Won't Someone Think of the 54-Year-Old Child? The Atlantic's Weak Hunter Biden Pardon Defense

One of the funniest aspects of the blanket Hunter Biden pardon issued by his senile father at the end of Thanksgiving weekend has been to watch the party of 'BUT MUH NORMS' twist themselves into logical pretzels trying to defend it.

All of the usual suspects in the dead legacy media have been hard at work coming up with new justifications for the unjustifiable. There was Politico claiming that the elder Biden is 'just a good father,' the New York Times' hypocritical takes on Trump pardons in his first term versus the Hunter pardon (Hint: 'It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it), and Ana Navarro faceplanting by using false information from ChatGPT to justify the pardon, just to name a few.

Until today, though, we hadn't yet heard from one of the premier bastions of leftist brain rot regarding the pardon. Thankfully, that wait is over, as the apparatchiks at The Atlantic came out this morning with a truly ridiculous, but on-brand defense.

Guess what? Poor Hunter was 'unfairly prosecuted.'

Oh, and of course, it's all Trump's fault.

"Hunter Biden was treated worse than an ordinary citizen because of his family connections," Kristy Greenberg writes.



President Biden's "pardon was necessary to prevent Donald Trump’s Justice Department from targeting Hunter for years to come." https://t.co/M1EE8Vpa90 — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) December 7, 2024

LOL. Hunter Biden is the textbook definition of someone who has been protected because of his father's political position, but you go off, Kristy Greenberg.

Critics have argued that President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter was political nepotism—bad for the country, selfish, the height of privilege. But the actual story is the very opposite of nepotism: Hunter Biden was treated worse than an ordinary citizen because of his family connections. It’s good for the country when the president acts against injustice; President Biden rightly condemned the injustice of his son’s prosecution. His pardon was necessary to prevent Donald Trump’s Justice Department from targeting Hunter for years to come.



Prosecutors charged Hunter with lying about his drug addiction when he purchased a firearm, and with possessing that firearm while he was a drug addict. They were wrong to do so. As a first-time offender with no criminal record or history of violent behavior who possessed a gun for only 11 days and didn’t use it, he did not pose a public-safety risk to warrant federal gun charges.

Umm ... WUT? The party who wants to take all of our guns now thinks it's OK for Hunter to have lied because he illegally tossed his gun in a dumpster after less than two weeks?

Not surprisingly, Greenberg also argues that Hunter should not have been charged with tax evasion, even though his tax bill was $1.4 million, and that his previous sweetheart plea deal (struck down by the judge in the case who could not believe her eyes on what the deal included) should have been honored.

He's just an innocent in all of this, everyone. And that's why Trump's DOJ would go after him. It is also why Greenberg unsurprisingly argues that Biden should also pardon anyone and everyone who might be a 'political enemy' of Trump and his incoming DOJ.

It's like Biden's own Oprah Winfrey show. 'You get a pardon! You get a pardon! EVERYONE gets a pardon!'

He abused escorts, ran a prostitution ring, laundered money through a family influence peddling operation, got his brother's widow addicted to crack, disposed of a loaded gun near a high school and refused to pay child support.



The Atlantic: Look how bad he's treated. https://t.co/lFu583aXSO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 7, 2024

Won't someone think of poor Hunter?

I’ve spent my entire life as an ordinary citizen believing I would go to prison if I used illegal drugs, hired Russian prostitutes, sold influence to foreigners, lied to evade taxes, and illegally purchased firearms.



I’m glad I can finally let my guard down. https://t.co/1LQu2u4fgX — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 7, 2024

The fact that Hunter was not prosecuted for nearly any of that, just the tax and gun charges, is all you need to know about how protected he was for his entire degenerate, corrupt adult life.

Also, don't try those things at home, kids.

Something tells us, you won't receive the special treatment unless your last name is Biden too.

Oops.

Pardon the comparison on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, but that is a tweet that will live in infamy.

"Yes, let's go with this!" - Some editor at @TheAtlantic thinking anyone with half a brain is actually going to believe this story. https://t.co/g8l0jdtCjm — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) December 7, 2024

The dead legacy media is only speaking these days to everyone already in their increasingly dwindling leftist bubble.

They are a laughingstock among everyone else.

The pretense that the ruling party didn't abuse the hell out of the system the previous four years is staggering.



Once again projecting every bad motive and action they did onto Trump. https://t.co/e3uI0XJkTM — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) December 7, 2024

Projection is all they have left. We saw that this week when Barack Obama laughably accused Republicans of rigging elections and weaponizing the justice system.

We had that same look on our face while reading this joke of an article, Thomas.

The actual reason the pardon was “necessary”. pic.twitter.com/EB626gpNxG — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) December 7, 2024

Of course, we all know that Joe Biden was really pardoning himself. That's why we expect him to pardon even more members of the Biden Crime Family.

This ratio is gonna be epic. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 7, 2024

Yes, The Atlantic is getting ratioed hard today. They even earned a Frog of Shame for their gaslighting.

This one wasn't even a challenge for Froggo.

Will the Bidens ever get a fair chance in America?! https://t.co/mV9IzFarW8 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 7, 2024

Will Hunter Biden ever get a break? https://t.co/n7CwWNkvXO — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 7, 2024

Maybe he can take consolation in his taxpayer-funded, Secret Service-protected, $30,000-a-month home in Malibu.

You know, like everyone who is charged with gun crimes and tax evasion gets to live in.

Reveals a profound ignorance of how the Justice Department works. https://t.co/1zmLOdin6W — John Carney (@carney) December 7, 2024

The funniest part is that Greenberg IS a former prosecutor in ... wait for it ... the Southern District of New York. That tells us everything.

Oh, and she is an MSNBC contributor, in case we couldn't have guessed that already.

But Greenberg's article is even more ludicrous in light of the fact that Hunter was charged under Merrick Garland's DOJ.

Treated badly…by Biden’s justice department lol https://t.co/Qs2zrrjPYh — Winston “Hopeful Universalist” Smith, Tweet PhD (@VentureCoMining) December 7, 2024

Like we said at the start: Twisting themselves into pretzels to justify the unjustifiable.

As usual, though, Biden and the Democrats like Greenberg who defend him, didn't really think this pardon through over the long term.

I’m super happy that President Husk pardoned his scumbag spawn. It’s going to make it that much easier for Donald Trump to pardon every single J6 defendant and every other political prisoner. https://t.co/wFAtlN3LJW — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 7, 2024

Yep.

When Trump pardons ALL OF THEM, do not let anyone on the left screech about 'norms,' 'the rule of law', or 'our democracy.'

After all, we don't let arsonists into our house after we've just watched them burn another home down, do we?