Are Taxpayers Keeping POLITICO Afloat to the Tune of MILLIONS? Sure Looks Like It - We Have the Receipts!





Elon Musk and his DOGE auditors, at the direction of President Donald Trump, killed all spending coming out of USAID. Democrats lost their minds, of course. This was a threat to bureaucracy… er, democracy. Yeah, that's the ticket! We were subject to protests and flailing about from Dems all because a major government tax dollars spigot was shut off. Then something curious happened. POLITICO couldn’t make payroll. Wow, talk about a coincidence! Yep, we’re thinking what you’re thinking.

Advertisement

Here’s where we start. (READ)

Staff at Politico did not get paid for the latest pay period. The company just sent several emails to employees saying it believes there was a technical error, and is looking into how to fix the issue. pic.twitter.com/PYcWYdbrEC — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 4, 2025

This is a coincidence that USAid stopped paying, right? — Patty (@PATTYMAGA1) February 4, 2025

Strange. Does this involve USAID? — Tammie Bella Williams (@TammieBellaWms) February 4, 2025

It started half-jokingly. ‘USAID pays Politico, ha ha!’

Then users on X started digging and wouldn’t you know it - they found this!

We do indeed appear to be funneling large sums of tax money to @politico so that some bureaucrats can read left-wing journalists complain about Republicans https://t.co/sAhsJcJxoN pic.twitter.com/HDiBfZrj5U — Sunny (@sunnyright) February 5, 2025

Once you break it all down, dozens of payments are going to POLITICO. A dishonest, Democrat-loving ‘news’ publication is getting our tax dollars.

Here’s another example.

Sorry what



37 people need a subscription to Politico so it costs $517k ???



Am i reading this right 😬 pic.twitter.com/Xu9OhTq4uc — Rational Actor (@Eamon_of_X) February 5, 2025

When was it awarded?



Only way I can think it costs that much (if it’s “legit”) is that it’s for say 2-3 years subscription — PaintSandRepeat (@SandRepeat) February 5, 2025

Yes



4 years it looks like



Nevertheless, seems absurd! pic.twitter.com/6xg4WVV9EG — Rational Actor (@Eamon_of_X) February 5, 2025

Again, there are a lot of these POLITICO expenditures.

We’re not sure why the National Park Service needs subscriptions to POLITICO or any media outlets for that matter. But, here they are.

This is crazy.



On just one randomly selected contract, Politico received $862,025 over four years in a no-compete subscription contract from the National Park Service.



This is why Dems are freaking out about DOGE. pic.twitter.com/TOutHOf89E — FiredFed (@FiredFed1) February 5, 2025

Great find!



So the fed agencies were spending hundreds of thousands to procure a subscription to Politico, which really just funded a left wing propaganda operation. — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) February 5, 2025

A whole ecosystem of grifting off of federal dollars! — Krepperman (@KreppermanPrime) February 5, 2025

It doesn’t stop with POLITICO. Reuters got a sizable chunk of our money, too. Check it out.

Check this one out. Almost $10,000,000 to Reuters for social engineeeing. pic.twitter.com/T7ZVo8AMM2 — TJ Brush (@xicbassix) February 5, 2025

Advertisement

Not surprising at all, considering Pfizer was one of USAID´s biggest recipients.

The CEO of Reuters is on the board of Pfizer. 👇https://t.co/8ry0VUsZiq — ProperGanja (@Nu_Tools) February 5, 2025

Straight up says, social deception.. haha fk — Squish (@SqwishU) February 5, 2025

I can’t wait for one to show up with a description: “Evil scheme” — 🇺🇸😬😐🫤🇺🇸 (@eltweetasaurus) February 5, 2025

Even overseas ‘news’ outlets are benefiting.

British based Financial Times pic.twitter.com/dL8Ie1FgK8 — Corvus Honkteen (@Thalassathesea) February 5, 2025

So that’s what happened to them! I used to love reading that paper. Then I wrote them asking why they were taking such a sudden and distinct slant on US news. — Laura Raimondi (@LauraRaimondi9) February 5, 2025

You can search all this for yourselves at this official government website below.

The fact that actually everything is just gaslighting to prop up a gigantic money laundering scheme for the elites and their friends and family makes so much sense. — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 5, 2025

Now now now. Let's not forget it is also used to prop up and spread left wing propaganda. — Non-KoolAidDrinker (@nokoolaidformoi) February 5, 2025

Advertisement

How about it! They don’t like that there money is going to be cut off. — American Rose (@pearlecent163) February 5, 2025

We’d like to hear explanations from all these media organizations feeding off our tax money. These revelations explain why they were so united in their mission to deny President Donald Trump another term in office. Now we get to see if these outlets can survive with the spigot turned off.

Unlike POLITICO, the federal government doesn't give us millions of dollars. Please consider becoming a Twitchy VIP member. If you sign up today using code FIGHT, you can save 60%!