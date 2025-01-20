America the Beautiful: Carrie Underwood Took One of Today's Few Glitches and Used...
After Biden Pardoned His Family This Morning, Ezra Klein Says TRUMP'S Corruption Is...
Here's Preemptively Pardoned Adam Schiff Explaining Why Innocent People Don't Need Preempt...
Trump's Radical Pardon Promise: Unleash the J6 Defendants Right Away
Ok Weirdo, JFK's Bizarre Grandkid Wonders if Jackie O Was a Hottie Compared...
Enjoy Retirement! After Leaving Office, Kamala Harris Flying to L.A. to Help Hand...
Trump Didn't Put His Hand on the Bible While Taking the Oath of...
That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in...
Wins Keep Coming: El Paso Port of Entry Is Now CLOSED (Watch)
Politico Columnist Has Meltdown Over Trump's Hilariously Benign Melania Hat Comment
The Border Is CLOSED: Illegal Immigrants Crying at Border Because Trump Isn't Playing...
Gayle King Tries Playing the Race Card With Inaugural Crowd and It Does...
AMERICA IS BACK! White House Website Gets OUTSTANDING Overhaul as Trump Takes Oath...
Delivering Already: Minutes After Inauguration, CBP One App Is SHUT DOWN

They Did the Meme: San Francisco Leftists Gather to SCREAM as Donald Trump Is Sworn Into Office

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:55 PM on January 20, 2025
Twitter

To the surprise of absolutely no one on planet Earth, the left is not handling Donald Trump's inauguration all that well. They are, however, handling it EXACTLY the way we thought they would. 

Advertisement

Twitchy has already reported today about how Jake Tapper decided to be a nasty little 'mean girl' about Melania Trump's apparel for Inauguration Day. And Gayle King, because she cannot help herself, took the opportunity today to count the people in the Rotunda by the color of their skin

But those are the overprivileged media types. How are the unwashed (literally in their case) leftists on the streets coping today? 

Welp. Some protesters brought a guillotine to the National Mall, which we were told for the last four years constituted an 'insurrection.' We hope they enjoy D.C. jail. 

Meanwhile, out in San Francisco, other leftists took a break from checking their daily 'poop map' updates to gather on a hill and let out their barbaric (yet pathetic) yawps the moment Trump took the oath of office. Watch: 

Good Lord. These people are not well. Not even a little bit. 

What is it with leftists and screaming? We already know that Democrat women pay thousands of dollars for the right to scream and beat the ground with sticks in ritual rage retreats (they call it 'therapy,') but do they not realize how ridiculous this makes them look to the rest of sane America? 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Of course, they did. Because, just as we reported this morning with AOC, they ALWAYS do the meme. 

Someone could make a fortune selling self-awareness classes to the left in America. And writing thorazine prescriptions.

HAHAHAHAHA. 

Ya' think? It's going to be a LONG four years for them. 

On the plus side, any lefty meltdown is always good entertainment for the rest of us. 

We're not sure if it's possible to overdose on schadenfreude, but we have a feeling we're going to find out very soon. 

It reminds us of the Monty Python skit where the funniest joke in the world is used as a weapon because it is so lethal. 

Just sit back, laugh at them, and savor their unhinged anguish. 

Yep. Just like that. 

Advertisement

Yeah, we are. 

This has been a common theme today.

'Vae Victus' ('Woe to the vanquished') also has been a common theme on Twitter today. 

Except we're not feeling a lot of woe. They sure are though.

Exactly. This is how we should all feel about them.

These people still worship the complete failure that is Governor Gavin Newsom, so that'll never happen.

The good news is that America is leaving these unhinged, mentally ill people behind. The louder they scream, the more we know that we are on the right path. 

And that will only make them scream even more. 

It is a vicious cycle for them. 

For the rest of us, it's hilarious. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP INAUGURATION LEFTISTS SAN FRANCISCO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
After Biden Pardoned His Family This Morning, Ezra Klein Says TRUMP'S Corruption Is a Gift to Democrats
Amy Curtis
America the Beautiful: Carrie Underwood Took One of Today's Few Glitches and Used It to SHINE
Grateful Calvin
Trump's Radical Pardon Promise: Unleash the J6 Defendants Right Away
justmindy
Trump Didn't Put His Hand on the Bible While Taking the Oath of Office (And It's Legally Irrelevant)
Aaron Walker
Politico Columnist Has Meltdown Over Trump's Hilariously Benign Melania Hat Comment
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement