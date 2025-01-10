Where's the Outrage? Biden Gives SoCal a Blank Check While FEMA Leaves North...
Zuckerberg to Rogan: Biden White House Attempted to Stifle Americans’ Free Speech on Facebook

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on January 10, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Now that President-Elect Donald Trump is about to return to the Oval Office, Mark Zuckerberg is finally speaking up about the censorship demands President Joe Biden’s administration was placing on Facebook. He went on The Joe Rogan Experience Friday to explain Facebook’s sudden shift to free speech and freedom of the press.

Here’s an excerpt from his interview. (WATCH)

Many commenters have praise for Zuckerberg speaking out and acknowledging his company’s role in suppressing speech at the behest of Biden’s administration.

Other posters are angry, saying this sudden admission would not be happening if Kamala Harris had beaten Trump.

Many posters say Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and Trump’s re-election saved the country from the freedom-crushing authoritarian censorship Democrat Party rule was getting away with.

One poster asks if what the Biden administration was doing was constitutional. The answer is obvious.

Today’s interview comes on the heels of Facebook letting go 40,000 partisan, leftist ‘fact-checkers.’ These ‘fact-checkers’ were being used to stifle Americans’ rights to free speech and freedom of the press. Their dismissal is yet another defeat for the Democrat Party’s (and the dying legacy media’s) goal of silencing Americans and pushing lies and false narratives on voters.

