ABC News Employees Angry Trump Got $15 Million Payout but They Got Layoffs and Budget Cuts

Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 15, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

ABC News employees are voicing their disapproval of the network’s defamation settlement with President-Elect Donald Trump. The news network settled the $40 million lawsuit with Trump for $15 million. The payout was for George Stephanopoulos repeatedly stating on air Trump was liable for rape when it wasn’t true.

Here’s more details. (READ)

Given how ABC News and its ‘journalists’ have treated the President over the years, there wasn’t much sympathy among Trump supporters.

Posters say they have no one to blame but themselves.

MIC DROP: Megyn Kelly Dismantled George Stephanopoulos MONTHS Before ABC News' Trump Settlement
Doug P.
The ABC News employees don’t seem to grasp what would’ve happened if the case had preceded. The network stood to lose multiple millions more if the case went to trial.

Posters lay out the details.

Several posters say the hits are going to keep coming for ABC News and all legacy media outlets.

Layoffs hit ABC News in October with 75 employees losing their jobs at the network and across several network-owned affiliate stations. The $15 million settlement by ABC News will go to President Trump’s presidential library.

