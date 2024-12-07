DERANGED: Critical Race Theorist Says Daniel Penny Is an 'Ableist Murderer' Who Should...
We Will End The Cult: Damning Revelations in Woman's Lawsuit Against the Doctor...
Trump's Handshake With Macron in France Makes It Clear 'America Is Back!' (Guess...
You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel...
Buck Sexton Lists What the WH Would Like Us to Believe Nobody Else...
Media's 'Former Intel Officials Say' Approach to the Tulsi Gabbard Nomination Sure Sounds...
Eric Holder's 'Tired' of Billionaires Influencing Politics (Except THIS One... and THAT On...
Video Has Viewers Wrestling With Female Teen Athlete’s ‘Snap’ Decision Photo

Won't Someone Think of the 54-Year-Old Child? The Atlantic's Weak Hunter Biden Pardon Defense

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:30 PM on December 07, 2024
One of the funniest aspects of the blanket Hunter Biden pardon issued by his senile father at the end of Thanksgiving weekend has been to watch the party of 'BUT MUH NORMS' twist themselves into logical pretzels trying to defend it. 

All of the usual suspects in the dead legacy media have been hard at work coming up with new justifications for the unjustifiable. There was Politico claiming that the elder Biden is 'just a good father,' the New York Times' hypocritical takes on Trump pardons in his first term versus the Hunter pardon (Hint: 'It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it), and Ana Navarro faceplanting by using false information from ChatGPT to justify the pardon, just to name a few. 

Until today, though, we hadn't yet heard from one of the premier bastions of leftist brain rot regarding the pardon. Thankfully, that wait is over, as the apparatchiks at The Atlantic came out this morning with a truly ridiculous, but on-brand defense

Guess what? Poor Hunter was 'unfairly prosecuted.' 

Oh, and of course, it's all Trump's fault. 

LOL. Hunter Biden is the textbook definition of someone who has been protected because of his father's political position, but you go off, Kristy Greenberg. 

Critics have argued that President Joe Biden’s pardon of his son Hunter was political nepotism—bad for the country, selfish, the height of privilege. But the actual story is the very opposite of nepotism: Hunter Biden was treated worse than an ordinary citizen because of his family connections. It’s good for the country when the president acts against injustice; President Biden rightly condemned the injustice of his son’s prosecution. His pardon was necessary to prevent Donald Trump’s Justice Department from targeting Hunter for years to come.

Prosecutors charged Hunter with lying about his drug addiction when he purchased a firearm, and with possessing that firearm while he was a drug addict. They were wrong to do so. As a first-time offender with no criminal record or history of violent behavior who possessed a gun for only 11 days and didn’t use it, he did not pose a public-safety risk to warrant federal gun charges.

Umm ... WUT? The party who wants to take all of our guns now thinks it's OK for Hunter to have lied because he illegally tossed his gun in a dumpster after less than two weeks? 

Not surprisingly, Greenberg also argues that Hunter should not have been charged with tax evasion, even though his tax bill was $1.4 million, and that his previous sweetheart plea deal (struck down by the judge in the case who could not believe her eyes on what the deal included) should have been honored. 

He's just an innocent in all of this, everyone. And that's why Trump's DOJ would go after him. It is also why Greenberg unsurprisingly argues that Biden should also pardon anyone and everyone who might be a 'political enemy' of Trump and his incoming DOJ. 

It's like Biden's own Oprah Winfrey show. 'You get a pardon! You get a pardon! EVERYONE gets a pardon!' 

Won't someone think of poor Hunter? 

The fact that Hunter was not prosecuted for nearly any of that, just the tax and gun charges, is all you need to know about how protected he was for his entire degenerate, corrupt adult life.

Also, don't try those things at home, kids. 

Something tells us, you won't receive the special treatment unless your last name is Biden too. 

Oops. 

Pardon the comparison on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor, but that is a tweet that will live in infamy. 

The dead legacy media is only speaking these days to everyone already in their increasingly dwindling leftist bubble. 

They are a laughingstock among everyone else. 

Projection is all they have left. We saw that this week when Barack Obama laughably accused Republicans of rigging elections and weaponizing the justice system

We had that same look on our face while reading this joke of an article, Thomas. 

Of course, we all know that Joe Biden was really pardoning himself. That's why we expect him to pardon even more members of the Biden Crime Family.

Yes, The Atlantic is getting ratioed hard today. They even earned a Frog of Shame for their gaslighting. 

This one wasn't even a challenge for Froggo. 

Maybe he can take consolation in his taxpayer-funded, Secret Service-protected, $30,000-a-month home in Malibu.

You know, like everyone who is charged with gun crimes and tax evasion gets to live in.  

The funniest part is that Greenberg IS a former prosecutor in ... wait for it ... the Southern District of New York. That tells us everything.

 Oh, and she is an MSNBC contributor, in case we couldn't have guessed that already. 

But Greenberg's article is even more ludicrous in light of the fact that Hunter was charged under Merrick Garland's DOJ. 

Like we said at the start: Twisting themselves into pretzels to justify the unjustifiable. 

As usual, though, Biden and the Democrats like Greenberg who defend him, didn't really think this pardon through over the long term. 

Yep. 

When Trump pardons ALL OF THEM, do not let anyone on the left screech about 'norms,' 'the rule of law', or 'our democracy.'

After all, we don't let arsonists into our house after we've just watched them burn another home down, do we? 

