'This Is PURE EVIL': Doctor Celebrates Rushing His 'Trans Surgeries' Before Trump Can Stop Him

We have been celebrating at Twitchy pretty much non-stop since Pennsylvania was called late Tuesday night and Donald Trump officially defeated Kamala Harris to become President-elect. Trump running up the electoral AND popular vote score on Harris since then has simply been icing on the cake.

Amid our revels, however, it is important to remember that Trump's win marks the beginning of the fight to save America, not the end of it. We have seen it oozing out of TikTok and Twitter, with leftists renouncing and disowning their families -- their FAMILIES -- over the election. There are still horrible, woke teachers in our schools who don't care about education, but love to berate their own students for holding different political opinions. And the media? Well, the legacy media is dead, but that won't stop them from continuing to be awful people.

Maybe the greatest evil of all, however, continues to be the gender cult, which we believe is also dying. But they won't die without a fight. Like feral animals trapped in a corner, they will scratch and claw to their dying breath.

Case in point: Dr. Javad Sajan from Seattle. Check out what his plans are after Trump's resounding victory:

Meet Dr. Javad Sajan, who runs a clinic in Seattle, WA which offers gender transition surgeries for MINORS.



He posted a TikTok saying how he wanted to complete all his g*nitaI m*tiI*tion surgeries before Trump gets into office. pic.twitter.com/jGcEBpJ0yR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2024

This is utter depravity in its lowest form. As bad as the blue-haired, nose-ringed TRAs are, when actual medical doctors are giddily celebrating destroying children's lives (something we have documented before at Twitchy), there is no conclusion possible other than that these people are monsters.

And all to line their own pockets.

Outspoken destransition activist Chloe Cole had a few choice words for 'Doctor' Sajan:

This is pure evil.



Gen Z will grow up begging to have their genitals and breasts back.



The butchers just laugh, brag, video, and make fun of it.



I am one of them, what doctors did to me will have an impact on the rest of my life. pic.twitter.com/mt1yZaZURv — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) November 10, 2024

'Pure evil' is correct. Doctors lied to her, lied to her parents, and tried to destroy her life, and the lives of so many other kids.

Prisha Mosley, another woman who has detransitioned after she was lied to, was equally distraught.

This made me cry. I don’t know what else to do but to cry and to fight. This ideology needs to be ended. — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) November 10, 2024

It turns out that Sajan isn't exactly known for his ethical behavior in other aspects of his practice either.

Imagine our shock.

Same guy https://t.co/vPrLzRKQCA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2024

If you are lying to children about 'being born in the wrong body,' it's no surprise that there's nothing you won't lie about, especially your 'reputation.'

This man belongs in prison. https://t.co/bM6VeGLiWu — Keith Jordan 🛡🏁 (@DadRogd) November 11, 2024

Lock him up and throw the key to the bottom of the Mariana Trench.

Prison. And frankly, that’s the moderate option. https://t.co/a3GqSKK8Fd — John William Sherrod (@jwsherrod) November 11, 2024

Twitchy is a family site, so we can't tell you the fate we think Sajan really deserves.

But we're pretty sure you can guess.

Guess who's going to be investigated by Trump's DOJ first? — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) November 11, 2024

If there is one campaign promise we hope Trump keeps, it is to put an end to this ongoing atrocity against children. Many states have already acted to outlaw the butchery, but it will not be enough until it is banned across all states.

Trump is going to bring a wrecking ball to this, and they better get ready for criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/yuQcNBI5Nm — DDS (@__DDS___) November 10, 2024

This is what Trump has vowed and we can't wait to see it happen.

And we also pray that Sajan will eventually face another form of judgment.

There is a God and Sir you will answer to Him for harming these children. You are a wicked man. https://t.co/w5nFtr5Qkl — Jinx35 (@kirableu) November 11, 2024

He deserves a seat in Hell right next to Doctor Mengele.

They know it’s criminal.

Profiting off mental illness in children.

Disgusting. https://t.co/28RZvn0u95 — Michael Kiesel🇺🇸 (@MichaelKiesel6) November 11, 2024

A very good question. We find the two indistinguishable, frankly.

These people are practical Satanists and have no place in a civilized society. https://t.co/aMJVNxr6PD — Fr. John Naugle (@FatherNaugle) November 11, 2024

In the battle to save America, there are many fights to be waged against the left on any number of fronts, both in domestic and foreign policy.

But this writer has often said that the gender cult and the trans agenda is not just a policy issue, it is a civilizational issue.

Western civilization simply cannot survive if this is allowed to continue. For one thing, no one will be able to have kids if monsters like Doctor Sajan continue to chop up the genitals of our children. That's just a simple biological fact. But ideologically, a society that embraces such insanity cannot last for very long.

We are happy that trans ideology is losing. More and more every day. But we cannot stop until it is destroyed completely.

If you need an example of why, just look no further than 'pure evil' Javad Sajan.