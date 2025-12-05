Harmeet Dhillon Exposes 260K Dead + Thousands of Illegals on Voter Rolls –...
Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but Has Online Posters Laughing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on December 05, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Online posters are still laughing at CNN’s Jake Tapper’s ‘white’ lie about the January 6 pipe bomber suspect. Brian Cole Jr. is certainly a blacker shade of pale. This isn’t the first time the legacy media has purposely ‘flubbed’ the race of someone accused of a crime. It happened in July when ‘journalists’ stated the Midtown Manhattan mass shooter Shane Tamura was white (see pic after video). He’s clearly not. This ‘mistake’ has become so common that posters can’t help but laugh about it.

Advertisement

Here’s Tapper with the latest example. (WATCH)

How does this keep happening?

We’ve heard of off-white, but this is getting ridiculous. (WATCH)

Tapper deserves all the ridicule he’s getting right now.

Commenters have seen this pasty phenomenon playing out in other places as well. They brought receipts.

That’s got to be it. Everyone knows how easily white people tan.

Posters say these 'mistaken' identities are like a Netflix adaptation.

Ah, just like the SUV driven by infamous white NFL star O.J. Simpson all those years ago.

Guess we should add this to the growing list of obvious things CNN and other networks can’t recognize.

Advertisement

Yep, they’re all fake news, and the proof is right there in black and white.

