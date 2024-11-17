JUSTICE FOR P'NUT! UFC Fighter Dedicates His Victory Speech to America's Favorite Squirrel

This weekend saw two major fighting events: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and UFC 309. Unfortunately, the former event is going to be remembered mostly for how badly Netflix screwed it up (well, that and Tyson's exposed pre-fight butt cheeks).

The latter event, however, saw Donald Trump parade victoriously into Madison Square Garden with several of his Cabinet picks and strongest supporters in tow, like a Roman consul of old. Also, like a victorious general, many of the fighters paid tribute to Trump, with new UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones offering Trump his championship belt.

Trump's appearance at UFC 309 also made the dead media cry and that is also something we love to see.

But there was another MMA fighter who made some headlines at UFV 309. After winning his match by submission lightweight fighter Jim 'A-10' Miller (that nickname is awesome) addressed the New York City crowd by demanding justice for a fallen local hero.

Watch:

UFC Fighter Jim Miller uses his victory speech to say justice for Peanut the squirrel and hopes DOGE can clean up the misuse of resources @elonmusk @DOGE pic.twitter.com/JZ5XDgfBiB — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) November 17, 2024

Wow. This isn't going away anytime soon. Democrats must really be regretting abducting and executing that squirrel and his raccoon companion Fred.

But as Miller explains, the killing of P'Nut isn't just about a squirrel. It is about much more, especially how the government overreaches and misuses its resources. Miller ended his speech by pointing at Elon Musk, who was also in attendance, and hoping that his and Vivek Ramaswamy's new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) can make some much-needed changes.

Love it! Jim Miller using his platform to speak truth to power. We need more people like him calling out the misuse of resources. And I'm with him, justice for Peanut the squirrel!



Elon, are you listening? This is what we need more of - people taking a stand against the system.… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) November 17, 2024

The rest of that tweet reads:

DOGE can be a powerful force for good if used correctly.



Let's keep pushing for accountability and transparency. We can make a difference, one voice at a time.

And yes. Musk was most assuredly listening.

We know that Doge's traditional mascot is the famous Shiba Inu dog, but would anyone blame Musk if he changed that mascot to a squirrel and a raccoon?

Come to think of it, someone should call Musk and demand that, LOL.

How soon before we hear that the left needs its own UFC? https://t.co/odeR78Ab2b — Allen Covert (@thatallencovert) November 17, 2024

HA. Many UFC fighters seem very based and patriotic. It's only a matter of time before the left demands an alternative.

Call it the 'NITF.' ('Not in the face. NOT IN THE FACE!')

P'Nut's spirit lives on in all of us.

We will never forget Fred.

How does a UFC fighter make more sense than our local politicians?



This guy gets it right. https://t.co/yXl8wkSTgD — 🥼RyThatGuy 🧪 (@RyThatGuy) November 17, 2024

You should probably get used to that. Because most people these days make more sense than politicians. Especially Democrat politicians.

Everyone is ready for DOGE 🇺🇸 https://t.co/lFMU8Tq4ii — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 17, 2024

If Trump claims that he has a mandate after the election (and he does), then DOGE has to strike while the iron is hot. According to Musk and Ramaswamy, they will deliver their recommended cuts and reforms within 18 months.

But we know how much P'Nut, Fred, and DOGE are resonating with America because of how angry leftists were at Miller's speech.

They should rename it TFC or MAGAFC because it’s become a trumper safe space https://t.co/GX5H3rfd5c — Hal Steinbrenner’s Checkbook Resurgence Bandwagon (@HalcheckbookRBW) November 17, 2024

We are living in the stupidest timeline imaginable. https://t.co/LwQOLj8ANa — Kevin D. Water Law (@docKev_) November 17, 2024

LOL.

Please cry harder, libs. Your anguish sustains us.

But no matter how much you screech, DOGE is still coming.

The left can thank Musk and Ramaswamy when their taxes get lower and their wallets get fatter.

UFC Champion Jim Miller just gave an EPIC victory speech 🔥🔥



“Justice for Peanut! Think of what those resources could have been used for… HOPEFULLY DOGE CLEANS IT UP” https://t.co/U81aD2MNpH — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) November 17, 2024

Dana White is the man. He lets his athletes say wtf they want. Nothing like the woke NBA and NFL https://t.co/Qb18V38jo4 — scott (@scottyo427) November 17, 2024

As a reminder, the NFL recently fined San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for wearing a MAGA hat.

But Bosa got his revenge in the best way possible.

We still prefer the UFC approach though, where the fighters are allowed to express themselves however they want.

Justice is coming, P'Nut and Fred.

Justice is coming.