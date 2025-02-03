Ooh, He Did a RESISTANCE: Leftist Vandalizes Donald Trump's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

When it comes to the left having meltdowns and announcing their 'resistance' to the second Trump administration, we're pretty sure that nothing will ever top a bunch of weeping women who shaved their heads right after the November election.

But whatever we say about them, we can't say that the left isn't trying to top that level of cringe with each passing day. Selena Gomez actually filmed herself having a nervous breakdown about the deportation of 'her people,' even though ICE is currently only deporting violent felons. What kind of company is Gomez keeping?

Then, of course, there is the exodus of leftists from Twitter -- for allowing the crime of free speech -- in favor of the unhinged hive of scum and villainy known as BlueSky. (Or is it 'BlueCry?')

It is hilarious to watch these implosions, but even funnier is how dumb and useless most of the acts of 'resistance' are. Most recently, a dreadlock-sporting leftist activist really took down Trump by ... vandalizing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

So stunning and brave. How will Trump ever recover from this?pic.twitter.com/iQSWHElx6O — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 3, 2025

So much stunning. So incredibly brave. It rivals the tourists who visit New York City just so they can take a picture of themselves giving the middle finger to Trump Tower.

And how creative! He wrote the word 'blows.'

Hey, maybe he thought he was vandalizing Kamala Harris's star.

Oh, wait. She doesn't have one and never will. Just like she will never be President.

We're sure Trump will be so hurt by this

Well, they have no argument. So, this is pretty much the best they can muster.

Someone recording himself doing a criminal act 😂😂😂 https://t.co/6Ec7kIXNRp — Bhernardo (@Bhernardo873077) February 3, 2025

True, but this is Los Angeles. Even if the LAPD tried to arrest him, Mayor Karen Bass would likely tell them to 'stand down.'

They are all just overgrown children — Newton Brown (@newt92969) February 3, 2025

Not true. Most children are far more emotionally stable and mature than your average leftist -- especially a California leftist.

Not only is it real, it seems to be incurable.

HA. Hang on ... doesn't that kitten bear a little bit of a resemblance to Trump?

We think so.

Did USAID pay for this? https://t.co/ltOgx9Sxfr — Gage Klipper (@gvklipper) February 3, 2025

Given some of its other payments that have just been revealed, it would not surprise us one bit if it did.

Did all that cool outlining just to screw it up by circling it ..smh. they can't help themselves making things ugly. https://t.co/uF5AqajM3T — Southern Swamp Fox (@racermitsu) February 3, 2025

Marxism is incapable, by its nature, of creating anything beautiful. It only destroys.

He went back home and was scratching his head wondering why his party lost. https://t.co/CZcgbTevHY — BeachWood457🇺🇸 (@weshallbefree24) February 3, 2025

They will never learn and we are not going to help them.

LOL. It's true though. We see evidence of them running around untreated every day. Like this 'resister.'

Imagine if you will, a lighter skinned individual, defacing a rainbow on the ground like this.



Their WHITE PRIVILEGE would land them in prison. Meanwhile this DEI dipshit is free to make everything around him uglier like his soul. https://t.co/OF1T3lC3Q9 — Missy Warren (@LadyJuliana1969) February 3, 2025

Can you imagine the fake media outrage if someone in a MAGA hat did this to the Los Angeles street sign for Barack Obama Boulevard? They would be clutching their pearls for weeks.

But, of course, the right generally doesn't conduct these mindless acts of 'resistance.'

And these days, we don't need to. As Trump himself said during the 2024 campaign, 'Winning is our retribution.'

Well it’s over folks, someone puff painted @realDonaldTrump’s Hollywood star. Time to pack it up, MAGA can’t handle it. https://t.co/scKVirLfhd — Rusty Shackleford (@ttbardj) February 3, 2025

To quote Tolkien's King Théoden, Lord of the Riddermark, 'What can men do against such reckless hate?'

In this case, we think men will laugh at it.

Or just yawn and move on.

The massive irony, of course, is that Trump even HAS a star on the Walk of Fame. The left, particularly the elite left in the media, loves to hate him today while also pretending that they didn't all love him for most of his life before he became a Republican and decided that he was going to run for President. (RFK Jr. probably knows how this feels these days.)

It's all such ridiculous, phony theater.

So, it only makes sense that the latest act of stunning and brave 'resistance' would take place in Hollywood.