Hunter Biden plea deal reportedly off the table and 'he's headed to trial'

Doug P.  |  1:27 PM on August 11, 2023
Anchorman meme

The attempt by Hunter Biden's defense team and prosecutors to sneak blanket immunity by a judge in Delaware backfired big time. The judge denied Biden's plea deal and now they're reportedly at an impasse. Add to that Attorney General Merrick Garland announcing a special counsel to investigate the president's son who totally wasn't in business with him and it's been a busy Friday.

So what's next?

Biden's lawyers are no doubt doing some scrambling, and the Justice Department certainly is as well.

What. A. Mess.

How long will that all take?

And just coincidentally Merrick Garland naming Weiss as the special counsel will help prevent Weiss from testifying before the House. Nothing to see here.

