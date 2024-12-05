A Tale of Two Presidents: NYT ‘Journos’ Churn Out Pro-Dem Prose for Biden’s Hunter Pardon

The New York Times is biased. Ok, we said it! The cat’s out of the bag! All kidding aside, no sane, observant person expects any ‘reporting’ from The Times to be anything but subservient and beneficial to the Democrat Party, while being downright hostile towards Republicans and President Donald Trump. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that ‘journalists’ there see Trump’s pardons and Biden’s recent pardon of Hunter Biden exactly like you’d expect them to.

Drew Holden has the receipts.

NYT on Trump’s pardon // NYT on Biden’s pic.twitter.com/UzeWUryhLE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 5, 2024

The contrast is stark between how Trump is covered and how Biden’s pardon is framed. It’s evident that the two ‘reporters’ weighed the ‘prose’ and cons before settling on how to make the heroic Biden the victim in his own story.

Check this out.

I wish I could make this up. It’s just so thoroughly preposterous.



Trump is described as someone abusing the power given him to trample the justice system.



Biden is a tortured, religious, family man, wrestling with an impossible choice. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) December 5, 2024

Haberman is the definition of trash journalism. — Never Give Up...🇮🇱 (@PCGalloway) December 5, 2024

Millions of libtards swallowed that whole. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) December 5, 2024

Yes, it was the best of times, and the worst of times when the two pro-Biden writers decided to churn out this ‘journalistic’ slop.

The one about Hunter starts like a novel, it's just fan fiction at this point.



'a dark sky had fallen'

'tormented him for months' — DaveCoffee ☕ (@DaveCothran) December 5, 2024

Yeah I saw Professor Althouse commenting on the purple prose in that story on her blog. The framing is ridiculous. — JoshuaPJ (@joshuahiker) December 5, 2024

It was a dark and stormy night... — Harris or Benuti (@HarrisOrBenuti) December 5, 2024

It’s become a legacy media trope that anything Trump does is nefarious by default. In contrast, Democrats are made out to be noble or struggling to do what’s right in the face of incredible odds.

Trump granted clemency to men who served him as president and then paid a price, Joe is pardoning people who criminally served him for a decade and could have blown the lid on joes criminality.



These are not the same. — Austin Andrews (@FitChurchAustin) December 5, 2024

They’re doing that thing they do where they take something normal that all presidents do (i.e., pardons) and cast it as sinister and authoritarian when Trump does it. — Balthazar St. James (@balthstjames) December 5, 2024

NYT is trash. They’ve sunken to the lowest level of communist propaganda at this point. — Watching the Show (@S_entialFreedom) December 5, 2024

I dream of a day in which I have no reason to think "one cannot hate journalists enough" — TransRoofKorean (@TransRoofKorean) December 5, 2024

Yes, we all dream of a day ‘journalists’ stop being biased liars. They will never change. But, continuing layoffs inch us closer to finally closing the book on these hacks.