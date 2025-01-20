Blade in America: Protesters Stage ‘Enormous’ Threat to Democracy with D.C. Guillotine

Sad protestors set up a guillotine in Washington, D.C. today for President Donald Trump’s inauguration. We’re not sure if this is meant as a threat to our new President or some sort of make-shift outdoor gender-transitioning clinic as one commenter observed. We’re very confused by the mixture of a Pride flag and the pro-Palestine signs.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

A guillotine has arrived at the anti-Trump protest in DC pic.twitter.com/WothLWKfNF — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) January 20, 2025

Commenters immediately thought of the noose and gallows set up near the January 6th protest. We’re sure this will get as much over-the-top media coverage.

I remember when they had a noose up for Pence and we were lectured for 6 months that this was evil. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) January 20, 2025

I remember the miniature noose that was built. I’m sure this will produce just as much outrage. — Thirteen O'Clock - Todd (@o_thirteen) January 20, 2025

I was reliably informed that all Trump supporters are bad because one prop guillotine was present at one protest in DC in 2021. — Anass Rhamar (@AnassRhamar) January 20, 2025

I thought only January 6ers did this!!! — T-Dog (@Browse4Liberty) January 20, 2025

Yes, any minute now we expect massive media coverage. We’re sure it’s coming! Oh, don’t forget the non-stop lecturing!

I made sure to save this since it will never show up in a photo essay in the MMS. I am old enough to remember hyperventilating over the gallows set up at J6. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) January 20, 2025

I remember when they had a noose up for Pence and we were lectured for 6 months that this was evil. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) January 20, 2025

we should spend 4 years screaming about this — Fitzy ¢ent (@fitzyMFNcent) January 20, 2025

The perfect reply. — Anass Rhamar (@AnassRhamar) January 20, 2025

We have better things to do... like work lol — GPT🪽 (@GPT_og) January 20, 2025

I wonder if the press will freak out about this one? Probably not. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 20, 2025

Yes, wall-to-wall coverage! Any second now!

One commenter saw it as a quick and cheap alternative to expensive transgender surgery. No hospital wait!

That’s for trans surgeries I believe — 𝔼𝕕 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥 𝕏 (@edthegr8) January 20, 2025

for transition surgery of what ? anyways, I like it, it's very French — Sugar Spikes (@Mpiaceiltepache) January 20, 2025

It’s a bit of overkill for a surgery focused on such a small area.

Commenters had other funny observations. Check these out.

What a pathetic little lot of commies. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) January 20, 2025

Biden pardoned more people than is at this protest LOL — Doug (@dwpks1965) January 20, 2025

I want to be angry, but this crowd is so tiny. It's just sad. — ...ReallyAsa? (@reallyasa) January 20, 2025

Yep, the only thing sharp about this silly protest is the blade on the guillotine. Now, where are those ‘concerned’ media crews to cover this obvious threat to our democracy?