Even the Bears Don't Know WTF This Is: Women Pay Thousands for 'Ritual Rage Retreats'

What -- and we mean this in the sincerest way possible -- the hell is going on with liberal white women?

You may have seen the video or one like it before. It's not the first time this has popped up. But, for whatever reason, yesterday a video showing women engaging in a bizarre therapy ritual was making the rounds on Twitter and had most people truly baffled.

Advertisement

We're not going to spend a long time prefacing this one. We'll just show it to you and see if you can figure it out.



Because us? We got nothin'. Watch:

Liberal women spend $4,000 to bash sticks on the ground and scream at a ‘Rage Ritual Retreat.’



The bizarre wellness retreat is designed to help women deal with anger. pic.twitter.com/xl6XYeRfyb — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 20, 2024

Soooo ... yeah. We've heard of touching grass, but this is a little ridiculous.

Have you ever seen the show Yellowjackets? Even the characters in that show watched this video and said, 'WTF?'

Hey, don't get us wrong. A nice cathartic purge can be a real benefit from time to time. This does not look like that. This looks like Donald Trump just won 320 electoral votes.

But here's the real question: if you want to go scream out your frustrations in the woods and bang sticks on the ground, you know you can just ... do that, right? Free of charge?

But in true AWFL fashion, these women are paying $4000 for the privilege of doing something that everyone can do for free. It's very on-brand. Each of them probably brought a $10 frappuccino with them for the ride out to the wilderness.

But the real reason we're talking about this video isn't really to psychoanalyze it or provide some keen sociological insight. It's because of how Twitter reacted to it.

Yep, you can guess how that went. LOL.

Ladies, you'll never attract bears like that. https://t.co/QQ7nJrWjrj — Dr Strangetweet 🍌 Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) May 20, 2024

HA. Yes, the bears that leftist women seem to prefer over men want no part of this.

"A man can only shoot me with his rifle. There's not telling what these crazy bishes will do to me.



"I don't feel safe. I'm outta here!"



The Bear. https://t.co/d0F4UcNERu — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🍎 (@D_Gordzo) May 20, 2024

We can't blame you, Yogi. And keep Boo-Boo far, far away from this 'therapy' session.

But even though this might scare off any potential bears, that doesn't mean all hope is lost ...

Maybe they’ll find a mate. pic.twitter.com/ub2RfLHMeZ — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) May 20, 2024

Oof.

The best part about the video is the contrast it drew to a certain other video that's been going viral on social media.

You know who doesn't do this?



Harrison Butker's wife. https://t.co/p3ELClQbwp — Jason Mattera (@JasonMattera) May 20, 2024

Everyone in this video is probably very upset at what Harrison Butker said. That explains ... so much.

And the mob attacked Harrison Butker for standing up for good moms. 🤦‍♂️ — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 20, 2024

Crazy.

Why can't they cry in the shower like us normal women?? https://t.co/DcsDxKVGyj — Miss Anthrope (@DementedMinx) May 20, 2024

Hey, now that's not fair. Liberal men cry in the shower too. And after sex. And watching the sunset. And pretty much when anything at all happens.

I wonder if maybe they've adopted a soul-crushing ideology or something https://t.co/eq6Q1BRtE7 — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) May 20, 2024

Advertisement

If you've spent years pretending that men can be women and get pregnant, we could understand how your frustration would build up to a boiling point.

HOLY FUQ! @BrandonDonkey2 They’re breaking all the sticks! https://t.co/22V9l9KaD0 — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) May 20, 2024

We love a good stick. And we will not tolerate this Karen-on-stick violence any longer.

Have they considered that maybe the Trees don't want their Negative Energy? No, no they didn't. What did the Trees do to deserve this? https://t.co/uJyVSchoLt — GH HILL (@GHHILL1911) May 21, 2024

After watching this video, Treebeard from The Lord of the Rings called off the search for the Entwives.

I feel sorry for that forest and every critter in it. https://t.co/0YpbQVw2w7 — Adam Piersen (@AdamPiersen) May 21, 2024

Those poor, terrified animals.

I’m creating a similar retreat for men where we punch drywalls. https://t.co/bgGuQxEkZS — Rothmus 🏴 (@Rothmus) May 20, 2024

Any guys out there who haven't had a couple too many and punched a hole in some drywall, well, you just haven't lived. Here is a very important tip: know where the beams are. It will save you an ER visit.

Wow! And they claim MAGA is a cult.🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/Tnv4flSpVc — 🇺🇸Lady Vet (@CoVet_81) May 20, 2024

Attention angry ladies: you can do this for $1000 at my place. I have woods and a driveway you can hit. Free sticks! I’ll take all the sticks when you’re done. For an extra $1000 you can yell at me for a full minute. Just saved you $2k. You’re welcome https://t.co/NdnRqKX4x0 — a eagle (@ragweed2020) May 21, 2024

Advertisement

Seriously. Whoever started this business is laughing themselves all the way to the bank.

Even funnier: what if it was a man who started it?

I’d be angry too if I paid $4,000 to a guy who’s laughing his ass off in his new Corvette! — CardDead1 (@CardDead1) May 21, 2024

When they find out, they're going to need a whole new therapy session. It's a self-perpetuating business.

I can’t believe this is real. 🤣🤣🤣

I’ll continue to deal with my anger like an adult and spend the 4k on myself. https://t.co/qZthVu8C8J — Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) May 20, 2024

Under Bidenomics, that $4000 could finance TWO whole grocery store trips. And maybe even a full tank of gas.

These are the 40-year-old feminists who complain that no one wants to marry them. 🤣😂 https://t.co/eTlrv8ZqvN — 🔥⚔ Gods_WarriorUSA ⚔🔥 (@Gods_WarriorUSA) May 21, 2024

It's really one of life's great mysteries.

White liberal women should be consider a domestic terrorist group! https://t.co/ekJKkUQqAg — Texas 🇺🇸 (@MustangMan_TX) May 21, 2024

If trees could sign a petition, this would happen in a heartbeat.

We live in a South Park episode https://t.co/fIPBw32baP — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) May 21, 2024

Eric Cartman would have a field day with these ladies.

Remember when they attended "therapy sessions" that included throwing shoes at pictures of Trump after he was elected? Same based broads... 😂 https://t.co/rAlcNvEluD — G (@TCC_Grouchy) May 20, 2024

If someone threw a Trump doll into the center of this rage circle, you would see some maniacal violence worse than Lord of the Flies.

Advertisement

New trailer out for Planet of the Apes. https://t.co/noRqKuSM3h — American Resurrection (@theEmilioShow) May 21, 2024

We were thinking more of 2001: A Space Odyssey. You know the scene ...

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

As a frequent critic of progressives, I don't go around shouting that progressivism is a mental disorder. But these progressives are certainly trying to demonstrate that very thing. And they're succeeding. LOL. Unless, of course, this is a new Monty Python movie I'm unaware of. https://t.co/BtPxlb0Erf — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) May 20, 2024

We used to have asylums for these people. https://t.co/BDuRFRVROG — 𝕵𝖊𝖋𝖋𝖊𝖗𝖘𝖔𝖓 🇻🇦🇬🇧🇲🇹 (@LanguageGeek95) May 21, 2024

Asylums were much calmer than this.

$ 4,000? This is the funniest thing you will see this week, maybe this year😄 https://t.co/bTRWVXVPTK — Jan Bridges (@Gatsbygirl22) May 20, 2024

This week? Yeah, we think so.

This year? Come on. It's only May. And we still have 'Pride' month and a presidential election to look forward to.

Oh, joy.