Uh oh, 'Big Guy'! AG Garland announces special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden's dealings

It's not unusual for President Biden to leave the White House on Fridays and head to Delaware for the weekend, but perhaps today's schedule was designed on purpose:

President Biden’s schedule today pic.twitter.com/LzVLadmnsm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 11, 2023

Biden will be unavailable for questions for the foreseeable future, in no small part because of what the Attorney General announced early this afternoon:

JUST IN — Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. pic.twitter.com/DsGLpGLcRL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2023

The amount of evidence must be enormous if Biden's own AG can no longer ignore it.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces a special counsel for Hunter Biden has been appointed. Should have happened a long time ago. Judge Noreika is a hero. If she had agreed to the plea deal this would have never happened. The heat on the Biden crime family is growing. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2023

However, it might be wise not to expect a lot to come from all this:

The same U.S. Attorney who gave Hunter Biden the sweetheart plea deal (misdemeanors instead of felonies) that is currently being renegotiated because it completely fell apart after a judge caught a buried broad immunity clause, has been appointed as Special Counsel? ....ok https://t.co/dwxjIFeMp1 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 11, 2023

This move is designed to prevent any oversight or accountability of Weiss’ coverup of the Biden influence peddling operation and crimes associated with it. https://t.co/44n6ACXi3J — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 11, 2023

Stay tuned!

