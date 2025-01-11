Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration Would Call His Team and Scream and Curse

It might seem as though Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is becoming based, the way he announced the other day that Facebook would no longer be employing fact-checkers to censor content and would instead rely on a Community Notes-like system. We're not sure Zuckerberg can be absolved of his part in censoring conservative viewpoints.

As our own Warren Squire reported Friday, Zuckerberg was a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast Friday and pointed the finger of blame at the Biden administration, whose pressure campaign he says has already been laid out in detail in the Twitter Files. "The e-mails are published, it's all out there," said Zuckerberg. Ben Collins said that the Twitter Files didn't prove censorship, but then again, he purchased The Onion, so he's obviously big on satire.

NBC News reports:

It's not the first time that the co-founder of Facebook has said administration officials pressured the company to remove posts.In a letter last year to Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Zuckerberg said that the White House “repeatedly pressured” Facebook to remove “certain COVID-19 content including humor and satire.” Zuckerberg said Facebook, which is owned by Meta, acquiesced at times, while suggesting that different decisions would be made going forward. He said the company "made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today."

Huh.

HOLY SHLIT. Mark Zuckerberg says the Biden admin called his employees and “screamed and cursed” at them to take down Covid/vaccine content. They wanted Meta to censor memes too.



When he pushed back, the Biden regime started investigating his companies.



“It was brutal.” pic.twitter.com/rNwZtoq0hO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 10, 2025

The meme in question was the photo of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, with the text, "10 years from now you will be watching TV and hear … 'Did you or a loved one take the COVID vaccine? You may be entitled ….'"

No one in the government will be held accountable for this. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 10, 2025

That sounds like something that should spur a criminal investigation into the people responsible for that in the Biden administration. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 10, 2025

Zuckerberg says in this clip that they responded to the Biden administration by saying, "No, we're not going to take down things that are true. That's ridiculous."



What a lie! They took down tons of content that was true. — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 (@LivePDDave1) January 10, 2025

Zuckerberg should name those who pressured him to censor if he is serious. These officials can be prosecuted for civil rights violations.

We need to be wary of his sudden conversion unless he comes completely clean — Freedom First USA (@Tomfreeusa) January 11, 2025

Facebook kicked me off for a funny Hunter Biden meme. So they actually did take down and kick people off for humor and satire. So that is the first lie he told, the second is probably that they are going to stop doing it. — Melanie🇺🇲 (@mefbama) January 10, 2025

PolitiFact, do you want to step in an clear this up? Is Zuckerberg lying about kicking people off?

Zuckerberg hasn't suddenly become a good guy. He's going with the tide and the tide is Trump right now. It shows the difference in billionaires. If he'd truly had a problem with it, he had the power to expose it then and there as Elon would have. But, at least it's coming out. — Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) January 10, 2025

Still don't trust the guy. — Jessica Rojas 🇺🇸💪 (@catsscareme2021) January 10, 2025

I want to know much more about what exactly Zuck meant when he said “Joe just flipped a switch and was like, these guys are killing people!” — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) January 10, 2025

The guy who said Facebook is not suppressing free speech announces Facebook will stop suppressing free speech.. pic.twitter.com/F7st6XNKFI — Sandfort (@Sandfort_) January 10, 2025

And what else did they tell you to censor — Ryan Dawson (@RyLiberty) January 11, 2025

If we had an honest media this wouldn't be possible. — 1sttimeCaller (@1sttimeer) January 10, 2025

The media, i.e., Axios, is having a two-day freak-out over Facebook dumping PolitiFact.

"It was brutal" … so we caved and censored what the government told us to censor. Meanwhile, Elon Musk bought Twitter and released the Twitter Files, which the mainstream media completely ignored, which said essentially the same thing.

