This Headline About a New Poll on Biden's Popularity (or Lack Thereof) 'Missed the Lede'

Doug P.  |  9:51 AM on January 11, 2025
Meme screenshot

There are just nine days to go until the country can start to try and put the Biden-Harris years behind it, though the negative effects will linger for quite a while. 

Now that the era of Biden is almost at an end, there's a new poll showing how many people thought this was a good or great presidency, and this is how The Hill framed the story: 

First off, who are the people who think Biden was a "great" president? However, that certainly would have been framed differently if the headline were about Trump.

This approval number still seems incredibly high:

Only one-quarter of Americans said President Biden was a “good” or “great” president, getting lower approval numbers than President-elect Trump at the end of his first term and former President Obama at the end of his second term, according to a survey released Friday. 

The new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that just 25 percent of U.S. respondents said they thought of Biden as a “good” or “great” president. During the same period four years ago, 36 percent of respondents said the same about Trump while 52 percent characterized Obama in the same light eight years ago.

We'll never know how poorly a Harris presidency would have been rated because, thankfully, there will never be one.

The Democrats know the Biden years have been awful, and you can tell because they're already trying to blame Republicans for the things that happened on Biden and Harris' watch. 

