Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth...
Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar...
This Isn't About YOU, Eric: Twitter SLAMS Swalwell for Trying to Be the...
DC Air Disaster: Bodies Recovered but No Word of Survivors from Plane and...
Frantic First Day: Transportation Secretary Responds to Major Air Disaster Hours After Bei...
Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane...
Mass Criminal Illegal Alien Arrests Provide Shocking Visions of a Do-Nothing Kamala Presid...
Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House...
VIP
Woman Posts Her Panic Attack When Learning Her SNAP Benefits Are 'Frozen'
Midair Collision Reported at Reagan National Airport
Right-Wing Watch Trolled by Priest Doing an 'Elon Musk' Salute
Jimmy Kimmel Asks Ringo Starr If He’s Worried About Being Deported
Return to Walnut Grove? No One's Happy With Netflix's Reimagined 'Little House on...
Sen. Tim Kaine Says Don't Be Fooled by Trump's Buyout Offer

Fork It Over, Zuck: Meta Agrees to Pay Donald Trump $25 Million for Suspending His Account

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

One of the interesting developments in the wake of Donald Trump's win in the 2024 presidential election was the movement from Big Tech to fall in line with the vibe shift in America that victory represented. For instance, despite demands from the censor-happy European Union, Google announced earlier this month that it would NOT employ fact checkers despite an EU law demanding them.

Advertisement

More notable, however, was the shift from Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently went on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast to reveal how much the Biden administration had pressured Facebook and Instagram to censor and remove content it did not like. Zuckerberg also infuriated the left by announcing that Meta would no longer be employing fact-checkers either and would employ a system of Community Notes, similar to what Elon Musk adopted for Twitter. 

This is all great news, of course, but even if Zuckerberg is sincere about his free-speech policy shift (or if he just thinks it is a sound business decision for his platforms), that does not forgive what he had done in the past, particularly with respect to Trump. Like many social media platforms, including the old Twitter, Facebook suspended the account of Donald Trump in 2021 in the aftermath of the January 6 protests. 

Yesterday, Zuckerberg got a bill for trying to silence and censor the sitting President of the United States, and it was a hefty one. 

This settlement is the second lawsuit that Trump has won against media companies who have targeted him. In December, ABC News settled with Trump to the tune of $15 million after host George Stephanopoulos repeatedly and deliberately defamed Trump on air as a 'rapist.'

Recommended

Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.
Advertisement

That settlement included a public apology, but unfortunately, the Meta $25 million settlement does not. 

However, Meta was forced to pay all of Trump's legal fees for the lawsuit, which accounts for the remaining $3 million and the $22 million that will go to the Trump Presidential Library. 

At this point, that library might need to add another wing to house Trump's wins over the media. 

HA. There might be a whole corridor dedicated to memes of Stephanopoulos and Zuckerberg crying while handing over giant bags of cash to Trump. 

Maybe Trump's settlements can also be used to buy Greenland ... though that might not be a great location for his library. 

Many other people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who repeatedly has called Trump the 'R' word even after his ABC victory, should probably start deleting some tweets before they have to get their checkbooks out, too. 

It's true that, for a company like Meta, the $25 million price tag isn't all that steep. The victory, in principle, matters more than the dollar amount. But there's a reason that both ABC News and Meta settled these suits rather than put them in front of a jury. The information that would have been disclosed during discovery would likely have been FAR more damaging than the big checks they had to write. 

Advertisement

And Meta's settlement might have also staved off other class-action suits that many other people could bring against them or other social media companies. 

We don't know the likelihood of any class-action suits on behalf of users, but we do know that what Meta (and Twitter under Jack Dorsey) did was unforgivable. 

Funding Trump's library won't change that, and many people are not ready to let Zuckerberg off the hook. 

At the very least, there should be an investigation into Zuckerberg's election interference in 2020 from Pam Bondi's DOJ. 

The issue of past social media censorship, particularly at the behest of Biden's government, is long from over just because of this settlement. But at least we can enjoy the continued winning for the moment. 

Advertisement

Zuckerberg still has a lot to answer for, but if nothing else, Trump now has 25 million more reasons to listen to 'YMCA' and do the Trump dance. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP FACEBOOK FREE SPEECH LAWSUIT MARK ZUCKERBERG SUSPENSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.
Of All the SCUMS on the Left Politicizing DC Plane Crash, Aaron Rupar BLISTERED for Being the SCUMMIEST
Sam J.
This Isn't About YOU, Eric: Twitter SLAMS Swalwell for Trying to Be the Main Character of the DC Crash
Grateful Calvin
Bakari Sellers and JoJoFromJerz Rush to X to Blame Trump for Deadly Plane and Helicopter Collision
Warren Squire
Lawfare Losers: Megyn Kelly Explains Why Fed-Up Voters Awarded Trump the White House a Second Time
Warren Squire
Frantic First Day: Transportation Secretary Responds to Major Air Disaster Hours After Being Sworn In
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Chris Loesch STOMPS Heath Mayo for Trying to Pin DC Crash on Trump/Hegseth in HEATED Back and Forth Sam J.
Advertisement