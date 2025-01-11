CNN Fact-Checker's Ruling on Trump Immediately Ages Badly After Gov. Gavin Newsom's Statement

Many media "fact-checkers" were upset by Jeff Zuckerberg's announcement that Facebook (Meta) would be replacing the Democrat narrative enforcers with an X-style Community Notes system. Another example has been spotted proving that, ironically, getting rid if MSM "fact-checkers" will actually help keep disinformation off the platform.

We'll do this one shot/chaser style, and it starts with CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale ruling that Trump's claim that some L.A. reservoirs were empty was false:

"There is no shortage of water in the Los Angeles area. The reservoirs are at or above historical levels. The water is there." - @CNN fact checker Daniel Dalehttps://t.co/FiLpXCvVPb https://t.co/ujikV3wVmz pic.twitter.com/tYQQBSVvGd — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) January 11, 2025

Seriously?

As it turns out, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others have said the same thing as Trump:

A reservoir in the Palisades that holds 117 million gallons of water was offline this month for previously scheduled maintenance. It was empty when the Palisades fire exploded. https://t.co/qLgNpFPwiu — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 10, 2025

Newsom orders probe into why Pacific Palisades reservoir was offline during fires - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/pWglQN00ap — Christina Hoff Sommers (@CHSommers) January 11, 2025

From the Los Angeles Times:

A large reservoir in Pacific Palisades that is part of the Los Angeles water supply system was out of commission when a ferocious wildfire destroyed thousands of homes and other structures nearby, the Los Angeles Times found. Officials said that the Santa Ynez Reservoir had been closed since about February for repairs to its cover, leaving a 117-million-gallon water storage complex empty in the heart of the Palisades for nearly a year. [...] Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday ordered an independent investigation of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power over the loss of water pressure and the empty Santa Ynez Reservoir, calling it “deeply troubling.” “We need answers to how that happened,” Newsom said in a letter to leaders of DWP and L.A. County Public Works. DWP spokesperson Ellen Cheng said, “We appreciate the Governor’s letter and believe that an investigation will help identify any new needed capabilities for water systems to support fighting wildfires.”

Newsom's comments made a lot of people remember the hot dog meme ("we're all trying to find the guy who did this"), but his remarks certainly made the CNN "fact-check" age badly in an instant.

Exhibit A why Meta did away with fact-checkers is this cartoon named Daniel Dale.



The biggest reservoir that feeds LA County exists, but is empty



Abby Phillip — again doesn’t do her homework — & just puts on the pensive listening face because this is the narrative she wanted. https://t.co/GmgYU1M9vB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 11, 2025

These people operate by the philosophy of "if Trump made the claim then it must be wrong" without even looking into it and that approach often backfires on them. However, they have no shame so they just move on unapologetically.

There’s no shortage according to @ddale8, yet Gavin Newsom ordered an investigation to determine why a reservoir was empty. Makes sense. https://t.co/hmTpDwIir9 pic.twitter.com/kjIX8iUCAr — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 11, 2025

The "fact-checking" industry is a joke and they prove that almost every day.

Daniel Dale was a Canadian reporter who made it to the big leagues by writing viral listicles fact checking every Trump utterance. A reminder that the cottage industry of instant fact checkers doing a google search is no replacement for good local journalism. https://t.co/mdATSCo3Fg pic.twitter.com/LHbbDkgbwd — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) January 11, 2025

So when @ddale8 went on CNN and "fact-checked" claims about empty reservoirs by insisting it was misinformation, what he and CNN meant was that it was entirely correct information and they were lying to cover for California's failures https://t.co/nYd6PMVgk1 — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 11, 2025

Bingo!