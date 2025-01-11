CNN Fact-Checker's Ruling on Trump Immediately Ages Badly After Gov. Gavin Newsom's Statement

This Headline About a New Poll on Biden's Popularity (or Lack Thereof) 'Missed...
Doug P.  |  10:58 AM on January 11, 2025
Meme

Many media "fact-checkers" were upset by Jeff Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook (Meta) would be replacing the Democrat narrative enforcers with an X-style Community Notes system. Another example has been spotted proving that, ironically, getting rid if MSM "fact-checkers" will actually help keep disinformation off the platform. 

Advertisement

We'll do this one shot/chaser style, and it starts with CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale ruling that Trump's claim that some L.A. reservoirs were empty was false:

Seriously?

As it turns out, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others have said the same thing as Trump:

From the Los Angeles Times:

A large reservoir in Pacific Palisades that is part of the Los Angeles water supply system was out of commission when a ferocious wildfire destroyed thousands of homes and other structures nearby, the Los Angeles Times found. 

Officials said that the Santa Ynez Reservoir had been closed since about February for repairs to its cover, leaving a 117-million-gallon water storage complex empty in the heart of the Palisades for nearly a year. 

[...]

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered an independent investigation of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power over the loss of water pressure and the empty Santa Ynez Reservoir, calling it “deeply troubling.” 

“We need answers to how that happened,” Newsom said in a letter to leaders of DWP and L.A. County Public Works. 

DWP spokesperson Ellen Cheng said, “We appreciate the Governor’s letter and believe that an investigation will help identify any new needed capabilities for water systems to support fighting wildfires.”

Advertisement

Newsom's comments made a lot of people remember the hot dog meme ("we're all trying to find the guy who did this"), but his remarks certainly made the CNN "fact-check" age badly in an instant. 

These people operate by the philosophy of "if Trump made the claim then it must be wrong" without even looking into it and that approach often backfires on them. However, they have no shame so they just move on unapologetically.

The "fact-checking" industry is a joke and they prove that almost every day.

Advertisement

Bingo!

