A Tale of Two Presidents: NYT ‘Journos’ Churn Out Pro-Dem Prose for Biden’s Hunter Pardon

Warren Squire  |  3:30 PM on December 05, 2024
AP Photo, File

The New York Times is biased. Ok, we said it! The cat’s out of the bag! All kidding aside, no sane, observant person expects any ‘reporting’ from The Times to be anything but subservient and beneficial to the Democrat Party, while being downright hostile towards Republicans and President Donald Trump. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that ‘journalists’ there see Trump’s pardons and Biden’s recent pardon of Hunter Biden exactly like you’d expect them to.

Drew Holden has the receipts.

The contrast is stark between how Trump is covered and how Biden’s pardon is framed. It’s evident that the two ‘reporters’ weighed the ‘prose’ and cons before settling on how to make the heroic Biden the victim in his own story.

Check this out.

Yes, it was the best of times, and the worst of times when the two pro-Biden writers decided to churn out this ‘journalistic’ slop.

It’s become a legacy media trope that anything Trump does is nefarious by default. In contrast, Democrats are made out to be noble or struggling to do what’s right in the face of incredible odds.

Yes, we all dream of a day ‘journalists’ stop being biased liars. They will never change. But, continuing layoffs inch us closer to finally closing the book on these hacks.

