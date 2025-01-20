That Was FAST! The Moment Trump Took Office There Were 'Immediate Changes in...
Despite Biden Pardons, There's Still a Path to Justice -- If the GOP...
'Today is the Day!' Dana Loesch Speaks Words of Hope and Encouragement on...
Blade in America: Protesters Stage ‘Enormous’ Threat to Democracy with D.C. Guillotine

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:08 PM on January 20, 2025
Twitchy

Sad protestors set up a guillotine in Washington, D.C. today for President Donald Trump’s inauguration. We’re not sure if this is meant as a threat to our new President or some sort of make-shift outdoor gender-transitioning clinic as one commenter observed. We’re very confused by the mixture of a Pride flag and the pro-Palestine signs.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Commenters immediately thought of the noose and gallows set up near the January 6th protest. We’re sure this will get as much over-the-top media coverage.

Yes, any minute now we expect massive media coverage. We’re sure it’s coming! Oh, don’t forget the non-stop lecturing!

Yes, wall-to-wall coverage! Any second now!

One commenter saw it as a quick and cheap alternative to expensive transgender surgery. No hospital wait!

It’s a bit of overkill for a surgery focused on such a small area.

Commenters had other funny observations. Check these out.

Yep, the only thing sharp about this silly protest is the blade on the guillotine. Now, where are those ‘concerned’ media crews to cover this obvious threat to our democracy?

Tags: FUNNY MEDIA BIAS PALESTINE PROTEST PROTESTERS THREAT

