the American taxpayer is funding at outrageous levels. One of those findings made it all the way to a Supreme Court ruling. That's meaningful. 

Every voice makes a difference. 

Yes, indeed! He's also doing amazing work on behalf of the American taxpayer.

Thank goodness for Twitter bi-weekly payouts. 

Recommended

Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest Winsome Earle-Sears
Sam J.
Advertisement

As he should be.

That's about how it goes and the average citizen is on the hook for it. 

The hat stays on.

That came back to bite them. 

Rando foiled the plan. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

FREE SPEECH GUN RIGHTS SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest Winsome Earle-Sears
Sam J.
Uber-Ignorant: Jasmine Crockett Tells Gavin Newsom ICE Is Supposed to Be a Glorified Taxi Service
Warren Squire
‘Sprucing Up’ Cracker Barrel's Brand Tanks Stock, Spawns Epic Memes
Brett T.
Adam Kinzinger Joins Bulwark to Ridicule Pete Hegseth’s ‘Girls’ Pull-Ups’
Brett T.
DHS Adds Context to Newsweek Headline About Detained Dad
Brett T.
Texas Rep. Ann Johnson Goes on Rant Against Her Racist White Male Colleagues
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Racist White VA Democrat SHOCKS Country Holding Straight-Up JIM CROW Sign to Protest Winsome Earle-Sears Sam J.
Advertisement