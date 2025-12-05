Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but Has Online Posters Laughing

Online posters are still laughing at CNN’s Jake Tapper’s ‘white’ lie about the January 6 pipe bomber suspect. Brian Cole Jr. is certainly a blacker shade of pale. This isn’t the first time the legacy media has purposely ‘flubbed’ the race of someone accused of a crime. It happened in July when ‘journalists’ stated the Midtown Manhattan mass shooter Shane Tamura was white (see pic after video). He’s clearly not. This ‘mistake’ has become so common that posters can’t help but laugh about it.

Advertisement

Here’s Tapper with the latest example. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper identified the J6 pipe bomb suspect as a “30-Year-old white man.”



Idk about you but this guy does not look white to me. pic.twitter.com/Pcexq2OGlm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2025

How does this keep happening?

We’ve heard of off-white, but this is getting ridiculous. (WATCH)

WHO DID THIS???🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3HdPxND49M — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) December 5, 2025

Dark skinned White guys at it again! 😂 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 5, 2025

Tapper deserves all the ridicule he’s getting right now.

Commenters have seen this pasty phenomenon playing out in other places as well. They brought receipts.

These are some of the blackest White dudes I've ever seen in my whole life. pic.twitter.com/cmf7nw6l6M — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 5, 2025

They look like they are from MAGA Country. — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) December 5, 2025

Had to clean my glasses twice, but Yep.....white. — @eva4eva🇺🇸 (@eva4eva42898) December 5, 2025

I can barely tell they’re white. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 5, 2025

They've just been tanning a lot lately, man 😂 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 5, 2025

That’s got to be it. Everyone knows how easily white people tan.

Posters say these 'mistaken' identities are like a Netflix adaptation.

CNN:



This white vehicle was found near the scene.. pic.twitter.com/qEO0bDlgWq — Sandfort (@Sandfort_) December 5, 2025

Ah, just like the SUV driven by infamous white NFL star O.J. Simpson all those years ago.

Guess we should add this to the growing list of obvious things CNN and other networks can’t recognize.

@jaketapper also self identifies as a journalist — Ebrader (@TaibbiKirnfan) December 5, 2025

Why do they do this? These are white people at CNN. Why can't they see the picture we see? 🤔 — MAGAgranny (@Namawto4) December 5, 2025

Advertisement

They're even better at showing us what a women looks like. — Terry Murphy (@ok2amurph) December 5, 2025

Makes sense if you think about it, these people also don't know what a woman is, why would we think they know the difference between black and white people. — Nicodemus (@Nicodemus1955) December 5, 2025

And yet they are upset when being called fake news media. — Leif Paulson (@leif_21) December 5, 2025

Yep, they’re all fake news, and the proof is right there in black and white.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.