ABC News Employees Angry Trump Got $15 Million Payout but They Got Layoffs and Budget Cuts

ABC News employees are voicing their disapproval of the network’s defamation settlement with President-Elect Donald Trump. The news network settled the $40 million lawsuit with Trump for $15 million. The payout was for George Stephanopoulos repeatedly stating on air Trump was liable for rape when it wasn’t true.

Here's more details.

ABC News talent and staff I’ve been talking to over the past few hours are stunned and furious about this settlement.



Their anger primarily stems from the fact that they have faced repeated budget and compensation cuts in recent years, experienced layoffs, and yet the network

Given how ABC News and its ‘journalists’ have treated the President over the years, there wasn’t much sympathy among Trump supporters.

Posters say they have no one to blame but themselves.

Perhaps they could try reporting news instead of libeling people with a small army of lawyers on retainer...



Hahaha, j/k, those stupid bastards will never learn. — BlimpCo Omniversal (@Blimp_Co2) December 15, 2024

And just think, if they could find a way to tell the truth for a change, they wouldn't be in this position to begin with. Try journalism...for a change. Cheers. — OutragedPickle! (@OutragedPickle) December 15, 2024

Staffers are dumb in addition to being very partisan then. Would’ve ended the company if the public could see their internal emails via deposition/discovery, on top of a massive jury verdict — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) December 15, 2024

The ABC News employees don’t seem to grasp what would’ve happened if the case had preceded. The network stood to lose multiple millions more if the case went to trial.

Posters lay out the details.

Would they have preferred ABC spend $15 million defending the suit and then have to give Trump $100 million?



Idiots. — The Original Kamala (@KamalaGrapple) December 15, 2024

You’re right. ABC should have gone to court and lost 200 million to Trump. That would have been the far better option.



Or, you know, they could choose not to defame a dude with an army of lawyers in retainer. — 5% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) December 15, 2024

Imagine how stunned they'd be if it wasn't settled and went to court. This is the least expensive scenario by far.

ABC News's budget is dwindling because it's on life support (like all network news). — Lily Bart's Manacle (@an_artfuldodger) December 15, 2024

Several posters say the hits are going to keep coming for ABC News and all legacy media outlets.

Network news is dead. They're lucky they have jobs even today. It's coming to an end. They're going to have far bigger things to complain about in the very near future once Disney, (like @wbd, is doing to @CNN and @comcast is doing to @MSNBC,) does to @ABC..

They’ll be owned by a… — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) December 15, 2024

ABC News talent and staff should learn coding.

And fast.

And fast. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) December 15, 2024

Layoffs hit ABC News in October with 75 employees losing their jobs at the network and across several network-owned affiliate stations. The $15 million settlement by ABC News will go to President Trump’s presidential library.