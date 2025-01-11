Mark Zuckerberg Says Biden Administration Would Call His Team and Scream and Curse

Obstacle: Riley Gaines Calls Out Democrat Women Who Voted Against Laken Riley Act
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 11, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It might seem as though Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is becoming based, the way he announced the other day that Facebook would no longer be employing fact-checkers to censor content and would instead rely on a Community Notes-like system. We're not sure Zuckerberg can be absolved of his part in censoring conservative viewpoints. 

As our own Warren Squire reported Friday, Zuckerberg was a guest on Joe Rogan's podcast Friday and pointed the finger of blame at the Biden administration, whose pressure campaign he says has already been laid out in detail in the Twitter Files. "The e-mails are published, it's all out there," said Zuckerberg. Ben Collins said that the Twitter Files didn't prove censorship, but then again, he purchased The Onion, so he's obviously big on satire.

NBC News reports:

It's not the first time that the co-founder of Facebook has said administration officials pressured the company to remove posts.In a letter last year to Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Zuckerberg said that the White House “repeatedly pressured” Facebook to remove “certain COVID-19 content including humor and satire.”

Zuckerberg said Facebook, which is owned by Meta, acquiesced at times, while suggesting that different decisions would be made going forward. He said the company "made some choices that, with the benefit of hindsight and new information, we wouldn’t make today."

Huh.

The meme in question was the photo of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV, with the text, "10 years from now you will be watching TV and hear … 'Did you or a loved one take the COVID vaccine? You may be entitled ….'"

PolitiFact, do you want to step in an clear this up? Is Zuckerberg lying about kicking people off?

The media, i.e., Axios, is having a two-day freak-out over Facebook dumping PolitiFact.

"It was brutal" … so we caved and censored what the government told us to censor. Meanwhile, Elon Musk bought Twitter and released the Twitter Files, which the mainstream media completely ignored, which said essentially the same thing.

***

