Even the Bears Don't Know WTF This Is: Women Pay Thousands for 'Ritual Rage Retreats'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:00 AM on May 21, 2024
Twitchy

What -- and we mean this in the sincerest way possible -- the hell is going on with liberal white women?  

You may have seen the video or one like it before. It's not the first time this has popped up. But, for whatever reason, yesterday a video showing women engaging in a bizarre therapy ritual was making the rounds on Twitter and had most people truly baffled.

We're not going to spend a long time prefacing this one. We'll just show it to you and see if you can figure it out.

Because us? We got nothin'. Watch:

Soooo ... yeah. We've heard of touching grass, but this is a little ridiculous. 

Have you ever seen the show Yellowjackets? Even the characters in that show watched this video and said, 'WTF?'

Hey, don't get us wrong. A nice cathartic purge can be a real benefit from time to time. This does not look like that. This looks like Donald Trump just won 320 electoral votes. 

But here's the real question: if you want to go scream out your frustrations in the woods and bang sticks on the ground, you know you can just ... do that, right? Free of charge? 

But in true AWFL fashion, these women are paying $4000 for the privilege of doing something that everyone can do for free. It's very on-brand. Each of them probably brought a $10 frappuccino with them for the ride out to the wilderness. 

But the real reason we're talking about this video isn't really to psychoanalyze it or provide some keen sociological insight. It's because of how Twitter reacted to it. 

Yep, you can guess how that went. LOL. 

HA. Yes, the bears that leftist women seem to prefer over men want no part of this. 

We can't blame you, Yogi. And keep Boo-Boo far, far away from this 'therapy' session.

But even though this might scare off any potential bears, that doesn't mean all hope is lost ...

Oof. 

The best part about the video is the contrast it drew to a certain other video that's been going viral on social media. 

Everyone in this video is probably very upset at what Harrison Butker said. That explains ... so much. 

Crazy. 

Hey, now that's not fair. Liberal men cry in the shower too. And after sex. And watching the sunset. And pretty much when anything at all happens. 

If you've spent years pretending that men can be women and get pregnant, we could understand how your frustration would build up to a boiling point. 

We love a good stick. And we will not tolerate this Karen-on-stick violence any longer. 

After watching this video, Treebeard from The Lord of the Rings called off the search for the Entwives. 

Those poor, terrified animals. 

Any guys out there who haven't had a couple too many and punched a hole in some drywall, well, you just haven't lived. Here is a very important tip: know where the beams are. It will save you an ER visit. 

Seriously. Whoever started this business is laughing themselves all the way to the bank. 

Even funnier: what if it was a man who started it? 

When they find out, they're going to need a whole new therapy session. It's a self-perpetuating business. 

Under Bidenomics, that $4000 could finance TWO whole grocery store trips. And maybe even a full tank of gas. 

It's really one of life's great mysteries. 

If trees could sign a petition, this would happen in a heartbeat. 

Eric Cartman would have a field day with these ladies. 

If someone threw a Trump doll into the center of this rage circle, you would see some maniacal violence worse than Lord of the Flies. 

We were thinking more of 2001: A Space Odyssey. You know the scene ...

Asylums were much calmer than this. 

This week? Yeah, we think so. 

This year? Come on. It's only May. And we still have 'Pride' month and a presidential election to look forward to. 

Oh, joy. 

