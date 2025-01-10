Zuckerberg to Rogan: Biden White House Attempted to Stifle Americans’ Free Speech on Facebook

Now that President-Elect Donald Trump is about to return to the Oval Office, Mark Zuckerberg is finally speaking up about the censorship demands President Joe Biden’s administration was placing on Facebook. He went on The Joe Rogan Experience Friday to explain Facebook’s sudden shift to free speech and freedom of the press.

Here’s an excerpt from his interview. (WATCH)

🚨ZUCK: "People in the Biden administration would call up our team and scream and curse at them. The e-mails are published, it's all out there. They wanted us to take down a meme of Leo DiCaprio looking at a TV. At some point Biden gave some statement where they said that… pic.twitter.com/nzIOD8aBgH — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 10, 2025

Many commenters have praise for Zuckerberg speaking out and acknowledging his company’s role in suppressing speech at the behest of Biden’s administration.

Zuckerberg is repenting. Love to see it. — bone (@boneGPT) January 10, 2025

Maybe I’m naive but I think this is the genuine him and his prior avatar was just living in fear, adhering to the lefty ideology.



My feeling is Vivek is actually more of an opportunistic MAGA co-opter than Zuck, Nicole Shanahan, or RFK Jr — Mike Topia (@barrymc0ckner) January 10, 2025

I agree, I think he's self-actualized into a comfortable form for once — bone (@boneGPT) January 10, 2025

Other posters are angry, saying this sudden admission would not be happening if Kamala Harris had beaten Trump.

He's not repenting... he's just saying he was "forced" to do it. He should have known it was wrong from the get go... — Based Life Guru ™ (@basedlifeguru) January 10, 2025

Where was his spine back then? Tech giants were accomplices in aligning with woke agenda- raising serious questions about the future of internet neutrality. If platforms bend to political whims, we risk losing the diverse, unfiltered/genuine dialogue over the internet. — Tanvi Ratna (@tanvi_ratna) January 10, 2025

Many posters say Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and Trump’s re-election saved the country from the freedom-crushing authoritarian censorship Democrat Party rule was getting away with.

Most of America will never realize how close we were to the point of no return... — Dillon Loomis (@DillonLoomis22) January 10, 2025

I genuinely thought we’d already gone passed it.



The way the world is beginning to pivot in the right direction (even before Trump takes office) feels like when you’re drowning and manage to get above water and take in a nice big breath of air. — Yepsurethatsme (@yepsurethatsme) January 10, 2025

Still are. Not a time for complacency & celebration. — Mike Stenger (@mikestenger) January 10, 2025

Elon buying Twitter really was a fork in the road — marco (@OcramZartobe) January 10, 2025

I am very proud of many of you who see what's going on. The Twitter purchase was very revealing. A mask off moment. — Indian Spider 7!! (@charles74116938) January 10, 2025

One poster asks if what the Biden administration was doing was constitutional. The answer is obvious.

Is this level of harassment and government overreach even constitutional? — Funi (@FuniVids) January 10, 2025

Of course not, but the government doesn't care. 99.9% of people can just be harassed into silence. — Bill Thomas (@wcwhotline9900) January 10, 2025

Some of Zuckerbergs admissions will open him up to a Class Action Lawsuit. Glad he's spilling the beans on himself in the pursuit of trying to be cool again and make more money. — Vicesrus (@vicesrus) January 10, 2025

I’m here for the Zuck comeback tour. Have to be able to forgive in life (but maybe not forget) — P (@RealDealPhil126) January 10, 2025

Today’s interview comes on the heels of Facebook letting go 40,000 partisan, leftist ‘fact-checkers.’ These ‘fact-checkers’ were being used to stifle Americans’ rights to free speech and freedom of the press. Their dismissal is yet another defeat for the Democrat Party’s (and the dying legacy media’s) goal of silencing Americans and pushing lies and false narratives on voters.