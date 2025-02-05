Are Taxpayers Keeping POLITICO Afloat to the Tune of MILLIONS? Sure Looks Like It - We Have the Receipts!

Elon Musk and his DOGE auditors, at the direction of President Donald Trump, killed all spending coming out of USAID. Democrats lost their minds, of course. This was a threat to bureaucracy… er, democracy. Yeah, that's the ticket! We were subject to protests and flailing about from Dems all because a major government tax dollars spigot was shut off. Then something curious happened. POLITICO couldn’t make payroll. Wow, talk about a coincidence! Yep, we’re thinking what you’re thinking.
Staff at Politico did not get paid for the latest pay period. The company just sent several emails to employees saying it believes there was a technical error, and is looking into how to fix the issue. pic.twitter.com/PYcWYdbrEC— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 4, 2025
This is a coincidence that USAid stopped paying, right?— Patty (@PATTYMAGA1) February 4, 2025
Strange. Does this involve USAID?— Tammie Bella Williams (@TammieBellaWms) February 4, 2025
It started half-jokingly. ‘USAID pays Politico, ha ha!’
Then users on X started digging and wouldn’t you know it - they found this!
Politico 😮— Adam Townsend (@adamscrabble) February 5, 2025
🔗 https://t.co/PlwwkUQGqG pic.twitter.com/7tElpux3Tj
We do indeed appear to be funneling large sums of tax money to @politico so that some bureaucrats can read left-wing journalists complain about Republicans https://t.co/sAhsJcJxoN pic.twitter.com/HDiBfZrj5U— Sunny (@sunnyright) February 5, 2025
Once you break it all down, dozens of payments are going to POLITICO. A dishonest, Democrat-loving ‘news’ publication is getting our tax dollars.
Here’s another example.
Sorry what— Rational Actor (@Eamon_of_X) February 5, 2025
37 people need a subscription to Politico so it costs $517k ???
Am i reading this right 😬 pic.twitter.com/Xu9OhTq4uc
When was it awarded?— PaintSandRepeat (@SandRepeat) February 5, 2025
Only way I can think it costs that much (if it’s “legit”) is that it’s for say 2-3 years subscription
Yes— Rational Actor (@Eamon_of_X) February 5, 2025
4 years it looks like
Nevertheless, seems absurd! pic.twitter.com/6xg4WVV9EG
Again, there are a lot of these POLITICO expenditures.
We’re not sure why the National Park Service needs subscriptions to POLITICO or any media outlets for that matter. But, here they are.
This is crazy.— FiredFed (@FiredFed1) February 5, 2025
On just one randomly selected contract, Politico received $862,025 over four years in a no-compete subscription contract from the National Park Service.
This is why Dems are freaking out about DOGE. pic.twitter.com/TOutHOf89E
Great find!— Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) February 5, 2025
So the fed agencies were spending hundreds of thousands to procure a subscription to Politico, which really just funded a left wing propaganda operation.
A whole ecosystem of grifting off of federal dollars!— Krepperman (@KreppermanPrime) February 5, 2025
It doesn’t stop with POLITICO. Reuters got a sizable chunk of our money, too. Check it out.
Check this one out. Almost $10,000,000 to Reuters for social engineeeing. pic.twitter.com/T7ZVo8AMM2— TJ Brush (@xicbassix) February 5, 2025
Not surprising at all, considering Pfizer was one of USAID´s biggest recipients.— ProperGanja (@Nu_Tools) February 5, 2025
The CEO of Reuters is on the board of Pfizer. 👇https://t.co/8ry0VUsZiq
Straight up says, social deception.. haha fk— Squish (@SqwishU) February 5, 2025
I can’t wait for one to show up with a description: “Evil scheme”— 🇺🇸😬😐🫤🇺🇸 (@eltweetasaurus) February 5, 2025
Even overseas ‘news’ outlets are benefiting.
British based Financial Times pic.twitter.com/dL8Ie1FgK8— Corvus Honkteen (@Thalassathesea) February 5, 2025
So that’s what happened to them! I used to love reading that paper. Then I wrote them asking why they were taking such a sudden and distinct slant on US news.— Laura Raimondi (@LauraRaimondi9) February 5, 2025
You can search all this for yourselves at this official government website below.
February 5, 2025
The fact that actually everything is just gaslighting to prop up a gigantic money laundering scheme for the elites and their friends and family makes so much sense.— Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 5, 2025
Now now now. Let's not forget it is also used to prop up and spread left wing propaganda.— Non-KoolAidDrinker (@nokoolaidformoi) February 5, 2025
How about it! They don’t like that there money is going to be cut off.— American Rose (@pearlecent163) February 5, 2025
We’d like to hear explanations from all these media organizations feeding off our tax money. These revelations explain why they were so united in their mission to deny President Donald Trump another term in office. Now we get to see if these outlets can survive with the spigot turned off.
