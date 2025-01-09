VIP
Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)
WATCH: U.K. Dad Says Police Threatened to Arrest HIM When He Reported Daughter's...
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title...
Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight...
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He...

PANIC: Axios in Absolute MELTDOWN Mode Over New Facebook Policy That Lets People Say Mean Things

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on January 09, 2025
Twitchy

A couple of days ago, we told you Mark Zuckerberg had a come-to-Jesus moment on free speech and announced that Meta -- parent company of Facebook and Instagram -- would be doing away with independent fact-checkers in favor of X-style community notes. Some on the Right are understandably skeptical about this (this writer included), but the Left went into full-on meltdown mode. Politifact's executive director was furious, the International Fact-Checking Network (cause that's a thing, apparently) called an emergency meeting, The New York Times published one of the funniest headlines of all time, and Brian Stelter was hyperventilating over it.

Now Axios is warning us Facebook and Instagram will turn into an utter hellscape of people saying mean things, apparently:

They write:


Under Meta's newly relaxed moderation policies, women can be compared to household objects, ethnic groups can be called 'filth,' users can call for the exclusion of gay people from certain professions and people can refer to a transgender or non-binary person as an 'it.'

Why it matters: Meta's move to do away with third-party fact checkers made headlines, but some experts are even more troubled by policy shifts they say could chill online speech and lead to more real-world violence.


Zoom in: Meta's revised policy around hateful conduct (previously referred to as 'hate speech') removes some prohibitions entirely, while also making new exceptions that allow people who are women, transgender, gay or immigrants to be targeted in ways prohibited for other groups.

  • 'We do allow content arguing for gender-based limitations of military law enforcement and teaching jobs,' Meta says in its revised policy. 'We also allow the same content based on sexual orientation, when the content is based on religious beliefs.'
  • Elsewhere Meta states: 'We do allow allegations of mental illness or abnormality when based on gender or sexual orientation, given political and religious discourse about transgenderism and homosexuality and common non-serious usage of words like 'weird.''

For starters, there's no such thing as 'hate speech', Axios. There is just speech you don't like. And this writer -- having been online for a long, long time notices that these rules of 'hate speech' never apply to the Left.

This writer has been called some pretty vile things by the oh-so-tolerant Leftists simply for being a woman who isn't a raging AWFL. You know what she does? She laughs at them, mocks them for a bit, blocks and moves on. Because she's an adult and not a wannabe fascist.

But more to the point, this article proves the real purpose of 'fact-checkers' was never about facts and truth, but about censoring speech. Because none of the complaints they register have anything to do with facts, but they do have everything to do with feelings.

Remember: Axios was the outlet that said Kamala Harris was never, ever the border czar. After scrubbing their story about how she was the border czar.

They'll be appalled.

Well done.

They think free speech applies only to their profession and the groups they like.

It really is something, isn't it?

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Cope and seethe.

It's the First Amendment in all its glory.

Looks exactly like we expected the 'journalist' behind that piece to look.

That's a big file.

First Amendment 101.

