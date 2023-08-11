Hunter Biden plea deal reportedly off the table and 'he's headed to trial'
Uh oh, 'Big Guy'! AG Garland announces special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden's dealings

Doug P.  |  12:41 PM on August 11, 2023
Twitchy

It's not unusual for President Biden to leave the White House on Fridays and head to Delaware for the weekend, but perhaps today's schedule was designed on purpose:

Biden will be unavailable for questions for the foreseeable future, in no small part because of what the Attorney General announced early this afternoon:

The amount of evidence must be enormous if Biden's own AG can no longer ignore it.

However, it might be wise not to expect a lot to come from all this:

Stay tuned!

