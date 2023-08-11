Hunter Biden plea deal reportedly off the table and 'he's headed to trial'

The attempt by Hunter Biden's defense team and prosecutors to sneak blanket immunity by a judge in Delaware backfired big time. The judge denied Biden's plea deal and now they're reportedly at an impasse. Add to that Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing a special counsel to investigate the president's son who totally wasn't in business with him and it's been a busy Friday.

So what's next?

Fox reporting plea deal for Hunter Biden is off the table and he’s headed to trial https://t.co/MWD3lXsBcq — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 11, 2023

Biden's lawyers are no doubt doing some scrambling, and the Justice Department certainly is as well.

NEWS: Prosecutors now say Hunter BIDEN plea deal is unlikely and the case appears headed for trial. https://t.co/gfMMFmk84N pic.twitter.com/8Ix34jIi6v — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 11, 2023

What. A. Mess.

Woah. Are we actually going to get a United States v. Biden gun case? https://t.co/beDwV5Fk0q — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) August 11, 2023

How long will that all take?

In how many years? — Will Sanity Ever Return? 🙄 🔴 🇺🇸 (@Swede741) August 11, 2023

So because they are losing they pulled the special council card. — Brandon (@deathnoteb) August 11, 2023

And just coincidentally Merrick Garland naming Weiss as the special counsel will help prevent Weiss from testifying before the House. Nothing to see here.

