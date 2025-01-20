We Did NAZI That Coming: CNN Beclowns Itself Over Elon Musk's Gesture From the Heart

TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
January 20, 2025
Listen, we understand that the Democrats and the media(but we repeat ourselves) are having a not-so-very-good day. We also understand that they have nothing else to cling to beyond their fevered imaginings that everyone and everything associated with the new Trump administration is somehow a secret code for an impending Nazi regime.

CNN decided to take that hysteria to a new high. Or is it a new low? Either way, take a look:

The full post reads:

NEW: CNN suggests Elon Musk made a Nazi salute during Trump's event at Capitol One arena, purposely leaves out Musk's comments when he said his heart goes out to the crowd.CNN: "It's a salute. It was quick. I think our viewers are smart and they can take a look at that, but it certainly was, it's not something that you typically see at American political rallies." Musk: "My heart goes out to you."

We're not sure 'smart' is the right word to use for CNN viewers. Blinded by TDS and anti-Musk hatred enough to pick up what these commentators are putting down? Yes. Smart? Eh, maybe not so much.

Speaking of smart, it's probably not a real great idea for CNN to go after Musk like this in light of the recent defamation judgment against them:

With any luck, we're about to find out.

Tags: CNN ELON MUSK INAUGURATION DAY NAZI TDS

