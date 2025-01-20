They Did the Meme: San Francisco Leftists Gather to SCREAM as Donald Trump Is Sworn Into Office

To the surprise of absolutely no one on planet Earth, the left is not handling Donald Trump's inauguration all that well. They are, however, handling it EXACTLY the way we thought they would.

Advertisement

Twitchy has already reported today about how Jake Tapper decided to be a nasty little 'mean girl' about Melania Trump's apparel for Inauguration Day. And Gayle King, because she cannot help herself, took the opportunity today to count the people in the Rotunda by the color of their skin.

But those are the overprivileged media types. How are the unwashed (literally in their case) leftists on the streets coping today?

Welp. Some protesters brought a guillotine to the National Mall, which we were told for the last four years constituted an 'insurrection.' We hope they enjoy D.C. jail.

Meanwhile, out in San Francisco, other leftists took a break from checking their daily 'poop map' updates to gather on a hill and let out their barbaric (yet pathetic) yawps the moment Trump took the oath of office. Watch:

At 9:00 AM PST, as Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term, San Francisco residents gathered at the top of Bernal Hill to let out a "cathartic primal scream."pic.twitter.com/HB69cpj0l3 — Pirate Wires (@PirateWires) January 20, 2025

Good Lord. These people are not well. Not even a little bit.

What is it with leftists and screaming? We already know that Democrat women pay thousands of dollars for the right to scream and beat the ground with sticks in ritual rage retreats (they call it 'therapy,') but do they not realize how ridiculous this makes them look to the rest of sane America?

They did the meme. https://t.co/8p5RwpDZum — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2025

Lol, they did the meme. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/o5poxZj9ts — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) January 20, 2025

Of course, they did. Because, just as we reported this morning with AOC, they ALWAYS do the meme.

Someone could make a fortune selling self-awareness classes to the left in America. And writing thorazine prescriptions.

HAHAHAHAHA.

Liberals are weird man. https://t.co/zV98ip8ZvW — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2025

Ya' think? It's going to be a LONG four years for them.

On the plus side, any lefty meltdown is always good entertainment for the rest of us.

We're not sure if it's possible to overdose on schadenfreude, but we have a feeling we're going to find out very soon.

It reminds us of the Monty Python skit where the funniest joke in the world is used as a weapon because it is so lethal.

Just sit back, laugh at them, and savor their unhinged anguish.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA https://t.co/KIp5JRlTiR — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 20, 2025

Yep. Just like that.

We are so back https://t.co/Q6JYWsQkNF — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 20, 2025

Advertisement

Yeah, we are.

This has been a common theme today.

𝗩𝗮𝗲 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘀



This fills me with joy.



Sad I could not fully enjoy their anguish from across town. https://t.co/fnrHwb7cwS — GuardAmerican🐸 (@GuardAmerican) January 20, 2025

'Vae Victus' ('Woe to the vanquished') also has been a common theme on Twitter today.

Except we're not feeling a lot of woe. They sure are though.

The same people who are letting out “ cathartic primal screams” because Trump is President also wanted people like me to go to jail for not wearing a mask.

So keep screaming & go pound sand. https://t.co/HrLkHNJwZB — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) January 20, 2025

Exactly. This is how we should all feel about them.

Imagine if they held the same disdain for the politicians that ruined their state https://t.co/jc1ZXS7SOL — Victor Ayala (@VictorAyala1976) January 20, 2025

These people still worship the complete failure that is Governor Gavin Newsom, so that'll never happen.

The good news is that America is leaving these unhinged, mentally ill people behind. The louder they scream, the more we know that we are on the right path.

And that will only make them scream even more.

It is a vicious cycle for them.

For the rest of us, it's hilarious.