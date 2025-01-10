Tyrannical Little Commissar: Rep. Dan Goldman Says First Amendment Doesn't Allow Free Spee...
Meta MELTDOWN: Axios Whines About the Need for 'Reality-Checkers' in Wake of Facebook Fact-Check Ouster

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 10, 2025
imgflip

Poor Axios. They are really, really not doing well after Meta -- the parent company of Facebook and Instagram -- announced it was ended its partnership with third-party fact-checkers. Yesterday, they were in a panic because the change might let people (gasp!) say mean things on social media.

Today, they've ratcheted up the rhetoric:

Reality checkers? 

Okay, challenge accepted, Axios. Define 'woman' for us, please.

Here's what they write:


Fact-checking suddenly looks quaint, inadequate and practically irrelevant.

  • Whole realities — the supposed culprits for the LA inferno, a new MAGA map of the world, a child sex-abuse scandal ("grooming gangs") in Britain — now sweep the internet overnight.
  • We no longer need fact-checkers. We need reality-checkers.

Why it matters: When President-elect Trump takes office 10 days from now, he'll be more impervious than ever to metaphysical truth — long the purview of traditional, rigorous news reporting.


Skeptics and opponents will be left shaping, and reacting to, entire worldviews and narratives that have so much momentum — and such powerful constituencies — that they become the reality that lawmakers, regulators, journalists and citizens will have to contend with.

  • This is uncharted terrain. What's real? What's spin? What's outright misinformation?
  • And who do you trust to make sense of it all? And what if others trust people who are untrustworthy?

There is so much to unpack here, but this writer will try.

Judge in Trump Case Pretty Much Admits What the Lawfare Was All About (But Voters Didn't Cooperate)
Doug P.
For starters, they really don't like not having a stranglehold on every single media outlet. They didn't like it when they lost X, and now they don't like that they won't have undue influence over at Meta.

They also really think only they are the arbiters of truth and that people are too stupid to know what is and isn't reality.

All of this coming from the outlet that pretended Kamala Harris wasn't really the border czar.

Look in the mirror, Axios.

That pesky First Amendment.

They're batting a thousand.

This is all their own doing.

Solid advice.

That's quite the graph, isn't it?

Because the Left don't want people to hear things they disagree with, while they have carte blanche to do what they please, including violence. That's why they classify free speech as 'violence' and their violent actions as 'free speech'.

They're adorable, aren't they?

Let's send some Kleenex to the Axios offices, shall we?

We love to see it.

