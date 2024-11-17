JUSTICE FOR P'NUT! UFC Fighter Dedicates His Victory Speech to America's Favorite Squirrel

He Ain't Lovin' It! RFK Jr. Being Served McDonald's on Trump's Plane Sparks...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 PM on November 17, 2024
Grok AI Generated Image

This weekend saw two major fighting events: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and UFC 309. Unfortunately, the former event is going to be remembered mostly for how badly Netflix screwed it up (well, that and Tyson's exposed pre-fight butt cheeks). 

The latter event, however, saw Donald Trump parade victoriously into Madison Square Garden with several of his Cabinet picks and strongest supporters in tow, like a Roman consul of old. Also, like a victorious general, many of the fighters paid tribute to Trump, with new UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones offering Trump his championship belt.

Trump's appearance at UFC 309 also made the dead media cry and that is also something we love to see. 

But there was another MMA fighter who made some headlines at UFV 309. After winning his match by submission lightweight fighter Jim 'A-10' Miller (that nickname is awesome) addressed the New York City crowd by demanding justice for a fallen local hero. 

Watch: 

Wow. This isn't going away anytime soon. Democrats must really be regretting abducting and executing that squirrel and his raccoon companion Fred. 

But as Miller explains, the killing of P'Nut isn't just about a squirrel. It is about much more, especially how the government overreaches and misuses its resources. Miller ended his speech by pointing at Elon Musk, who was also in attendance, and hoping that his and Vivek Ramaswamy's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) can make some much-needed changes.

The rest of that tweet reads: 

DOGE can be a powerful force for good if used correctly. 

Let's keep pushing for accountability and transparency. We can make a difference, one voice at a time.

And yes. Musk was most assuredly listening. 

We know that Doge's traditional mascot is the famous Shiba Inu dog, but would anyone blame Musk if he changed that mascot to a squirrel and a raccoon? 

Come to think of it, someone should call Musk and demand that, LOL. 

HA. Many UFC fighters seem very based and patriotic. It's only a matter of time before the left demands an alternative. 

Call it the 'NITF.' ('Not in the face. NOT IN THE FACE!')

P'Nut's spirit lives on in all of us. 

We will never forget Fred. 

You should probably get used to that. Because most people these days make more sense than politicians. Especially Democrat politicians. 

If Trump claims that he has a mandate after the election (and he does), then DOGE has to strike while the iron is hot. According to Musk and Ramaswamy, they will deliver their recommended cuts and reforms within 18 months. 

But we know how much P'Nut, Fred, and DOGE are resonating with America because of how angry leftists were at Miller's speech. 

LOL. 

Please cry harder, libs. Your anguish sustains us. 

But no matter how much you screech, DOGE is still coming.

The left can thank Musk and Ramaswamy when their taxes get lower and their wallets get fatter. 

As a reminder, the NFL recently fined San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for wearing a MAGA hat. 

But Bosa got his revenge in the best way possible

We still prefer the UFC approach though, where the fighters are allowed to express themselves however they want. 

Justice is coming, P'Nut and Fred. 

Justice is coming. 

