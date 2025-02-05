'Pass the Popcorn!' James Woods Shares the PERFECT Screenshot Encapsulating the Lefty Medi...
Are Taxpayers Keeping POLITICO Afloat to the Tune of MILLIONS? Sure Looks Like It - We Have the Receipts!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:00 PM on February 05, 2025
Townhall Media


Elon Musk and his DOGE auditors, at the direction of President Donald Trump, killed all spending coming out of USAID. Democrats lost their minds, of course. This was a threat to bureaucracy… er, democracy. Yeah, that's the ticket! We were subject to protests and flailing about from Dems all because a major government tax dollars spigot was shut off. Then something curious happened. POLITICO couldn’t make payroll. Wow, talk about a coincidence! Yep, we’re thinking what you’re thinking.

Here’s where we start. (READ)

It started half-jokingly. ‘USAID pays Politico, ha ha!’

Then users on X started digging and wouldn’t you know it - they found this!

Once you break it all down, dozens of payments are going to POLITICO. A dishonest, Democrat-loving ‘news’ publication is getting our tax dollars.

Here’s another example.

Again, there are a lot of these POLITICO expenditures.

We’re not sure why the National Park Service needs subscriptions to POLITICO or any media outlets for that matter. But, here they are.

It doesn’t stop with POLITICO. Reuters got a sizable chunk of our money, too. Check it out.

Even overseas ‘news’ outlets are benefiting.

You can search all this for yourselves at this official government website below.

We’d like to hear explanations from all these media organizations feeding off our tax money. These revelations explain why they were so united in their mission to deny President Donald Trump another term in office. Now we get to see if these outlets can survive with the spigot turned off.

Unlike POLITICO, the federal government doesn't give us millions of dollars. Please consider becoming a Twitchy VIP member. If you sign up today using code FIGHT, you can save 60%!

