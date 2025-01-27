With the U.K. Calling for His Head, Elon Musk Offers HILARIOUS New Name for the English Channel

When the 'groomer gang' scandal broke in the U.K. recently, it quickly became one of the most shocking stories in recent memory, not only for what those gangs did to young women and girls but even more disgracefully, what the government and media did -- and continues to do -- to try to cover it up.

It shouldn't have come as a surprise to anyone that Elon Musk went on the attack almost immediately against the British government and media about the gangs. He was just one of millions who weighed in forcefully against the coverup, but when you're the richest man in the world AND the owner of one of the biggest social media platforms in the world, your voice tends to carry a little further than most others.

The Brits in charge were none too happy with Musk, who they already hated for the crime of ... wait for it ... encouraging and supporting free speech (THE HORROR). But they went after him even harder on the heels of the scandal, accusing him of trying to start 'race riots' and wanting to extradite him for trying to 'overthrow the government.'

Maybe they should be asking themselves why a government that tried to hide such an atrocity SHOULDN'T be overthrown.

But they clearly do not understand Musk, who tends to laugh at such slings and arrows, both figuratively and literally, just as he did with the fake 'Nazi salute' story.

Yesterday, Musk showed Kier Starmer's government how much he simply does not care about their hatred by posting a hilarious suggestion for renaming The English Channel.

New name for the water that separates England and France pic.twitter.com/R6Lipj1Dra — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2025

Hey, as long as we're renaming the Gulf of America (and potentially Greenland, the Panama Canal, and Canada), why not?

After all, George Washington DID lead the armies that kicked another tyrannical British government out of America nearly 250 years ago.

Makes sense to us. History, as they say, is written by the winners.

Make Renaming Great Again! — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) January 26, 2025

Even if England and the rest of the world don't go along with it, nothing is stopping us from using the new name. Eventually, everyone else will fall in line.

The name isn't a Holy Relic. France doesn't call it the English Channel. They call it 'La Manche.' So we can call it what we want as well.

Of course, the left, humorless as ever, didn't get the joke. They NEVER get the joke.

You've crossed a line now you big autistic spaz. https://t.co/bSleTD9r9N — Sam 🇬🇧 (@TheSamLockwood) January 26, 2025

Ooh, we're sure Musk is terrified. LOL.

They laugh at colonialism and joke about it , then justify past genocides, atrocities and terrorism with "But the Natives fought each other" "Buh buh the Africans had slaves too"

Nobody is as delusional as the Anglos, Steal everything including history and look down on others https://t.co/hlAvwHv3yi — Big Redd (@BigReddXcel) January 26, 2025

God Lord, dude. Try a Xanax.

I'm surprised you didn't name it The Elon Musk Channel. You are corrupt and a constant liar. I heard you were bullied in school. I now understand why you're trying to control the world. — Leah Carbonneau (@Leah742) January 26, 2025

Leah must be a blast to hang out with at parties.

Fortunately, there are a lot more people who DO have a sense of humor and laughed along with Musk at the new name.

Now that is funny. 😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 26, 2025

You’re gonna give Starmer a heart attack. — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) January 26, 2025

Oh, NO! Anyway...

'Two-Tier Kier' is the absolute worst.

All we really would have to do is build a few Buc-ee's in merry old England and the entire population would greet us as liberators.

These are all outstanding names. Let's get Project 2025 working on these right away.

Make England Great Again! pic.twitter.com/MWju5FAOck — Robert B Gibson 🇺🇸🍊 (@robbg80) January 26, 2025

It is amazing, and very sad, how far that country has fallen in such a short period of time.

The Eisenhower Channel would be better. https://t.co/p4qje2rv0n — The Highviëwan 🦝🐿️ (@FlueyKung) January 26, 2025

There are a LOT of bodies of water we can rename. Ike can have either the Bristol Channel or the Irish Sea.

Damn!

The Brits are getting pasted!



I love it, though! https://t.co/oCklxo74Vg — Mukhopadhyay 🇮🇳 (@Mkoahay) January 26, 2025

Well, they kind of deserve it.

Between Musk, Trump, and J.D. Vance, we've got some masterful trolls in our government these days.

We love it.

And there is a point to this troll, in addition to making everyone laugh:

I keep laughing as I watch people get butthurt over @realDonaldTrump and @elonmusk statements about renaming bodies of water, buying Greenland, or annexing Canada, etc. First of all it is long overdo for the world to take a chill pill and reckognize some humor for a change.… https://t.co/aZT0czI9QE — Nate Cain, Host of The Raising Cain Show (@NateCain4WV) January 26, 2025

The tweet continues:

Political correctness needs a good thrashing in this woke generation. Next, they are forcing world leaders to show their hypocrasy as they demand respect for their national sovereignty, national borders, and national interests. It makes it a little harder for them to criticize Trump for wanting the same. Brilliant!

That's a great observation. You don't want your waterways renamed? Fine. We don't want an invasion on our southern border and we don't want globalists in Europe telling us what we can and cannot say.

Why should we respect their name for a body of water when they don't respect our free speech?

We don't expect Trump to issue an executive order about The George Washington Channel anytime soon, but for everyone who can't take a joke, including the British government, we've got some bad news.

It's going to be a long four years for you.