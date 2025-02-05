Call the IT Guy! Elon Musk Announces His New Role in the White House With EPIC Twitter Bio Troll

Elon Musk has been a busy man lately. In addition to running Tesla, Space X, and Twitter, he -- and a young team of whiz kids at DOGE -- have managed to expose more government corruption and fraud in just a few days than we've seen exposed over some entire presidential terms of office.

Oh, and he also exposed corrupt media apparatchiks like Politico while he was at it.

Naturally, the left, who exist on slush fund gravy trains like USAID, have absolutely lost their minds over the revelations DOGE released about the program.

But one thing the left -- bafflingly -- STILL does not understand about Musk is that he thrives on their screeching rage. Like his boss, Donald Trump, Musk is a master troll. And if there's anything he loves more than cutting waste, corruption, and inefficiency, it is laughing at the people who get upset about that.

We saw him do it to England when they suggested extraditing and arresting him for the crime of promoting free speech. And we saw him do it to all of the Democrat politicians and media hacks who tried to smear him by accusing him of giving a 'Nazi salute.'

We're not sure exactly when it happened, but sometime yesterday, Musk issued another hilarious troll against the left who is trying to paint him as an 'unelected billionaire' running a 'shadow government.' This time, Musk's troll was simply updating his Twitter profile to four words:

Just noticed this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6mAnC55Cly — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 5, 2025

LOL.

Leave it to Musk to reduce his role in the Trump administration to 'the IT guy.'

But as anyone who has ever worked in an office knows, you always stay on the good side of the IT guy and you never piss them off. They have a lot more power than they let on.

So Freaking Epic



Elon is the IT with Admin powers pic.twitter.com/oSqHIkYodm — 😂 Lefties Losing It 😂 (@LeftistLunatics) February 5, 2025

It would be a shame if all of the corrupt bureaucrats at USAID and the Treasury Department suddenly found out their passwords didn't work anymore.

Oh, wait. They just did.

Libs heads just exploded again. Love it https://t.co/yb3taCSRRb — Ms Truth Bombs (@Truesledgehamr) February 5, 2025

And that was exactly the point of the new bio.

They can screech and scream at him and he will just respond, 'I really don't care, Margaret.'

Humor & fun is back 🤣 https://t.co/LdPUClqDJS — Schnoggy (@schnoggy0704) February 5, 2025

Yeah, it is. So is America.

It is 'chef's kiss' worthy.

I think he's in the 'turn it off and back on again' stage. — Ira White (@IraDWhite) February 5, 2025

Well, he's definitely in the 'unplug it' stage. We're not so sure he and Trump are interested in 'plugging it back in.'

If that does not boost his LinkedIn profile, I don't know what will.... — Sancho Panza (@Sanzo_Pancha) February 5, 2025

HA.

But will he get a letter of recommendation from Trump when he applies for his next job?

Oh, but Musk's trolling wasn't completed just by updating his bio.

He has had plenty of serious things to say about what he and DOGE have exposed at USAID, but he also had the time for some additional epic trolls in the last day or so. Here are a few of our favorites:

Not just 87,000 new agents, but 87,000 ARMED new agents.

This is a great line:



“Yeah well I didn’t vote for Joe Biden’s non-binary Deep State theater kids to get a blank check to give my tax dollars to fringe left-wing NGO slush funds for four years, but that’s exactly what happened.”



🤣💯 https://t.co/4nRMJliYNA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025

So much for the left's screaming protests that we have 'unelected' people calling the shots.

That was pretty much the entire Biden administration and none of them said a word.

Musk had a few things to say about dead legacy media outlets like Politico too.

Many media outlets are going to experience a mysterious drop in revenue https://t.co/8T2Qrwpcez — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025

It is not hyperbole to say that USAID giving millions to Politico (and the AP) is one of the biggest media scandals in modern history.

At least now we know why they covered up Biden's dementia.

As for the Democrats' laughable articles of impeachment they introduced against Trump today, Musk dismissed that with two words:

That's just some solid truth right there. But we're glad to know that Musk still enjoys being a sh*tposter on the platform he owns.

Maybe our favorite though was Musk responding -- as 'the IT guy' -- when Democrat representative Melanie Stansbury stood outside the Department of Treasury and demanded answers.

Can I help you? pic.twitter.com/5JhYxdzBmg — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025

HAHAHAHAHA.

Then, with a final parting shot at Stansbury, Musk channeled his inner Don Corleone:

She comes to me on this day of my DOGE’s wedding and makes these demands.



But does she call me The DOGEfather? Is she even a friend?



Buona sera, buono sera … https://t.co/fTW3SaN9mL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025

Aaaaaand, now we are DEAD.

There is no question that Musk and DOGE have serious work to do and he has even said that USAID is just the tip of the iceberg.

But we love to see that he knows how to have fun while doing that work.

And we love even more that he could not care less about how many leftist Democrats get infuriated by that.

Ti salutiamo, Don Elon.